‘Bold, Audacious Goal': Coalition Pushes to Add More Than 1 Million Educators of Color
Teaching Profession

‘Bold, Audacious Goal': Coalition Pushes to Add More Than 1 Million Educators of Color

By Denisa R. Superville — December 21, 2021 6 min read
African American teacher and her student using touchpad and wearing protective face masks due to coronavirus pandemic.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A coalition of education groups is pushing forward with efforts to increase the number of educators of color working in the nation’s public schools, with the goal of adding 1 million teachers and 30,000 leaders of color to the workforce by 2030.

“It is a very bold, audacious goal, and we’re all excited about being associated with [it],” said Javaid E. Siddiqi, the president and CEO of the North Carolina-based Hunt Institute, the organization leading the effort.

The “One Million Teachers of Color” campaign, launched in February, got a financial boost last month from The Chan Zuckerberg Institute as part of a $9 million round of funding by the philanthropy to groups working on educator diversity initiatives and supporting educators and communities of color.

In addition to the Hunt Institute and the teacher-effectiveness group TNTP, the coalition includes the Center for Black Educator Development, The Education Trust, Latinos for Education, Men of Color Educational Leadership, Teach Plus, and New Leaders.

The coalition’s effort comes as the growth in the number of students of color outpaces the percentage of teachers and leaders of color in public schools—while 54 percent of students are nonwhite, 80 percent of teachers and 78 percent of principals are white. Research shows the benefits of educators of color on all students, but also, in particular, on students and teachers of color of the same race.

“It improves their lives beyond just high school—this is about improving their longer-term outcomes,”
said Tequilla Brownie, the executive vice president of strategy, policy, and community coalitions at TNTP, one of the anchor organizations on the campaign. “It’s not a nice to have. The data is pretty unassailable ... that having access to more diverse teachers means students will have better outcomes, both short term and long term.”

But getting there requires a dramatic shift in how the federal government, states, and districts approach the issue, Brownie said.

While the percentage of school leaders and teachers of color have increased in the last decade and a half, it has not kept up with the rising enrollment of students of color.

“Unfortunately, right now, our policies have led us to a place where we have mostly white teachers and more diverse students,” said Brownie, who will become TNTP’s executive director next month.

A multifaceted playbook to boost educator diversity

The strategies target the federal and state governments, as well as higher education and school districts.

The campaign’s success will hinge a lot on what will happen in statehouses and governor’s mansions over the next few years. With 36 upcoming gubernatorial elections, the Hunt Institute, for instance, is preparing for briefings and meetings with gubernatorial candidates on both sides of the aisle on the importance of a diverse educator workforce—especially amid a teacher shortage.

The goal is to get the data to the candidates and create individualized playbooks to address the issue on the state and district levels—as well as the implications—in each of those states, Siddiqi said. The coalition partners are hoping that the governors will commit to producing a share of the one million teachers and 30,000 leaders of color over the next decade.

Additionally, he said, the efforts of North Carolina’s DRIVE Taskforce can serve as a blueprint for how governors can take the lead in promoting education workforce diversity.

Working with the Hunt Institute, Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, convened the task force two years ago of stakeholders, including parents, educators, university representatives and government officials, to identify ways to diversify the state’s education workforce. (DRIVE stands for Developing a Representative and Inclusive Vision for Education).

“So, he is on message,” said Siddiqi. “Imagine if every governor ... every time they’re talking about education, they were talking about this.”

The power of a governor and legislature to significantly shape who is teaching in the classrooms or sitting in principals’ offices goes beyond raising awareness.

Tennessee, for example, adopted a new policy this year requiring districts to create educator diversity goals and update the state education department annually about the progress they’re making against those benchmarks.

State regulatory agencies also can review and revise certification and licensure requirements that often keep people of color from entering education. State legislatures also can adopt policies, such as student loan forgiveness programs, that incentivize teachers to stay in the profession and help districts diversify their pipelines.

TNTP, which has long championed the creation of an effective teaching workforce, sees diversity as going hand in hand with that goal, Brownie said.

“Effectiveness means diverse and effective; so they are not two separate priorities. An effective workforce is a diverse workforce,” she said.

An opportunity amid teacher shortages

Jean Desravines, the executive director of New Leaders, a New York City school leadership preparation program, argues that states and districts can see teacher shortages as an opportunity to diversify the workforce.

“The goal here is not to say that we want to replace existing white leaders,” said Desravines, whose group is the only one in the coalition that focuses exclusively on school leadership. “Rather, it is: We have attrition through retirement and people transitioning out, we have to be more intentional about building a more diverse pipeline.”

The coalition also wrote to the Biden administration earlier this year to urge that educator diversity be a priority in the administration.

“If it’s a stated priority in a federal administration, we can expect to see funding dollars steered toward incentives and programs like removing financial barriers, for example, which is cited as one of the causes and contributors to our inability to diversify the workforce,” she said. “We can also think about incentives to states as they set policies and priorities around trying to diversify the workforce.”

The campaign also is providing technical assistance to states and districts to make progress on their stated diversity goals, Brownie said.

Organizations like TNTP offer alternative certification programs that get more people of color into the pipeline. And “grow-your-own” programs aimed at students and para-professionals and school support staff—who tend to come from more diverse backgrounds than teachers—can also help districts increase the numbers of people of color in their schools. Recruiting from the broader community is also an economic investment in the communities in which students live, she said.

But to do all of that, districts need a targeted, comprehensive HR policy that not only articulates a diverse workforce as a priority, but also details the steps necessary to accomplish those goals, she said. And those efforts have to include equal emphasis on creating a culture that encourages and supports the retention of teachers of color, who have a higher turnover rate than their white peers.

“It doesn’t happen by accident,” Brownie said, “so, paying attention to where you are recruiting from, looking at which districts and how districts are partnering with higher ed [institutions]... It’s not just symbolic. It helps them identify where they are getting more diverse, effective candidates from and they can therefore be more intentional about partnering with those programs.”

Denisa R. Superville
Assistant Editor Education Week
Denisa R. Superville is an assistant editor at Education Week who focuses on principals and school leadership.
Related Tags:
Teachers of Color Teacher Diversity

Events

Tue., January 11, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar A Whole Child Approach to Supporting Positive Student Behavior 
To improve student behavior, it’s important to look at the root causes. Social-emotional learning may play a preventative role.

A whole child approach can proactively support positive student behaviors.

Join this webinar to learn how.
Content provided by Panorama
Register
Wed., January 12, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Webinar EdRecruiter 2022: What Matters to K-12 Job Seekers and Educators Now
Get the results of Education Week’s nationwide survey of K-12 job seekers and HR professionals.

Register
Thu., January 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Achievement Webinar Examining the Evidence: What We’re Learning From the Field About Implementing High-Dosage Tutoring Programs
Tutoring programs have become a leading strategy to address COVID-19 learning loss. What evidence-based principles can district and school leaders draw on to design, implement, measure, and improve high-quality tutoring programs? And what are districts
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession Black and Latino Students Are Still More Likely to Have Inexperienced Teachers, Study Says
These disparities persist despite several years of targeted federal efforts to change that trend.
Sarah Schwartz
4 min read
Image of a teacher with students.
E+
Teaching Profession ‘Degrading and Insulting’: Apology Issued After Teachers Crawled for Money
“As a state, we shouldn’t be forcing teachers to crawl around on an ice rink to get the money they need to fund their classrooms.”
The Associated Press
1 min read
Local teachers scramble for dollar bills to fund projects for their classrooms on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in the first-ever Dash For Cash between periods at the Sioux Falls Stampede game in Sioux Falls, S.D. The organizers of the fundraiser are apologizing after the event was criticized as demeaning.
Local teachers scramble for dollar bills to fund projects for their classrooms on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in the first-ever Dash For Cash between periods at the Sioux Falls Stampede game in Sioux Falls, S.D. The organizers of the fundraiser are apologizing after the event was criticized as demeaning.
Erin Woodiel/The Argus Leader via AP
Teaching Profession Efforts to Toughen Teacher Evaluations Show No Positive Impact on Students
After a decade of expensive evaluation reforms, new research shows no positive effect on student test scores or educational attainment.
Madeline Will
10 min read
Man and woman evaluating and rating profiles by giving them stars.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Teaching Profession Teachers Who Refuse to Comply With Vaccine Mandates Won't Face Consequences in Many Places
Some districts and states aren't even keeping track of how many teachers are vaccinated.
Madeline Will
8 min read
Teachers protest against COVID-19 vaccination mandates in New York on Aug. 25, 2021. On Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor denied an emergency appeal from a group of teachers to block New York City's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for public school teachers and other staff from going into effect.
Teachers protest against COVID-19 vaccination mandates in New York on Aug. 25.
Mary Altaffer/AP
Load More ▼