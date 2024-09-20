Anti-Immigrant Rhetoric Has Consequences. What Schools Can Do to Help
English Learners

Anti-Immigrant Rhetoric Has Consequences. What Schools Can Do to Help

As falsehoods circulate about Haitian residents of Springfield, Ohio, schools can help immigrant students feel safe and welcome
By Ileana Najarro — September 20, 2024 6 min read
Alexis Osborn, left, and Mireida Alvarado share a laugh while reading a book together during kindergarten class at Fairview Elementary in Carthage, Mo.
Students share a laugh while reading a book together during kindergarten class at Fairview Elementary in Carthage, Mo. As former President Donald Trump continues to share anti-immigrant rhetoric on the presidential campaign trail, educators say it it's even more crucial to create a welcoming environment for all students.
Roger Nomer/The Joplin Globe via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

This month has been a lesson in how anti-immigrant political rhetoric has real consequences for students.

During the Sept. 10 presidential debate, former President Donald Trump shared a false claim that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were stealing and eating neighbors’ pets, amplifying misinformation that began on social media and that Trump’s vice presidential pick, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, had already promoted.

Within days, hoax bomb threats directed at Springfield city buildings and schools poured in. Precautionary evacuations and school closures occurred. On Sept. 16, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, announced that 36 state troopers would be stationed throughout the Springfield City school district, where about 15 percent of students are English learners—many of them immigrants from Haiti in the United States legally. Troopers now conduct daily morning bomb sweeps provide security throughout the school day and during dismissal.

“Many of these threats are coming in from overseas, made by those who want to fuel the current discord surrounding Springfield. We cannot let the bad guys win,” DeWine said in a press release. “We must take every threat seriously, but children deserve to be in school, and parents deserve to know that their kids are safe.”

The Ohio city’s position in the national spotlight has not only disrupted students’ education, but generated concerns about whether immigrant students there and elsewhere can feel safe and welcome at school.

“When kids are scared and they feel psychologically unsafe, no learning happens,” said Astou Thiane, director of policy and advocacy at ImmSchools, a Texas nonprofit that partners with schools in multiple states to create welcoming environments for immigrant students and families.

It’s crucial for educators to cultivate a sense of belonging for all students, including immigrant students and those from immigrant families, especially in highly divisive political moments, such as the current presidential election, according to those who work with immigrant students and their families. Some of that work needs to happen proactively, well before the latest viral outburst of harmful rhetoric.

“We know that kids who feel like they belong in school do better. They have fewer school absences, fewer discipline issues, and they have greater levels of achievement,” said Missy Testerman, the 2024 National Teacher of the Year and a K-8 English-as-a-second-language teacher in Rogersville, Tenn.

“The best thing that teachers can do from the very beginning is to be proactive and to always work on creating a classroom culture where every student feels welcome, and that the contributions and the background of every student are important to the overall climate of the classroom.”

Teachers can take small actions to make sure immigrant students feel supported

If students are dealing with fallout from anti-immigrant rhetoric, such as bullying or harassment, teachers should talk privately with these students and let them know they can come to their teacher with concerns, Testerman said.

“A lot of times, children from other cultural backgrounds have a very different view of when it’s appropriate to come to an adult. They feel as though they’re not supposed to come to adults with problems, and a lot of those are just cultural differences on the role of the child within the social setting,” she said.

One way to build this sense of trust is to have lunch with new students in the classroom.

“I found that when kids are in a smaller environment like that, particularly if food is involved—we’re sharing a meal together, and it’s a laid-back situation—that they tend to open up and tell you more of what’s going on than they would if you asked them directly,” Testerman said.

When dealing with misinformation targeting immigrants, as in the Springfield case, Thiane recommends that teachers directly name it and teach students the truth in class by reviewing news articles and explaining context.

A former middle school teacher, Thiane recalls students coming to her in 2016, during Trump’s first run for the presidency when he pledged to create a “deportation force,” asking whether their parents would be deported.

Thiane advises teachers to create a classroom environment with norms and expectations for the tone of discussion, let students know in advance that the class discussion might involve something difficult or upsetting, and then clear up what is and is not happening in a developmentally appropriate manner.

The look of a classroom can assist in creating a safe and welcoming environment, too, Thiane said.

Teachers can put up posters emphasizing that everyone belongs in school, or even posters of the monarch butterfly—which has become a symbol for immigrants given the natural migration patterns of these creatures to Mexico during harsh northern winters, and back, Thiane said.

When Testerman welcomed new students from Honduras one year, she put up a small Honduran flag in the classroom, and the visual resonated with her new students.

Haitian students use their mobile phones to record an exercise on a board during their English class by volunteer teacher Hope Kaufman at the Haitian Community Help and Support Center in Springfield, Ohio, on Sept.13, 2024. Bomb threats are being called into schools and businesses are closing at sundown in Springfield, Ohio, after the small US town has become the center of racist conspiracy theories targeting its Haitian immigrant community -- leaving some in fear for their lives. The mostly white city in the American Midwest has seen a boom in population in recent years, fueled mostly by Haitians attracted by its economic revival, and new businesses happy to attract laborers.
Haitian students use their mobile phones to record an exercise on a board during their English class by volunteer teacher Hope Kaufman at the Haitian Community Help and Support Center in Springfield, Ohio, on Sept.13, 2024. Bomb threats are being called into schools and businesses are closing at sundown in Springfield, Ohio, the small U.S. town that has become the center of racist conspiracy theories targeting its Haitian immigrant community. As anti-immigrant rhetoric intensifies, there are steps teachers and schools can take to help immigrant students feel safe and welcome.
Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images via TNS

It’s not only teachers’ responsibility to help immigrant students feel safe and welcome

Classroom teachers aren’t the only ones who play a role in welcoming immigrant students.

Principals and other school staff members can be present at dropoff and pickup times making it clear to families that they’re looking after their children, Testerman said.

School leaders should also share messages with all families that reinforce the principle that all students belong in school, and even acknowledge and correct any misinformation spreading within a local community, Thiane said.

As one way of ensuring students’ safety, school leaders can create a list of recommendations or policies known as “safe zone” resolutions.

Schools can develop and train staff in protocols for what to do if immigration officials arrive asking for a student or family member, said Viridiana Carrizales, ImmSchools’ founder and CEO. (Schools are not required to provide such information due to student privacy laws, and schools do not have to let immigration officials into the building unless they bring a judicial warrant.)

Carrizales recognizes that most teachers are not well-versed in immigration law, nor is it their responsibility to act as immigration lawyers. However, she and Thiane recommend schools provide baseline training on policies that affect students and families. They also suggest that schools partner with trusted community organizations that can help immigrants find housing and access other services so they can direct students and families to those resources.

Supporting immigrant students also requires supporting their families

While addressing bullying and harassment among students, educators also need to be aware when parents and even fellow educators share harmful, anti-immigrant rhetoric in their communities.

“Everybody is entitled to their own opinions, especially as parents. But I feel that the moment those opinions can cause harm, and it could turn into bullying done by the students or the parents, then the school, if this is happening at the school, needs to take action on it,” Carrizales said.

While it can be tricky to navigate such scenarios, Carrizales hopes educators can play a mediating, educational role in explaining the harm that can come from anti-immigrant rhetoric.

There are also ways teachers and school leaders can bridge divides.

Haitians sit down to eat their meal at a Haitian restaurant in Springfield, Ohio, on Sept. 12, 2024. Bomb threats are being called into schools and businesses are closing at sundown in Springfield, Ohio, after the small US town has become the center of racist conspiracy theories targeting its Haitian immigrant community -- leaving some in fear for their lives. The mostly white city in the American Midwest has seen a boom in population in recent years, fueled mostly by Haitians attracted by its economic revival, and new businesses happy to attract laborers.
Haitians sit down to eat their meal at a Haitian restaurant in Springfield, Ohio, on Sept. 12, 2024. Bomb threats are being called into schools and businesses are closing at sundown in the small U.S. town that has become the center of racist conspiracy theories targeting its Haitian immigrant community. There are steps teachers and schools can take to ensure immigrant students feel safe and welcome, including when anti-immigrant rhetoric is circulating.
Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images via TNS

For instance, Testerman has attended events in her rural town and made a point to sit with the families of her immigrant students.

“People have a great level of trust in me because I’ve lived here a long time, and I think that helps bridge that gap over some of the fears or some of the distrust that people may have,” Testerman said.

Overall, investing in such support can pay off for teachers as well as students.

“Our immigrant families tend to be very, very supportive of schools and school personnel,” Testerman said. “They place a very high level of trust in us to not only educate their students, but also to ensure that they’re safe.

“We have to treat that as a gift, because it indeed is a gift.”

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.

Events

Wed., September 25, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Keep Talented Teachers and Improve Student Outcomes
Keep talented teachers and unlock student success with strategic planning based on insights from Apple Education and educational leaders. 
Register
Thu., September 26, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Families & the Community Webinar Family Engagement: The Foundation for a Strong School Year
Learn how family engagement promotes student success with insights from National PTA, AASA and leading districts and schools.  
Content provided by National Parent Teacher Association
Register
Thu., October 03, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar How Early Adopters of Remote Therapy are Improving IEPs
Learn how schools are using remote therapy to improve IEP compliance & scalability while delivering outcomes comparable to onsite providers.
Content provided by Huddle Up
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

English Learners Amid Political Attacks on Ohio Immigrants, How Schools Can Support Newcomers
Former President Trump's anti-immigrant rumors shed light on how an Ohio town's schools have helped newcomers.
Ileana Najarro
5 min read
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept.10, 2024, in Philadelphia.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. He shared anti-immigrant rhetoric targeting the Haitian immigrant community of Springfield, Ohio.
Alex Brandon/AP
English Learners The Classroom Traits and Practices Linked to English Learners' Success
A new federal report found key characteristics associated with English learners' academic success.
Ileana Najarro
3 min read
Young Hispanic school teacher helping elementary students while writing in notebooks.
iStock/Getty
English Learners The Inequity in Who Earns Seals of Biliteracy and How to Avoid It
Illinois and New Mexico have led the way in ensuring English learners have access to the seal of biliteracy.
Ileana Najarro
4 min read
Close-up of a young woman hands holding a diploma on graduation day with a couple of graduates blurred in the background -- All wearing black caps and gowns with royal blue sashes.
E+
English Learners Opinion Teachers Share Their Best Lessons for Intermediate English Learners
Students build confidence in their language skills when they're taught four basic sentence structures, moving from simple to more complex.
Larry Ferlazzo
5 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼