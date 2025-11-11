Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Supporting English Learners?
English Learners Quiz

Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Supporting English Learners?

By Daniela Franco Brown — November 11, 2025 1 min read
Diana Oviedo-Holguin teaches a first grade English learner class at Heritage Elementary School in San Antonio, Texas, on Sept. 3, 2025.
Diana Oviedo-Holguin teaches a 1st grade English-learner class at Heritage Elementary School in San Antonio on Sept. 3, 2025.
Noah Devereaux for Education Week
English learners are among the fastest-growing student populations in K-12 schools in the United States. Yet, many educators say they feel underprepared to meet these students’ needs.

During EdWeek’s recent K-12 Essentials Forum, experts explored both the challenges and promising strategies for supporting multilingual learners. (Don’t worry, you can watch the forum on demand here.) The conversations drew from EdWeek’s September special report, How Educators Are Boosting Outcomes for English Learners Amid Challenges. As part of the forum, we tested attendees’ knowledge on the landscape of teacher training on English learners.

Now, it’s your turn. Take this short quiz to see how much you know about what’s working—and what’s still missing—when it comes to supporting English learners in today’s classrooms.

Daniela Franco Brown
Assistant Managing Editor Education Week
Daniela Franco Brown is an Assistant Managing Editor for race, opportunity and equity.

Lynn (Yunfei) Liu, Digital News Specialist contributed to this article.

