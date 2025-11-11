Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Supporting English Learners?

English learners are among the fastest-growing student populations in K-12 schools in the United States. Yet, many educators say they feel underprepared to meet these students’ needs.

During EdWeek's recent K-12 Essentials Forum, experts explored both the challenges and promising strategies for supporting multilingual learners. The conversations drew from EdWeek's September special report, How Educators Are Boosting Outcomes for English Learners Amid Challenges . As part of the forum, we tested attendees' knowledge on the landscape of teacher training on English learners.

Now, it’s your turn. Take this short quiz to see how much you know about what’s working—and what’s still missing—when it comes to supporting English learners in today’s classrooms.