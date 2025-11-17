An Alternative to AP and IB: How the Cambridge Program Has Found a U.S. Foothold
College & Workforce Readiness Q&A

An Alternative to AP and IB: How the Cambridge Program Has Found a U.S. Foothold

By Ileana Najarro — November 17, 2025 4 min read
Illustration of school textbooks.
iStock
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

When offering students the chance to earn college credit in high school, districts across the country often look to the College Board’s Advanced Placement program or the International Baccalaureate.

But a small but growing number of districts also turn to the University of Cambridge’s international education program, which originated from the prestigious university in the United Kingdom.

The pathway program comes in four stages, including two high school stages, one of which can allow students to receive college credit for universities across the United States, said Mark Cavone, the regional director for Cambridge International Education in North America.

Cavone and Matthew Kaye, the North American head of policy, accountability, and partnerships for the organization, spoke with Education Week about what the program offers U.S. students and how it continues to grow in the country.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What does the Cambridge International Education program offer American high school students, especially in terms of postsecondary preparation?

Cavone: A lot of times, districts offer Cambridge, IB, and AP, because we started [in the U.S.] based on the choice movement in the South. A lot of schools were losing kids, we call it the brain drain, and they thought Cambridge was a really good option to keep kids in the district.

Mark Cavone
Mark Cavone, North American regional director for Cambridge International Education

I think what we really offer is probably some of the most rigorous coursework in America that culminates in a lot of college credit, and students trying advanced coursework for the first time.

Some of our courses are great foundational courses. Getting a passing grade on Cambridge, AP, or IB, it’s kind of a proxy for college readiness. Our goal is to get as many kids college- and career-ready by the time they leave high school, and passing a Cambridge course that culminates in university credit is a major goal.

[Cambridge has] a mastery-based assessment. And so, just like in college, you’re going to have your blue book, we’re going to go look for points. We’ve heard it’s a little bit fairer and more equitable, maybe for students [who] aren’t first-language English speakers. I think in the South, we probably serve more low-income and minority students than our competitors. We have about 70-plus courses. Many of them are unique.

Kaye: As a former practitioner, I still run into students all the time, and they’ll say things like, “Man, I just did so well in college because I really learned how to write academically, I really learned how to study, or I really learned how to approach thinking at a collegiate level thanks to those Cambridge courses.”

Our students have shown, through partnership research, that they’re thriving at the university level. They graduate on great timelines, and they’re exceeding the average population of those universities. They’re doing extremely well in subsequent courses.

How has the Cambridge program grown in the United States?

Cavone: We started in the late 90s, and we’ve grown to about 25 states. We’re serving a lot of kids that weren’t being served before: a lot of low-income, non-white, minority students.

We really developed in the South, in Florida first. I started here [with Cambridge] 11 years ago, coming from the College Board. I was brought in to run the North American region. I started with about seven staff, and now we have about 45 reporting into the university, about 800 schools right now, 25-plus states. But really, our foothold was in Florida to start, based on school choice and keeping kids in their home districts.

Ninety-five plus percent of what we do is with public school districts. We really like that, because the university really cares about lifting achievement for all kids.

How does the Cambridge program work with American schools to ensure all students have equitable access?

Matthew Kaye
Matthew Kaye, head of policy, accountability, and partnerships for Cambridge International Education’s North America region

Kaye: I was a senior director of accountability for the school district of Lee County [in Florida]. In implementing it in our district, we found that the real beauty of the Cambridge program was [that] you could do it schoolwide and have really every single student have an opportunity to earn those college-level courses, to go for it, and then as they continued down that pathway, say, “Look, if you’re experiencing success, you can keep going.”

Cavone: We really promote open access. Some schools will want to treat it as a magnet [program]. We don’t love that. But we believe that curriculum is a local construct, and it’s really up to the states or the districts to figure out how they want to serve their local community.

How does the Cambridge program navigate policy concerns and schools’ involvement with DEI efforts?

(Editor’s note: In the last few years, the College Board, one of Cambridge’s competitors in the United States, faced controversies over new courses such as AP African American Studies. Even IB programs have had to navigate policy changes in Florida.)

Cavone: We’re in 160 countries. We have to be flexible, and it’s paramount to meet local requirements, needs, norms, [and] customs. The Cambridge pathway always includes the ability to align courses and local standards with content requirements.

Whether it’s a red state or a blue state, it doesn’t really matter, because we’ve been able to navigate both, because we see those environments across the world.

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.

Events

Tue., December 02, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar How High Schools Can Prepare Students for College and Career
Explore how schools are reimagining high school with hands-on learning that prepares students for both college and career success.
Register
Wed., December 03, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School Climate & Safety Webinar GoGuardian and Google: Proactive AI Safety in Schools
Learn how to safely adopt innovative AI tools while maintaining support for student well-being. 
Content provided by GoGuardian
Register
Thu., December 11, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy K-12 Essentials Forum Supporting Struggling Readers in Middle and High School
Join this free virtual event to learn more about policy, data, research, and experiences around supporting older students who struggle to read.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

College & Workforce Readiness From Our Research Center Businesses Want Employees With AI Skills. Are K-12 CTE Programs Keeping Up?
Most schools are still in the early stages of thinking about the role of AI in CTE programs.
Lauraine Langreo
6 min read
Students present their AI powered-projects designed to help boost agricultural gains in Calla Bartschi’s Introduction to AI class at Riverside High School in Greer, S.C., on Nov. 11, 2025.
Students do presentations about their AI-powered projects that are designed to help boost agricultural production during Calla Bartschi’s Introduction to AI class at Riverside High School in Greer, S.C., on Nov. 11, 2025. South Carolina is emphasizing the development of AI skills that are relevant for the careers students want to pursue in the future.
Thomas Hammond for Education Week
College & Workforce Readiness Schools Are Working to Show Boys That the Helping Professions Aren't 'Girly'
Experts say boys don't get support to enter traditionally female careers.
Sarah D. Sparks
11 min read
PhD student and Physical Therapist Stephen Eaton, left, explains ultrasound imaging to RAMP students during a lab at the University of Maryland School of Medicine on Oct. 16, 2025, in Baltimore, Md. RAMP, which stands for Research and Mentoring Program, is a training program that targets high school juniors and seniors from Baltimore City to prepare them for careers in biomedical research.
Doctoral student and physical therapist Stephen Eaton, left, explains ultrasound imaging to students in the Research and Mentoring program during a lab at the University of Maryland School of Medicine on Oct. 16, 2025, in Baltimore. Men are heavily underrepresented in health fields, and more high schools are designing programs that, like RAMP, encourage boys to consider high-growth fields traditionally dominated by women.
KT Kanazawich for Education Week
College & Workforce Readiness Superintendents Develop New Strategies to Meet Evolving Workforce Needs
The Public Education Promise aims to help districts align their work with the needs of their communities.
Evie Blad
4 min read
Lazaro Lopez, associate superintendent for teaching and learning at High School District 214, visits the manufacturing lab at Wheeling High School, where he talks with students and their instructor, in Wheeling, Ill., on Dec. 3, 2024.
Lazaro Lopez, the associate superintendent for teaching and learning at High School District 214, visits the manufacturing lab at Wheeling High School, where he talks with students and their instructor, in Wheeling, Ill., on Dec. 3, 2024. More districts are examining ways to create similarly aligned pathways of study that lead to strong work opportunities.
Jamie Kelter Davis for Education Week
College & Workforce Readiness Spotlight Spotlight on Real-World, Industry Focused Learning
This Spotlight will provide insights on real-world industry focused learning that can help prepare students for the workforce.
Load More ▼