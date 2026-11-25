Naomi Yoon, a senior at Drexel University studying elementary education, recently discovered that the institution is pausing her degree program. Though she can still graduate with an education major, future students won’t have it as an option when enrolling, at least for now.

This past spring, Yoon had heard rumors about a potential pause. A faculty member confirmed it a few months later.

She sent emails to faculty and staff, eventually learning that the decision was a financial one, made because enrollment in the program has been low.



Beyond her immediate disappointment, Yoon believes the decision is a devaluation of the teaching profession.

To her, it feels like “a deprioritization of the major” and the university wanting to focus more on other academic pathways she said.

Drexel University’s program is small: the school of education enrolled seven new first-time, full-time undergraduate students in the fall of 2026, which was lower than in recent years. This statistic “reflects a national shift in how students pursue teacher certification,” said the university in a statement to Education Week.

But there still remains a demand for teachers in the state of Pennsylvania and nationwide. To that end, Drexel will “consider a range of options, including combining related majors and expanding online, post-baccalaureate, and other certification pathways,” the statement reads.

Drexel’s decision is the latest development in a longstanding trend. Federal data show that, between 2012-13 and 2019-20, the number of teacher preparation program completers fell by 20.5% .

Cheryl Holcomb-McCoy, the president and CEO of the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, which represents colleges and universities that prepare teachers, said the number of institutions awarding degrees in education has dropped by about a hundred within the last decade, to 2,200.

“We have fewer and fewer students who are interested in education as a career,” said Holcomb-McCoy. “Universities are having to make some tough decisions about whether or not they can afford to have a program for eight students.”



Schools are granting fewer teaching degrees

According to federal data on teacher preparation, the number of students completing teacher training across Drexel’s programs has fallen by 50% (from 126 completers to 63) between the 2013-14 and 2023-24 academic years. As of this fall, the number of full-time students in the school of education had fallen to seven.

What has fueled the declines at Drexel and elsewhere isn’t entirely clear, but by some empirical measures, teaching has acquired a negative reputation . The profession has many challenges, including low pay , workload , and worsening student behavior .

See Also The State of Teaching, 2026 Edition

Additionally, Donald Trump’s administration dismantled the U.S. Department of Education including the abrupt elimination of more than 30 competitive grant programs totaling more than $2 billion.

Education Week reported on the aftermath of a teacher-training grant that was canceled last year, which provided school districts with new teachers and current public school teachers with financial support and mentorship. Plus, with the massive layoffs at the Ed. Department last year, there was no one to contact for assistance.

Holcomb-McCoy says those factors, combined with universities no longer offering education as a pathway, can discourage students interested in becoming teachers.

“It goes back to the messaging around the value of education, the professionalization of education, because students are hearing messages that it’s not really a profession, that anyone can become a teacher,” she said. “It is a profession, and there’s a science to it, and there’s a reason why students need to enroll in programs to learn how to be an effective educator.”

She added that exposing K-12 students at younger ages to teaching as a career path could be beneficial. Providing high school students with the opportunity to get credits in the field long before they graduate could lead to an increase in enrollment like other pathways in career and technical education, Holcomb-McCoy said.

There’s been an increase in the number of students choosing alternative programs that are community-based and through these programs, they can get jobs as teachers, she said. But these grow-your-own programs have challenges. Education Week reported how they often do not require candidates to commit to teaching a minimum number of years, or even to teaching in a particular community.

“We don’t talk enough about what it is about being a teacher that makes a difference in the world,” she said. “I would like to see us as a country do that more and make education have a national agenda around our workforce challenges.”

What this could mean for the city of Philadelphia

The effects of this decision on the Philadelphia area could be twofold—it could impact the ongoing teacher shortage in the city and the support K-12 school district staff have through the Drexel student co-op program.

Philadelphia School District is already going through a severe teacher shortage —in the last 10 years, teacher supply has decreased by 41% in the county and just last year the Philadelphia district lost more than 500 teachers due to retirement and resignations.

In 2024, the state launched the PA Student Teacher Support Program , which awards college students pursuing a degree in teaching a $10,000 stipend if they can commit to staying in the state for at least three years. Yoon is a participant in this program and is planning to use her teaching degree in Philadelphia.

“It’s confusing why Drexel would put the major on pause when there’s been this push towards keeping teachers in our state,” Yoon said.

Students in Drexel’s teacher-prep program like Yoon spend time in the classroom long before they graduate. Starting their freshman and sophomore years, they devote about 30 hours for classroom observations. Then, in their junior year, they spend 40 hours a week for six months and repeat this cycle their senior year as student-teachers.

Yoon is always telling prospective students they “need to come here if [they] want to be a teacher—it’s really an amazing program.”

Anna Shurak, the executive director of Teach For America in the greater Philadelphia area, said that addressing the teacher shortage can’t be solved by one organization in Philadelphia or the rest of the country.

“As I think about how we work collaboratively to ensure that all of our students have teachers in the classroom, I do believe it takes many different pathways,” said Shurak.

In Philadelphia, TFA has grown its teacher population from 60 to 150 first- and second-year teachers in the last five years, said Shurak.

These organizations are focused on increasing pay, ways to incentivize teachers to stay in the classroom, and thinking about different staffing models that support additional flexibility and options for educators, Shurak said.