A Day in the Life of a School Designed to Support Students With Dyslexia
Students in the hiking club explore during an early morning walk around the campus before the start of the school day on March 30, 2023.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
By Jaclyn Borowski — June 07, 2023 1 min read
At this independent school for students with dyslexia and other language-based learning differences, the schedule, the environment, and the curriculum are all designed to set students up for success.

There are movement opportunities throughout the day that give students a chance to work out their energy and gather their focus, and teachers make an effort to incorporate student passions and interests into their lessons. The idea is to ensure a positive school experience for a group of students who’ve felt frustrated or left behind in the regular public school environment.

At The Odyssey School, a K-8 school in Lutherville, Md., for students with dyslexia and other language-based learning differences, learning differences are embraced and celebrated. Creativity and individuality are encouraged. One of the school’s goals is to give students the tools for a successful return to mainstream school environments, including the ability and language needed to advocate for their needs and accommodations.

Here, a look at a typical day in the life at The Odyssey School.

First graders begin their art class with fine and gross motor warmups lead by art teacher Kesling St. Denis, left, on March 30, 2023.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Art teacher Kesling St. Denis laughs with Wayne, 7, as they begin an activity decorating bunny masks during art class on March 30, 2023. The school works to incorporate topics the students are passionate about into the lessons.
St. Denis, the art teacher, laughs with Wayne, 7, as they begin an activity decorating bunny masks. The school works to incorporate topics the students are passionate about into the lessons.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Students recreate a lilac plant through an activity that incorporates fine and gross motor skills during art class on March 30, 2023.
Students recreate a lilac plant through an activity that incorporates fine and gross motor skills during art class.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Harper, 10, wears a mask with pipe cleaners sticking through it to experience the feeling of whiskers as part of Sophie Girard’s science class on March 30, 2023.
Harper, 10, wears a mask with pipe cleaners sticking through it to experience the feeling of whiskers in Sophie Girard’s science class.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
One of the many art projects on display around the school, middle school students created an array of ducks, including this 'inbred duck', pictured on March 30, 2023.
A teacher displays one of the many art projects on display around the school. Middle school students created an array of ducks, including this 'inbred duck.'
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
The school incorporates a daily 25-minute exercise break each morning where students rotate between different activities. Here, students play spikeball together on March 30, 2023.
The school incorporates a daily 25-minute exercise break into each morning where students rotate between different activities. Here, students play spikeball together.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
The school incorporates a daily 25-minute exercise break each morning where students rotate between different activities. Here, Anna, 9, flies a DIY kite outside.
Anna, 9, flies a DIY kite during her morning exercise break.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Social Studies Teacher Danielle Williams works with middle school students in the global studies class, including Kemi, 13, on March 30, 2023.
Social Studies teacher Danielle Williams works with middle school students in the global studies class, including Kemi, 13.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Students from Kesling St. Denis’ art class run through the halls with their completed bunny masks as older students pass between classes on March 30, 2023.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Samantha Sullivan, a math teacher and reading tutor at the Odyssey School, incorporates a card game into the daily small group reading instruction on March 30, 2023.
Samantha Sullivan, a math teacher and reading tutor at the Odyssey School, incorporates a card game into the daily small group reading instruction.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Students in the 7th grade class participate in Genius Hour where they can pitch and pursue a passion project over the course of the year. Here, Luke, 13, center, and Camden, 13, left, look over each others projects on March 30, 2023.
Students in the 7th grade class participate in Genius Hour, where they pursue a passion project over the course of the year. Here, Luke, 13, center, and Camden, 13, left, look over each other's projects.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
As part of the middle school science class, students work on building bridges on March 30, 2023.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Dave Weidow, middle school science teacher, works with students in the robotics club during lunch on March 30, 2023.
Dave Weidow, middle school science teacher, works with students in the robotics club during lunch.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Students pass through a display of art projects between classes at the Odyssey School on March 30, 2023.
Students pass through a display of student-created art projects between classes.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week

Visuals Editor Education Week
Jaclyn Borowski is the visuals editor for Education Week leading video and photo initiatives.

Coverage of students with learning differences and issues of race, opportunity, and equity is supported in part by a grant from the Oak Foundation, at www.oakfnd.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

