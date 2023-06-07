A Day in the Life of a School Designed to Support Students With Dyslexia

At this independent school for students with dyslexia and other language-based learning differences, the schedule, the environment, and the curriculum are all designed to set students up for success.

There are movement opportunities throughout the day that give students a chance to work out their energy and gather their focus, and teachers make an effort to incorporate student passions and interests into their lessons. The idea is to ensure a positive school experience for a group of students who’ve felt frustrated or left behind in the regular public school environment.

At The Odyssey School, a K-8 school in Lutherville, Md., for students with dyslexia and other language-based learning differences, learning differences are embraced and celebrated. Creativity and individuality are encouraged. One of the school’s goals is to give students the tools for a successful return to mainstream school environments, including the ability and language needed to advocate for their needs and accommodations.

Here, a look at a typical day in the life at The Odyssey School.