Where Teachers Are Required to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19
Where Teachers Are Required to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

August 27, 2021 1 min read
High teacher vaccination rates are widely considered by public health experts to be a key component of keeping schools safely open for in-person instruction. State policymakers, buoyed by the fact the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine now has full FDA approval, are considering whether to mandate that teachers get the shot.

As of Aug. 27, two states have ordered all teachers to get vaccinated. Another seven states have said teachers must get vaccinated or undergo regular testing.

Federal and many state officials prioritized teachers in the vaccination process last winter as part of their strategy to return kids to school buildings. The vaccines protect those who receive them from serious illness or death from COVID-19 and also lower the likelihood of transmission to those around them. Since children younger than 12 are still ineligible for the vaccine, it’s especially important for their teachers and other adults in the school building to be vaccinated, epidemiologists say.

Nationally, 87 percent of teachers have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a nationally representative survey by the EdWeek Research Center.

Many states have so far left the decision on whether to require staff vaccinations to individual school districts, and some state officials are still trying to determine the legalities of mandates for the COVID-19 shot. At least seven states have prohibited school districts from requiring teachers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Data compilation and reporting: Madeline Will
Data visualization by Emma Patti Harris
For media or research inquiries about this data, contact library@educationweek.org.

Related Tags:
Vaccines Health Coronavirus State Policy

Read Next

States Federal COVID Aid a Flash Point as Tensions Escalate Over School Mask Policies
The Biden administration reassures schools they can use federal aid to make up for penalties for defying state bans on mask mandates.
Evie Blad
6 min read
Students are reminded to wear a mask amidst other chalk drawings on the sidewalk as they arrive for the first day of school at Union High School in Tulsa, Okla., Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Students are reminded to wear a mask amid other chalk drawings on the sidewalk as they arrive for the first day of school at Union High School in Tulsa, Okla. in 2020. Oklahoma is one of eight states that have banned local mask requirements for the 2021-22 school year.
Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP
States Texas Not Enforcing Ban on School Mask Mandates Amid Ongoing Legal Battles
Texas is not enforcing Gov. Abbott's executive orders banning mask requirements in schools, the Texas Education Agency said.
María Méndez and Chuck Lindell, Austin American-Statesman (Austin, Texas)
3 min read
Stillman Middle School students in face masks walk through their campus courtyard to class during their first day back to school Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Brownsville, Texas.
Stillman Middle School students in face masks walk through their campus courtyard to class during their first day back to school Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Brownsville, Texas.
Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP
States Infographic Which States Ban Mask Mandates in Schools, and Which Require Masks?
To better understand where schools districts can and can't require masks, Education Week is tracking state-level school mask mandates.
Stacey Decker & Hyon-Young Kim
1 min read
Image of a face mask on school notebook.
Steven White/iStock/Getty
States Many States Have Left Schools Hanging About How to Reopen Safely, Analysis Finds
Researchers found a patchwork of state policies on masks in schools, remote learning, and tracking teacher vaccinations.
Evie Blad
5 min read
Man trapped in maze.
Researchers found a patchwork of state policies on masks in schools, remote learning, and tracking teacher vaccinations.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼