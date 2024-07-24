What Works Clearinghouse: Inside 20 Years of Education Evaluation
Federal

What Works Clearinghouse: Inside 20 Years of Education Evaluation

By Sarah D. Sparks — July 24, 2024 4 min read
Blue concept image of research - promo
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Two decades after the launch of the federal What Works Clearinghouse, experts say the education project has helped drive the evidence-based policy movement, but there’s still a ways to go: Teachers and school leaders still struggle to find evidence-based interventions in schools.

Begun in 2002, the clearinghouse’s goal was to help inform educators about programs and approaches with research they could use to improve student learning. But it had a rocky start, fielding widespread complaints that it was too slow to release actionable findings.

Over time, though, the clearinghouse became more widely respected—the inspiration, in fact, for a host of other education research efforts, even as it illuminated several core tensions in education research that exist today over timeliness, the difficulty of translating research into practice, and the emergence of new technologies.

“The What Works Clearinghouse has served a really critical role in the overall education R&D ecosystem,” said Melissa Moritz, the director of the STEM Next Federal Fellows Network and a former deputy director for STEM education at the U.S. Department of Education under the Obama administration. “It provides a one-stop shop where you are confident in the rigor of the evidence and the evaluation, and that’s really needed.

“But we also know it has limits; It’s not the one thing needed to really transform and ensure that everything that we do in classrooms and schools has an evidence base,” she continued.

How the clearinghouse has evolved over time

The federal clearinghouse was launched just as the newly signed No Child Left Behind Act first put an emphasis on schools’ use of empirical research to guide teaching and learning, and as the research wing of the U.S. Department of Education began to fund controlled studies in education, a field previously dominated by case studies and observational research.

Since then, the WWC has been reinvented several times in response to the steadily growing need for research support for school and district leaders. It gained more prominence in 2016, after the passage of the Every Student Succeeds Act. ESSA relaxed the narrow approaches for school improvement allowed under NCLB. ESSA allowed school districts to adopt any evidence-based school improvement approach they chose.

In some ways, its growing stature can be measured by the wide array of other data and research clearinghouses it helped to spur, including the National Dropout Prevention Center, which reviews interventions designed to boost high school graduation; the Best Evidence Encyclopedia, a teacher-focused site that collects research meta-analyses on education topics; and Social Programs That Work, which curates programs in education, health, crime and other social topics that have shown significant benefits in rigorous studies.

The spread of these clearinghouses makes it easier for educators to find evidence in specific topic areas, but has also sown confusion, as there are no consistent standards for “evidence-based” across different clearinghouses.

The WWC has been at the receiving end of such criticism, too. In 2017, the National Institute for Direct Instruction critiqued the WWC for not considering whether programs were fully implemented in effectiveness studies before giving them an effectiveness rating.

And former officials wonder whether, in its emphasis on discrete programs, the clearinghouse neglected the bigger picture.

John Q. Easton, former IES director under the Obama administration, said he had concerns that the WWC’s focus on the effectiveness of individual interventions or practices could mislead educators and school leaders to think “overall school improvement is likely with this very narrow approach,” Easton said.

“The research that I’ve conducted with Tony Bryk and others suggests the need for strong principal leadership that encourages teacher collaboration to develop a strong student-focused culture, and a continuous improvement view toward strong and rigorous instruction,” Easton said.

Can the What Works Clearinghouse keep up with AI and new challenges?

Today, researchers feel the clearinghouse still needs to be more nimble and evolve more quickly.

See also

Conceptual image of magnifying glass and rating/grades.
Seng kui Lim/Getty
Curriculum What the Research Says Picking 'Evidence-Based' Programs: 5 Mistakes for Educators to Avoid
Sarah D. Sparks, January 19, 2024
6 min read

“Technology is changing so rapidly and these classroom tools are changing so rapidly that it’s really hard for the field to keep up with that to understand the impacts on teaching and learning,” said Sara Schapiro, director of the Alliance for Learning Innovation. “There are a lot of ed-tech tools, a lot of generative AI being thrown into the field that they don’t quite know how to get their arms around yet, using this sort of structure.”

Federal officials say they’ve heard the message loud and clear.

During the pandemic, the National Center on Education Statistics and the U.S. Census began collecting quick-turnaround data to track how schools responded to the crisis. Matthew Soldner, acting director of IES, which runs the clearinghouse, said the agency plans to use a similar approach for the WWC, using regular, rapid scans of existing research to both update practice guides more frequently and identify evidence gaps in particular areas, such as AI-based tools.

Whatever next steps the clearinghouse takes, researchers say that educators will still face obstacles to sorting through the morass of claims about what works in the classroom.

“I don’t envy the job of the superintendents and curriculum leads and districts,” Schapiro said. “They have to sort through products being sold to them with claims of evidence, and then needing to then go into each of those products and evaluate for themselves: What evidence were they using? Was there a third party researcher provided, or were they using internally run research? Were they using the What Works Clearinghouse?

“Those things would be hard to tease out product by product,” she said, “and it speaks to a greater need at the federal level to help school and district staff sort through the noise.”

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers education research, data, and the science of learning for Education Week.

Events

Wed., August 07, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Attend to the Whole Child: Non-Academic Factors within MTSS
Learn strategies for proactively identifying and addressing non-academic barriers to student success within an MTSS framework.
Content provided by Renaissance
Register
Thu., September 19, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum How to Teach Digital & Media Literacy in the Age of AI
Join this free event to dig into crucial questions about how to help students build a foundation of digital literacy.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal AFT's Randi Weingarten on Kamala Harris: 'She Has a Record of Fighting for Us'
The union head's call to support Kamala Harris is one sign of Democratic support coalescing around the vice president.
Alyson Klein
5 min read
Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, speaks at the organization's annual conference in Houston on July 22, 2024.
Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, speaks at the organization's biennial conference in Houston on July 22, 2024. She called on union members to support Vice President Kamala Harris the day after President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign.
via AFT Livestream
Federal Biden Drops Out of Race and Endorses Kamala Harris to Lead the Democratic Ticket
The president's endorsement of Harris makes the vice president the most likely nominee for the Democrats.
The Associated Press
3 min read
President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference July 11, 2024, on the final day of the NATO summit in Washington.
President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference July 11, 2024, on the final day of the NATO summit in Washington. He announced Sunday that he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement for the Democratic nomination.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Federal What We Know About Kamala Harris' K-12 Record, and Other Potential Biden Replacements
Harris is the frontrunner for the top of the ticket. A look at her record on K-12, along with those of other Democratic contenders.
Libby Stanford
8 min read
Vice President Kamala Harris embraces President Joe Biden after a speech on healthcare in Raleigh, N.C., March. 26, 2024. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, July 21, ending his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.
Vice President Kamala Harris embraces President Joe Biden after a speech on health care in Raleigh, N.C., on March 26, 2024. Biden on Sunday announced he wouldn't run for reelection and endorsed Harris as his replacement.
Matt Kelley/AP
Federal Opinion The Great Project 2025 Freakout
There's nothing especially scary in the Heritage Foundation's education agenda—nor is it a reliable gauge of another Trump administration.
Rick Hess
6 min read
Man lurking behind the American flag, suspicion concept.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Load More ▼