What Head Start’s English-Only Rule Could Mean for English Learners
Federal Q&A

What Head Start’s English-Only Rule Could Mean for English Learners

By Ileana Najarro — August 17, 2026 3 min read
Long Beach, CA - March 20 : Teacher Monica Alvarado, left, leads activities with staff in the infant class at Educare Los Angeles at Long Beach , a very high-quality child care center in Long Beach on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 in Long Beach, CA.
Teacher Monica Alvarado, left, leads activities with staff in the infant class at Educare Los Angeles at Long Beach, a very high-quality child care center in Long Beach on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 in Long Beach, Calif. Head Start programs for early childhood education will no longer promote bilingualism under a proposed rule change.
Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via TNS
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Decades of research show that students who speak a language other than English develop English-language proficiency best by also building on their home language.

That is why researchers look to dual-language immersion programs—where instruction happens in both English and another world language—as the best learning model for English learners. It’s also why, for years, early childhood Head Start programs have encouraged bilingualism in instruction.

But a proposed rule change to Head Start would mandate English-only instruction and services. The proposal says the current rule requiring programs to support bilingual instruction is at odds with President Donald Trump’s executive order declaring English the country’s official language.

See Also

DSC01352
Lylah Bobowski, 3, plays in the outdoor playground of the Head Start Center in Athens, Pa., on August 13, 2026.
Md. Zobayer Hossain Joati for Education Week
Early Childhood What This Rural Head Start Program Stands to Lose With Federal Changes
Elizabeth Heubeck, August 14, 2026
10 min read

Martha Hernandez, the executive director of the advocacy coalition Californians Together, which focuses on multilingual learner education, spoke with Education Week about the effects of such a rule change, and what California learned from when it mandated English-only instruction in K-12 schools from 1998 to 2016.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Martha Hernandez, the executive director of the advocacy group Californians Together
Martha Hernandez, the executive director of the advocacy coalition Californians Together

What is the current rule regarding instructional language in Head Start classrooms?

In Head Start programs, there are supports for multilingual learners, and there is a commitment to bilingualism in general. It’s built upon decades of research. Programs that have the most long-lasting effectiveness for dual language learners, for multilingual learners, are those that incorporate the student’s home language into instruction or provide some sort of home language support.

Now, the [proposed] rule would mandate English-only instruction, removing those particular supports.

How would the proposed rule requiring English-only instruction affect students and families?

Home language is not a deficit to remediate. It is actually an asset to build upon. We’re looking for an assets-based system that asks what are those resources that a child already possesses, and then how do we build English proficiency upon those assets?

Now, we’re being asked to embrace a deficit-based approach that focuses primarily on what the child does not yet know in English.

This is a major change, and families are left to think that perhaps they should encourage their child not to speak their home language. Families are children’s first teachers. And for many multilingual families, the [home] language is the language in which parents can most naturally tell stories, explain complicated ideas, build vocabulary, sing songs, share traditions, and teach family and cultural knowledge.

We believe that we should never create a policy that leaves parents believing that the language they speak best, the language in which they can have the richest conversations with their child, is harmful to their child’s education.

Doing everything in English only would definitely hamper the effectiveness of this early childhood education.

More English exposure does not automatically equal stronger English proficiency."
Martha Hernandez, executive director of Californians Together

How would the proposed rule affect the future English-learner population?

Simply attending an English-only preschool does not guarantee that a child will enter kindergarten proficient in English. More English exposure does not automatically equal stronger English proficiency. A better question is whether children are receiving high-quality language development and whether their entire linguistic repertoire, what they know in English and what they know in their home language, is being used to support learning.

I wouldn’t be too concerned whether we’ll have more children identified as English learners. But a more important question is what linguistic accommodation children will bring with them into kindergarten, and whether we have strengthened or diminished the assets upon which their teachers can build stronger and better English proficiency.

English is absolutely important, and preparing children for kindergarten includes intentionally developing English. But preparation for kindergarten doesn’t require abandoning what children already know in another language.

California once mandated English-only instruction in K-12 schools. What was learned from that?

In a subtractive system, as we had in California, the question was always, “How quickly can we move this child away from the language they bring toward English?” A measure of success, and we’ve learned this, should not be how quickly a child’s first language disappears. Success should mean that children develop strong English, strong literacy, academic success, bilingualism, biliteracy, and whatever possible connection to family, culture, and identity.

We should reject the false choice between English proficiency and home language development. Supporting a child’s home language does not mean delaying English proficiency. Good educational systems build on the knowledge that children bring to school.

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.
Related Tags:
Bilingual Education Head Start Preschool/Pre-K Federal Policy California

Events

Tue., August 18, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Closing the Practice Gap: Essential Insights for Leaders
Three instructional experts will share strategies for making students’ reading and math practice more engaging and impactful this year.
Content provided by Renaissance
Register
Mon., September 21, 2026, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Absenteeism Webinar Attendance Isn't an Attendance Problem
Boost attendance by strengthening relationships, belonging, and support with practical strategies from Doug Fisher & Nancy Frey.
Content provided by Corwin
Register
Tue., September 29, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar The Principal's Role in Collective Efficacy and Student Outcomes
Learn practical strategies that help principals translate their confidence into stronger collective teacher efficacy and student outcomes.
Content provided by Otus
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal Trump Signs Executive Order Calling for Spacing Out Childhood Vaccines
The order calls for splitting the MMR vaccine into three separate shots, a sequence not currently available in the U.S.
The Associated Press
3 min read
President Donald Trump speaks as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., right, and Jayme Franklin listen during a meeting to sign an executive order about vaccines, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., right, and Jayme Franklin listen during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Aug. 10, 2026. Trump signed an executive order to change childhood vaccination schedules.
Jacquelyn Martin/ AP Photo
Federal Trump Overhaul Could Gut Head Start Preschool Standards
The plan would shrink Head Start's 100-plus pages of regulations to about a dozen.
The Associated Press
5 min read
Children play during aftercare for the Head Start program at Easterseals South Florida, Jan. 29, 2025, in Miami.
Children play during aftercare for the Head Start program at Easterseals South Florida in Miami on Jan. 29, 2025. The Trump administration is preparing an overhaul of Head Start that would replace its 100 pages of regulations with about a dozen and leave many specifics on program operations up to state and local laws.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo
Federal Senate Panel Advances Bill to Block Much of Trump Admin.’s Ed. Dept. Dismantling
The bill pushes back, but only partially, against Trump's efforts to end the 46-year-old department.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
5 min read
DFreeman EDW CH 041
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., listens as Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., speaks during a Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee session on July 30, 2026 in the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The committee voted to advance a measure that would block many of the Trump administration's transfers of Education Department programs to other agencies.
Demetrius Freeman for Education Week
Federal Ed. Dept. Shifts Civil Rights to the Justice Dept.: What It Means for Schools
The office for civil rights has already changed dramatically. What more will change in the Justice Dept.?
Alyson Klein
13 min read
EL 20260717 EducationWeekAFT109
The Department of Education headquarters in Washington on July 17, 2026. The Trump administration has been transferring day-to-day management of the agency's programs to other Cabinet-level departments. The administration recently announced the transfer of its civil rights enforcement arm to the Department of Justice.
Eric Lee for Education Week