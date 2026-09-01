This summer, the Trump administration announced plans to overhaul the $12 billion federal Head Start program. The plan has sparked fierce debate, with fiery critiques from Democrats and early-childhood advocates. What is the Trump administration seeking to do? What motivated this effort? Is this ultimately about trying to abolish the program? For the administration’s take, I talked to Alex Adams, the guy steering this effort. Adams is the assistant secretary for family support at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. He came to this role after more than a decade in Idaho state government, including as budget director and head of the Idaho health and welfare department. Here’s what he had to say.

—Rick

Rick: You’ve recently proposed overhauling the regulations that govern Head Start. What’s the story?

Alex: Head Start is a program I believe in deeply. Since 1965, it has supported more than 40 million children and families , promoting school readiness for low-income children from birth to age 5 through education, health, and family services. But over time, Washington has layered on rules that make it harder and costlier to serve families. Our 1,600-plus grantees operate in very different communities, and a one-size-fits-all rulebook can’t account for every circumstance. Our proposal preserves Head Start’s federal-to-local structure and the protections Congress set when it reauthorized Head Start in 2007, while giving local leaders and parents more room on operational decisions. It also strengthens the focus on nutrition, health, and physical activity. The principle is simple: Focus federal oversight on outcomes, safety, and statutory duties and stop micromanaging decisions local programs can make themselves.

Rick: What motivated these changes?

Alex: The most immediate reason is access. Regulations adopted in 2016 and 2024 contributed to rising per-student costs, which resulted in the loss of 277,658 slots for students from 2015 to 2025, according to a recent analysis by the assistant secretary for planning and evaluation at HHS. That’s a 29% decline in a decade. Supporters of those rules argued that fewer slots would be offset by higher quality for the families still served. But that same analysis found no substantial gains in quality, despite federal spending on the program outpacing inflation by double digits. Higher costs, no improvement in quality, and fewer children served: Our proposal is designed to reverse this dynamic.

Rick: How will loosening these requirements help boost the number of kids served?

Alex: A separate regulatory analysis by HHS estimates these reforms could preserve or expand as many as 236,000 slots nationwide by 2031 . That’s not a promise every program will add seats immediately—implementation would vary by local decisions—but it signals the scale of the opportunity. The analysis projects roughly $2.2 billion in annual savings at full implementation. To be clear, this isn’t a cut to federal spending; the federal appropriation won’t be affected. It’s an estimate of how much less grantees would need to spend on administrative costs, staffing, paperwork, and other expenses to be in compliance with the new rules. Because Head Start is grant-funded, programs can reinvest those savings in additional slots and services. The goal isn’t to spend less on children; it’s to make sure more of the money Congress spends actually reaches them.

Rick: As you know, critics have warned loosened requirements will lead to unsafe environments or problematic conduct. What’s your response to these concerns?

Alex: The Head Start Act’s statutory requirements remain fully in force, including services for children with disabilities, civil rights protections, and parent involvement. Programs also remain subject to applicable state and local law and statutorily required governance structures. What we’re reconsidering is whether Washington needs to prescribe every operational detail on top of those protections. Flexibility is permission, not a mandate. If a provider believes its current model is best for its children, it can keep it.

Rick: You propose cutting Head Start’s administrative budget cap for grantees from 15% to 5%. I get the desire to spend less on bureaucracy, but what do you say to critics who say this will make it hard for programs to retain staff or cover overhead costs like buses and maintenance?

Alex: The concern is understandable, but the 5% cap applies only to costs categorized as administrative and is in line with similar grants. Teacher salaries, classroom expenses, family services, and other costs that directly support services are not administrative. We’re also removing many of the federal requirements that generate administrative work in the first place. And because programs have different cost structures, the proposal includes a waiver process for those that anticipate undue implementation challenges, subject to HHS review.

Rick: You’ve proposed to require that classroom instruction be conducted in English. Critics argue that this doesn’t make sense, given that perhaps one third of participating children are dual-language learners. What’s your take?

Alex: Head Start is a school-readiness program. The goal is to help children enter kindergarten able to participate fully in English-language classrooms and the broader community. The proposal allows programs to request waivers from this requirement and Tribal Head Start programs are exempt when a tribal language is used to further tribal heritage. This is the kind of provision where public comment matters. We want to hear from programs and families about how to achieve strong English acquisition while serving children well.

Rick: Of the changes you’ve proposed, which ones address previous Obama- or Biden-era regulations—and which modify the 2007 law as written by Congress?

Alex: There are really two categories here. First, some of the regulatory provisions we’re taking on were added or expanded in 2016 and 2024. Our proposal gives programs flexibility to keep adhering to those provisions if they so choose, or try approaches better suited to local conditions. Second, some provisions introduced by previous administrations simply duplicated obligations already written into the Head Start Act or other federal law. Removing duplicative language doesn’t remove the underlying obligation. We are not changing the 2007 Head Start law—only Congress can do that.

Rick: Why do you think there’s been so much pushback against the proposed changes?

Alex: I understand why people care so intensely. Head Start has a proud history, dedicated employees, and parents who have built their lives around it. Any change to its rulebook is bound to raise questions. But some concerns falsely equate federal regulation with program quality. I’ve visited programs nationwide and met extraordinarily capable local leaders. Our approach starts from trusting them rather than assuming Washington knows best. It’s also worth remembering that this is a proposed rule. We released it for comment precisely because we want providers, parents, and experts to tell us where we got it right and where they think changes are needed.

Rick: OK, so what’s the biggest thing that you think critics are getting wrong?

Alex: The biggest misconception is that flexibility is a mandate. If a local program likes its current operating model, this rule doesn’t require it to change. Some criticism also implicitly assumes that local Head Start directors, teachers, parents, and state regulators can’t be trusted to make responsible decisions without Washington prescribing every detail. These are some of the most capable and mission-driven people I’ve worked with. Our job is to hold programs accountable for results while giving them room to solve problems in ways that fit their communities.

Rick: Over the past two years, various Trump officials and allies have talked about eliminating Head Start. Should observers view this as a half-step in that direction?

Alex: No. This is an effort to make Head Start more sustainable and accessible. As stated earlier, the proposed reforms are estimated to allow us to reach hundreds of thousands of more children over the next five years. I have said publicly that I believe in this program. The question is whether we want a Head Start system that becomes progressively more expensive and harder to access or one that trusts parents and local communities, focuses federal oversight on the essentials, and serves more children. We are choosing the latter.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.