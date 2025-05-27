What Happened to Oklahoma’s Effort to Count Undocumented Students?
States

What Happened to Oklahoma’s Effort to Count Undocumented Students?

By Ileana Najarro — May 27, 2025 3 min read
State Superintendent Ryan Walters, right, listens during public comment at the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Oklahoma City.
State Superintendent Ryan Walters, right, listens during public comment at the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Oklahoma City.
Nick Oxford/AP Images for Human Rights Campaign
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

An effort led by Oklahoma’s state superintendent to require parents to provide proof of citizenship when enrolling their children in school failed in the state legislature this month.

The administrative rule change, approved by the state’s board of education back in January, marked one of the earliest state-level actions taken to undermine the 1982 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the Plyler v. Doe case since President Donald Trump’s election win. The landmark decision, which established undocumented students’ constitutional right to a free, public education, remains binding federal law.

Education Week has tracked at least six state efforts in recent months to undermine Plyler, including Oklahoma’s administrative rule change, with two actions still in play as of May 27, in Texas and New Jersey. A bill in Tennessee that would require schools to identify undocumented students and charge them tuition is currently paused until the state legislature returns in January.

See Also

Image of a boy with a blue backpack standing in front of the entrance to school.
bodnarchuk/iStock/Getty
States Tracker Which States Are Challenging Undocumented Students’ Right to Free Education?
Ileana Najarro & Daniela Franco Brown, March 17, 2025
1 min read

Collecting immigration status information at enrollment and charging tuition to undocumented families would defy federal law, according to legal experts.

Oklahoma lawmakers back down from Plyler challenge

In January, the Oklahoma state board of education unanimously approved the rule change championed by Ryan Walters, the elected leader of the state’s schools.

Walters, a Republican, argued the rule, which would require collecting immigration status information, would not prohibit student enrollment but would assist districts in knowing how to allocate resources to serve students. Critics say such information is not necessary and could discourage families from enrolling their children in local schools.

In February, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, also a Republican, announced he would block the rule from taking effect, calling it a political move.

But the rule never made it to Stitt’s desk. The state’s House of Representatives rejected it, even after Republican Rep. Molly Jenkins attempted to revive it by attaching it to legislation approving other state department of education rules, a move that representatives unanimously rejected.

,“We are pursuing other options after this amendment was struck down by the House Committee,” Walters said in a statement to Education Week, without providing additional details on those other options.

In a statement to Education Week, Stitt noted a number of actions he’s taken to crack down on illegal immigration.

“I know that at the end of the day, it’s essential that we get the criminal element out of our country,” he said. “We can do all that without targeting kids or putting them on lists, especially just in an attempt to get headlines.”

Efrén Olivares, the legal director at the National Immigration Law Center group, said in a statement to Education Week that “The bipartisan rebuke of an unpopular attempt to erode children’s freedom to learn in Oklahoma was the right thing to do.”

“This should send a clear message to states across the country: the priority should be to have American public schools provide a quality education to every child,” he added.

Attacks on Plyler remain in limbo

The Heritage Foundation, the conservative think tank behind the Project 2025 policy playbook shaping much of Trump’s agenda, published a brief in 2024 recommending that states pass legislation directly defying Plyler, with the goal of sparking lawsuits that would ultimately land before the Supreme Court so it could to revisit the 1982 case.

Though legal experts and advocates continue to monitor state-level efforts to undermine Plyler, some have expressed relief over recent setbacks to those efforts, such as in Tennessee, where state leaders raised concerns that possibly violating undocumented students’ rights could imperil federal funding.

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.

Events

Thu., May 29, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Curriculum Webinar End Student Boredom: K-12 Publisher's Guide to 70% Engagement Boost
Calling all K-12 Publishers! Student engagement flatlining? Learn how to boost it by up to 70%.
Content provided by KITABOO
Register
Thu., June 12, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Moving the Needle on Attendance: What’s Working NOW
See how family engagement is improving attendance, and how to put it to work in schools.
Content provided by TalkingPoints
Register
Tue., June 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Rethinking STEM Assessment: Strategies for Administrators
School and district leaders will explore strategies to enhance STEM assessment practices across their district, within schools and classrooms.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

States Oklahoma Will Cut Funding to Districts That Don't Sign Trump's Anti-DEI Pledge
The state says it will withhold federal funds from districts that don't sign a Trump administration DEI pledge.
Brooke Schultz
8 min read
Ryan Walters, Republican state superintendent candidate, speaks, June 28, 2022, in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters is pictured on June 28, 2022, in Oklahoma City when he was a candidate for the position he now holds. Walters this week told districts he would halt federal funding beginning Friday, April 25, if they don't certify they're not using diversity, equity, and inclusion programming in schools.
Sue Ogrocki/AP
States Tracker 'Illegal' DEI: See Which States Are Telling Trump Their Schools Don't Use It
The Education Department wants states and schools to sign a certification saying they don't use DEI. Here's how they're responding so far.
Matthew Stone & Mark Lieberman
6 min read
DEI Removal 042025 506859558 1481700088
Collage by Gina Tomko/Education Week and Getty
States Opinion How One State Improved Its NAEP Scores
Louisiana's state schools chief discusses the importance of reading and math instruction and "letting teachers teach."
Rick Hess
6 min read
The United States Capitol building as a bookcase filled with red, white, and blue policy books in a Washington DC landscape.
Luca D'Urbino for Education Week
States Lawmakers Want to Fix Student Absenteeism With Ice Cream Parties, Data, and More
State lawmakers have introduced dozens of bills aiming to make school attendance a priority.
Evie Blad
3 min read
New canvas school bags hanging on the backs of empty classroom student chairs in a large modern classroom
iStock/Getty Images
Load More ▼