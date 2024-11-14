Trump Chooses Anti-Vaccine Activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health Secretary
Federal

Trump Chooses Anti-Vaccine Activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health Secretary

By The Associated Press — November 14, 2024 2 min read
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign event, Sept. 27, 2024 in Walker, Mich.
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign event, Sept. 27, 2024 in Walker, Mich.
Carlos Osorio/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
New York

President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, putting him in charge of a massive agency that oversees everything from drug, vaccine, and food safety to medical research and the social safety net programs Medicare and Medicaid.

“For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social site announcing the appointment. Kennedy, he said, would “Make America Great and Healthy Again!”

Kennedy, a former Democrat who ran as an independent in this year’s presidential race, abandoned his bid after striking a deal to give Trump his endorsement with a promise to have a role in health policy in the administration.

See Also

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center on Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center on Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Evan Vucci/AP
Federal How Trump’s Second Term Will Affect Education: 4 Things to Know
Caitlynn Peetz, November 6, 2024
4 min read

He and Trump have since become good friends, with Kennedy frequently receiving loud applause at Trump’s rallies.

The expected appointment was first reported by Politico Thursday.

A longtime vaccine skeptic, Kennedy is an attorney who has built a loyal following over several decades of people who admire his lawsuits against major pesticide and pharmaceutical companies. He has pushed for tighter regulations around the ingredients in foods.

With the Trump campaign, he worked to shore up support among young mothers in particular, with his message of making food healthier in the U.S., promising to model regulations imposed in Europe. In a nod to Trump’s original campaign slogan, he named the effort “Make America Healthy Again.”

It remains unclear how that will square with Trump’s history of deregulation of big industries, including food. Trump pushed for fewer inspections of the meat industry, for example.

Kennedy’s stance on vaccines has also made him a controversial figure among Democrats and some Republicans, raising question about his ability to get confirmed, even in a GOP-controlled Senate. Kennedy has espoused misinformation around the safety of vaccines, including pushing a totally discredited theory that childhood vaccines cause autism.

He also has said he would recommend removing fluoride from drinking water. The addition of the material has been cited as leading to improved dental health.

HHS has more than 80,000 employees across the country. It houses the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Medicare and Medicaid programs and the National Institutes of Health.

HHS also intersects with education. It oversees the federal Head Start program for preschool-age children from low-income families. And in setting school vaccination requirements, many states align their policies with CDC recommendations.

CDC guidance on COVID-19 safety measures also played a major role in helping states determine protocols for reopening schools following pandemic closures.

Kennedy’s anti-vaccine nonprofit group, Children’s Health Defense, currently has a lawsuit pending against a number of news organizations, among them The Associated Press, accusing them of violating antitrust laws by taking action to identify misinformation, including about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines. Kennedy took leave from the group when he announced his run for president but is listed as one of its attorneys in the lawsuit.

The Associated Press
Wire Service

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Events

Tue., November 19, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar How an Inquiry-Based Approach Transforms Math Learning
Transform math learning with an approach that empowers students to become active, engaged learners.
Content provided by MIND Education
Register
Thu., November 21, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar Scaling Tutoring through Federal Work Study Partnerships
Want to scale tutoring without overwhelming teachers? Join us for a webinar on using Federal Work-Study (FWS) to connect college students with school-age children.
Content provided by Saga Education
Register
Mon., December 02, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Webinar Crafting Outcomes-Based Contracts That Work for Everyone
Discover the power of outcomes-based contracts and how they can drive student achievement.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal What Elon Musk's New Role in the Trump Administration Could Mean for Schools
Musk’s new role as a chief architect of Trump’s plan to slash and remake the federal government may have big implications for schools.
Alyson Klein & Lauraine Langreo
9 min read
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, left, shakes hands with Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and the owner of X, left, shakes hands with now President-elect Donald Trump at a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
Alex Brandon/AP
Federal Opinion With Trump in Office, Schools Should Ask Themselves These Questions
The incoming administration could change many laws and rules that would affect public education. Larry Ferlazzo explains how to respond.
Larry Ferlazzo
5 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
Federal Opinion A Reminder to America: We Still Agree on More Than We Don’t
In the wake of the election, the education sector has important work ahead to bridge our political differences.
Katy Anthes
4 min read
Hands reach out to each other. Handshake.
<br/>Alona Horkova/iStock + Education Week
Federal Q&A Betsy DeVos' Advice for Trump's Next Education Secretary
DeVos is eager to see a second Trump administration finish what she helped start on school choice and rolling back the federal K-12 role.
Alyson Klein
6 min read
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks during a briefing at the Department of Education building in Washington on July 8, 2020.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks during a briefing at the Department of Education building in Washington on July 8, 2020.
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Load More ▼