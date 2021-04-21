To Get Remaining COVID-19 Aid, Schools and States Must Detail In-Person Learning Plans
Blog

Your Education Road Map

Politics K-12®

ESSA. Congress. State chiefs. School spending. Elections. Education Week reporters keep watch on education policy and politics in the nation’s capital and in the states.

Federal

To Get Remaining COVID-19 Aid, Schools and States Must Detail In-Person Learning Plans

By Evie Blad — April 21, 2021 3 min read
an illustration of a boat made from a folded dollar bill.
Todd Bates/iStock/Getty
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

To receive remaining COVID-19 aid provided through the American Rescue Plan, states and school districts must detail the extent to which they plan to meet federal recommendations for safe in-person learning, the U.S. Department of Education said Wednesday.

In particular, schools must detail operations plans that show if and how they will address guidance that calls for social distancing, classroom cohorting, and other precautions. States also must detail how they will support schools in adhering to those recommendations, the agency said in interim final regulations.

In a move that may spark some political pushback, those plans must also address whether schools plan to adhere to calls for universal mask-wearing in schools, which several states have rejected, even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified it as a key strategy for reducing the risk of virus transmission.

The American Rescue Plan provided $122 billion in aid to K-12 schools, a huge surge of funds designed to help them offer safe in-person instruction and address concerns presented by more than a year of pandemic-related interruptions.

Citing the urgency of reopening schools and launching summer-learning programs, the Education Department released two-thirds of that funding last month. Before states receive the remaining $41 billion, they must present plans to the department on a variety of issues.

And, as a condition of receiving that aid, school districts must publicize detailed, regularly updated plans for how they intend to operate and use the new funding. Those plans must be made after seeking input from a wide range of groups, including students, parents, educators, and civil rights organizations. They must also focus on addressing inequities that may have been exacerbated by the pandemic, the regulations say.

“The thoughtful and timely use of these funds will have a lasting impact on our Nation’s schools and help to address the inequities in resources, services, and opportunities available to our students,” the Education Department said in the regulation, which is set to publish in the Federal Register Thursday and open for public comment for 30 days.

The requirement for school reopening plans was included in the American Rescue Plan bill, but the regulations provide greater detail about what federal officials will require to meet that expectation.

To aid states in crafting their plans, the Education Department released a template that includes all requirements. In addition to outlining support for in-person instruction, states must explain:

  • Current status and needs: The state must outline successful strategies it has identified; priorities for future spending and the data to support them; and priorities for supporting “underserved students,” including those who are homeless, students with disabilities, and English-language learners.
  • Assessing the pandemic’s impact: States must describe what data and strategies they will use to assess the impact of the pandemic— and resulting lost instructional time— on students’ academics, social and emotional well-being, and mental health. They must also detail how they will measure progress in meeting new goals related to pandemic relief.
  • Tracking operating status: States must explain what data they track on whether schools are operating in-person and on enrollment and attendance. They must also detail, to the extent possible, what instructional model schools in their state plan to use in the 2021-22 school year.
  • Coordinated use of funds: Plans must detail how states and districts have used or plan to use previous relief aid provided through the CARES Act and how they will coordinate it with new aid and other federal funds.
  • Supporting targeted uses: State plans must detail how they will meet the ARP’s requirements to target portions of aid to address lost learning time, to support summer learning and after-school programs, and to address emergency needs.
  • Workforce issues: Plans must explain how funds will be used to support educators, to address teaching shortages, and to hire staff to address students’ social and emotional needs.
Evie Blad
Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week who covers education politics and policy.

Events

Thu., April 22, 2021, 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar How Schools Can Implement Safe In-Person Learning
In order for in-person schooling to resume, it will be necessary to instill a sense of confidence that it is safe to return. BD is hosting a virtual panel discussing the benefits of asymptomatic screening
Content provided by BD
Register
Mon., April 26, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar How Districts Are Centering Relationships and Systemic SEL for Back to School 21-22
As educators and leaders consider how SEL fits into their reopening and back-to-school plans, it must go beyond an SEL curriculum. SEL is part of who we are as educators and students, as well as
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Tue., April 27, 2021, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar The Fall K-3 Classroom: What the data imply about composition, challenges and opportunities
The data tracking learning loss among the nation’s schoolchildren confirms that things are bad and getting worse. The data also tells another story — one with serious implications for the hoped for learning recovery initiatives
Content provided by Campaign for Grade-Level Reading
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal CDC: Nearly 80 Percent of K-12, Child-Care Workers Have Had at Least One COVID-19 Shot
About four out of five teachers, school staffers, and child-care workers had first COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of March, CDC says.
Evie Blad
2 min read
John Battle High School teacher Jennifer Daniel receives her COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 11, 2021. Teachers received their first vaccine during an all-day event at the Virginia Highlands Higher Education Center in Abingdon, Va.
John Battle High School teacher Jennifer Daniel receives her COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 11at the Virginia Highlands Higher Education Center in Abingdon, Va.
David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP
Federal Ed. Dept. to Review Title IX Rules on Sexual Assault, Gender Equity, LGBTQ Rights
The review could reopen a Trump-era debate on sexual assault in schools, and it could spark legal discord over transgender student rights.
Evie Blad
4 min read
Symbols of gender.
iStock/Getty
Federal Q&A EdWeek Q&A: Miguel Cardona Talks Summer Learning, Mental Health, and State Tests
In an interview after a school reopening summit, the education secretary also addressed teachers' union concerns about CDC guidance.
Andrew Ujifusa
10 min read
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during a press briefing at the White House on March 17, 2021.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona speaks during a press briefing at the White House on March 17.
Andrew Harnik/AP
Federal Senators Press Deputy Education Secretary Nominee on School Closures, Lost Learning Time
If confirmed, San Diego Unified Superintendent Cindy Marten would be the Education Department's number two as it urges in-person learning.
Evie Blad
5 min read
San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Cindy Marten speaks at Lincoln High School in San Diego during the State of the District Address on Oct. 20, 2015.
San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Cindy Marten would be second in command at the U.S. Department of Education if confirmed as deputy secretary.
Misael Virgen/San Diego Union-Tribune
Load More ▼