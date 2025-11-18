See Where the Ed. Dept.'s Programs Will Move as the Trump Admin. Downsizes

The U.S. Department of Education said Tuesday it’s developed six agreements to send many of its key functions to other federal agencies .

A majority of the Education Department’s funding for K-12 schools—more than $20 billion a year—will be administered instead by the U.S. Department of Labor, for example. The Labor Department will also assume management of many programs overseen by the office of postsecondary education. Other education programs will end up at the departments of Health and Human Services, the Interior, and State.

See the chart below for a guide on where the agreements send many of the agency’s programs.