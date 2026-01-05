What It Takes to Be an Effective Education Scholar
Opinion Blog


Rick Hess Straight Up

Education policy maven Rick Hess of the American Enterprise Institute think tank offers straight talk on matters of policy, politics, research, and reform. Read more from this blog.

Policy & Politics Opinion

What It Takes to Be an Effective Education Scholar

If those academics aren’t informing practice or policy, what’s the point?
By Rick Hess — January 05, 2026 3 min read
The United States Capitol building as a bookcase filled with red, white, and blue policy books in a Washington DC landscape.
Luca D'Urbino for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Rick Hess
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Rick Hess is the director of Education Policy Studies at the American Enterprise Institute and the author of Education Week’s Rick Hess Straight Up opinion blog. He is the creator of the annual RHSU Edu-Scholar Rankings.

On Wednesday, I’ll be publishing the 2026 RHSU Edu-Scholar Public Influence Rankings, tracking the 200 education scholars who had the largest influence on policy and practice last year.

I want to take a few moments to explain the nature of the exercise. It’s rooted in twin presumptions: First, ideas matter; second, people tend to devote more time and energy to those activities that are valued. Unfortunately, over many years, I’ve found that higher education doesn’t sufficiently value many things that it really should (including, I fear, teaching and learning).

Today, though, I want to focus on a specific shortcoming when it comes to research: Higher ed’s fixation on grants and unread academic journals has meant that it just doesn’t pay much attention to whether scholars are contributing to the real world of policy and practice. While this may not much matter when it comes to the study of physics or Renaissance poetry, it does when researchers work in education—with its immense day-to-day implications for millions of students and educators.

Now, just because education researchers are influencing policy or practice doesn’t mean their work is necessarily good or useful. Indeed, regular readers know that I’m skeptical about the value of much education research and certainly don’t think policy or practice should be driven by the whims of researchers. Why? Well, researchers inevitably bring their own biases, education research tends to be plagued by methodological complications, and even valid findings may not translate into actionable advice. So, “influential” is intended here more as a descriptor than as a compliment.

Scholars are at their best not when they’re handing down edicts from on high but when they’re asking hard questions, challenging lazy conventions, and scrutinizing the real-world impacts of yesterday’s reforms. On that count, it’s enormously healthy for education scholars to interact with the policymakers and educators they seek to persuade.

That makes it a big problem that higher education tends to reserve its professional rewards for scholars who stay in their comfort zone, producing narrow, jargon-laden papers for unread academic journals notable mostly for their unreadable prose. Consequently, there can be little incentive for responsible scholars to wade into heated, oft-unpleasant debates about policy or practice.

That’s where this exercise can help. Over the past decade-plus, dozens of deans and provosts have used these rankings to identify candidates for job openings or inform decisions about promotion and pay. I’ve heard from hundreds of scholars who’ve pointed to the results when seeking institutional support or to illustrate their impact when applying for positions, grants, fellowships, or tenure. And prominent institutions have bragged about the rankings, spotlighting activity that otherwise rarely garners much notice.

Some of this has been in the service of scholarship that I find problematic. But even when that’s the case, the rankings have helped make possible a more robust debate about which scholars are influencing policy and practice and what we should make of their work. Now, no one should overstate the precision of this exercise. It’s a data-informed conversation starter, analogous to similar rankings of ballplayers or mutual fund managers.

Finally, I want to reiterate that the rankings do not address teaching, mentoring, or service (even though I suspect that, much of the time, these are the most valuable things that professors do). For better or worse, this is an exercise in gauging public influence, not a summation of a scholar’s worldly contributions.

The opinions expressed in Rick Hess Straight Up are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Wed., January 28, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Smarter Tools, Stronger Outcomes: Empowering CTE Educators With Future-Ready Solutions
Open doors to meaningful, hands-on careers with research-backed insights, ideas, and examples of successful CTE programs.
Content provided by Pearson
Register
Thu., January 08, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar Supporting Older Struggling Readers: Tips From Research and Practice
Reading problems are widespread among adolescent learners. Find out how to help students with gaps in foundational reading skills.
Register
Thu., January 15, 2026, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Improve Reading Comprehension: Three Tools for Working Memory Challenges
Discover three working memory workarounds to help your students improve reading comprehension and empower them on their reading journey.
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

States Zohran Mamdani Picks Manhattan Superintendent as NYC Schools Chancellor
Kamar Samuels is a veteran educator of the nation's largest school system.
Cayla Bamberger & Chris Sommerfeldt, New York Daily News
2 min read
Zohran Mamdani speaks during a victory speech at a mayoral election night watch party on Nov. 4, 2025, in New York.
Zohran Mamdani speaks during a victory speech at a mayoral election night watch party on Nov. 4, 2025, in New York. The new mayor named a former teacher and principal and current superintendent as chancellor of the city’s public schools.
Yuki Iwamura/AP
Education Funding ‘Terminated on a Whim’: The AFT Sues Trump’s Ed. Dept. Over Funding Cuts
The AFT and a Chicago-area nonprofit argue the cuts happened without following required procedures.
Lauraine Langreo & Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
4 min read
Randi Weingarten speaks at a press conference at Murrell Dobbins Career & Technical Education High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 2, 2025.
Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, speaks at a press conference in Philadelphia on Sept. 2, 2025. Weingarten says that cuts to federal education funds by the Trump administration "are only hurting young people."
Rachel Wisniewski for Education Week
States Undocumented Students Still Have a Right to Education. Will That Change in 2026?
State-level challenges to a landmark 1982 Supreme Court ruling are on the rise.
Ileana Najarro
4 min read
Demonstrators hold up signs protesting an immigration bill as it is discussed in the Senate chamber at the state Capitol Thursday in Nashville, Tenn. The bill would allow public school systems in Tennessee to require K-12 students without legal status in the country to pay tuition or face denial of enrollment, which is a challenge to the federal law requiring all children be provided a free public education regardless of legal immigration status.
Demonstrators hold up signs protesting an immigration bill as it was discussed in the Senate chamber at the state Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., on April 10, 2025. The bill, which legislators paused, would have allowed schools in the state to require undocumented students to pay tuition. It was one of six efforts taken by states in 2025 to limit undocumented students' access to free, public education.
John Amis/AP
Education Funding School Mental Health Projects Canceled by Trump Might Still Survive
The end of funding could still be days away, but a new court order offers some hope for grantees.
Matthew Stone
6 min read
Reducing, removing or overcoming financial barriers, financial concept : US dollar bag on a maze puzzle.
William Potter/iStock
Load More ▼