To the Editor:

The Education Week opinion essay, “Musk and Trump Are at War With Public Education ,” (March 12, 2025) by Arne Duncan and John King has taken on even greater relevance as U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon has begun the process to plan for the dismantling the Department of Education.

In their essay, Duncan and King touch on several reasons that public education and the Department of Education are critical to our nation, including the economic benefits for both individual citizens and the country. I would add that a portion of our national gross domestic product is made possible because parents have a place that cares for and supports their children while they work. Another significant share of our GDP is a direct result of the learning and experiences we gain from education, which creates the foundational knowledge and skills that make America a top innovator and global powerhouse.

As Duncan and King point out, we have room for improvement, but that should not invalidate the tremendous value of our education system. Instead, we should be motivated to build on its sturdy foundation to prepare our children to be the next generation of leaders, innovators, and contributors in a robust American society. Our nation’s schools benefit our students, our society, and our economy. They are central to our nation’s health and future.

This is not the time to reduce our investment in or attention to education. We must stand together in support of an effective, vibrant education system. As we tell our students, the choices we make today determine our future.

Jannelle Kubinec

CEO

WestEd

San Francisco, Calif.