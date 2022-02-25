N.C. Adjusts Student Information System to Protect Transgender Students
States

N.C. Adjusts Student Information System to Protect Transgender Students

By T. Keung Hui, The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.) — February 25, 2022 4 min read
Conceptual picture of transgender flag overlaying shadows and silhouettes of anonymous people on a road.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A recent change designed to protect the privacy of North Carolina’s transgender public school students is drawing complaints from some conservative groups.

At the end of January, the state Department of Public Instruction updated the PowerSchool information system so that the sex for students is no longer visible unless schools give users permission to view the records. The change, which DPI says is based on federal guidance, is meant to protect transgender students from being outed if the gender they identify with is not the same as their biological gender.

“The update does not erase student sex information in the system,” Blair Rhoades, a DPI spokeswoman, said in an email. “The update instead allows for local decision makers to choose who can view that information.

See Also

Illustration showing 4 individuals next to their pronouns (he/him, they/them, and she/her)
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Equity & Diversity Students Embrace a Wide Range of Gender Identities. Most School Data Systems Don't
Benjamin Herold, January 4, 2022
9 min read

“All states have been working towards following this federal guidance, as there has been ongoing litigation around Title IX, and the agency is obligated to comply with all federal laws addressing discrimination.”

Title IX is a civil rights law that prohibits gender-related discrimination in programs that receive federal funding.

But Education First Alliance is accusing Republican State Superintendent Catherine Truitt of “advancing the ‘Trans’ agenda.” The group cites the new change as well as one DPI made last year to PowerSchool to show the preferred name of students instead of just their legal names.

The group has taken positions such as advocating the removal of school face mask mandates and opposing what it calls the teaching of Critical Race Theory in schools.. It’s accused some Republican elected officials of not being conservative enough.

Education First Alliance charges that the PowerSchool changes “will allow children to choose their own names and sexes without the input or permission of parents.”

But Rhoades tweeted Tuesday that the assertion that DPI is allowing children to change genders without parental consent “is ludicrous & wholly inaccurate.”

Transgender students being outed

Craig White, supportive schools coordinator at the Asheville-based Campaign for Southern Equality, said at the start of the school year that the group received a rash of complaints about transgender students being outed at school. White said the problem was that everyone had PowerSchool access to the sex field for students.

White said that the group complained to DPI that both federal privacy rights and Title IX rights of transgender students were being violated. He said the group cited federal guidance the Biden Administration had given about discrimination based on gender identity.

In June 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Bostock v. Clayton County case that federal employment discrimination law applies to transgender people. Based on the court ruling, the Biden Administration issued federal guidance saying Title IX’s prohibition of sexual discrimination includes discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

See Also

Demonstrators gather on the step of the Montana State Capitol on March 15, 2021 protesting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Helena, Mont. The Montana Senate Judiciary Committee voted March 18 to advance two bills targeting transgender youth despite overwhelming testimony opposing the measures. The measures would ban gender affirming surgeries for transgender minors and ban transgender athletes from participating in school and college sports. Both bills have already passed the Montana House. They head next to votes by the GOP-controlled Montana Senate.
Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Montana State Capitol in March to protest bills on transgender students' ability to play on single-sex sports teams.
Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP
Federal LGBTQ Students Are Protected by Federal Anti-Discrimination Law, Education Dept. Says
Evie Blad, June 16, 2021
4 min read

Based on the guidance, DPI sent an email on Jan. 23 to schools telling them an upcoming PowerSchool update would remove the student sex field from teachers’ screens.

A followup email on Jan. 26 told schools that the student sex field would be hidden in PowerSchool unless users had management access or were granted “view access” by their school.

“If a faculty member has a legitimate reason to see the sex of a student, they can,” White said in an interview Wednesday. “What they can’t do is receive it as a matter of course.”

‘Transgenderism in schools’

Tami Fitzgerald, executive director of the N.C. Values Coalition, said she blames the Biden Administration and not Superintendent Truitt or DPI for the change. She accused the Biden Administration of engaging in federal overreach by reinterpreting Title IX to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

“This goes back to the Biden agenda to elevate transgenderism in schools and to use schools as laboratory for experiments instead of looking at what’s best for children,” Fitzgerald said in an interview Wednesday.

Fitzgerald said principals should turn on the PowerSchool function to allow teachers to see the sex of their students because educators need to know that information.

The change comes at a time when Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has described teaching sexuality, including transgenderism and homosexuality, in schools as “filth.”

Robinson and other critics have called for removing some LGBTQ themed books from schools because they say they contain obscene and graphic depictions about sex.

White argues there’s a political war against LGBTQ students and faculty, especially transgender people.

“What we’re moving toward is an environment where students of color and LGBTQ students are not feeling safe and welcome in schools,” White said. “DPI is right that those students have the right to a quality public education.”

T. Keung Hui
The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.)
Related Tags:
Transgender Students LGBTQ Student Information Systems Data Systems North Carolina

Copyright (c) 2022, The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.). Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.

Events

Tue., March 01, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Impacting Student Achievement With Project-Based Learning + STEM
Hear from educators how they are using SmartLab Learning to implement innovative PBL + STEM initiatives.
Content provided by SmartLab Learning
Register
Tue., March 08, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Profession Webinar Supporting Teachers With Adult Social-Emotional Learning and Climate
Learn how your district can support staff retention through adult social-emotional learning and climate.
Content provided by Panorama
Register
Wed., March 09, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
English-Language Learners Webinar Strategies for English Learners Featuring Dr. Jeff Zwiers
Hear Dr. Jeff Zwiers share how podcasts build academic conversations and support English language development.
Content provided by Listenwise
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

States N.C. to End Quarantine Requirement for Students and Staff Exposed to COVID
The new guidance keeps the recommendation that schools require staff and students to wear masks indoors.
The Associated Press
3 min read
North Carolina Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley speaks during a news conference, Jan. 4, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina health officials on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 eased guidance for K-12 schools that had directed students and staff to often stay home for five days if they were in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.
North Carolina Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley speaks during a news conference, Jan. 4, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C.
Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP
States Bill Could Require Posting a Year's Worth of Lesson Plans. Teachers Aren't Happy
Teachers share their frustration over an Indiana bill that would require educators to post a year's worth of lessons.
Marina Whiteleather
1 min read
Illustration of hands holding thought bubbles.
melitas/Getty
States Four States to End School Mask Rules. Will Others Follow?
Educators await decisions from their governors about whether to continue universal mask requirements in schools.
Evie Blad
5 min read
Chalk sidewalk drawings call on students to wear masks as they arrive for the first day of school at Union High School in Tulsa, Okla., in August 2020.
Chalk sidewalk drawings call on students to wear masks as they arrive fat Union High School in Tulsa, Okla., in August 2020.
Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP
States Here's the Long List of Topics Republicans Want Banned From the Classroom
There are now 61 censorship bills proposed in 24 states. One legislator wants teachers to pay $10,000 for teaching "critical race theory."
Sarah Schwartz & Eesha Pendharkar
12 min read
People protest outside the offices of the New Mexico Public Education Department's office on Nov. 12, 2021, in Albuquerque. The education department proposed changes to the social studies curriculum that critics describe as a veiled attempt to teach critical race theory. Supporters say the new curriculum, which includes ethnic studies, is "anti-racist."
People protest outside the offices of the New Mexico Public Education Department's office last November in Albuquerque. The education department proposed changes to the social studies curriculum that critics describe as a veiled attempt to teach critical race theory. Supporters say the new curriculum, which includes ethnic studies, is "anti-racist."
Cedar Attanasio/AP
Load More ▼