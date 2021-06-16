LGBTQ Students Are Protected by Federal Anti-Discrimination Laws, Education Dept. Says

Schools violate the prohibitions against sex discrimination in Title IX when they discriminate against students based on their sexual orientation or gender identity, the U.S. Department of Education said in a legal memo Wednesday.

That position could set the stage for explosive legal battles as states around the country debate and enact new laws that restrict transgender students’ ability to play on sports teams that align with their gender identity and restrictions on classroom discussions about “divisive” issues, including sexuality.

In a “notice of interpretation,” the agency cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, Ga. , which held that a prohibition of sex discrimination in Title VII, the federal employment law, prohibits unequal treatment on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. That interpretation extends to Title IX’s protections, the Education Department argued in its latest notice, citing a similar memo issued by the Justice Department March 26.

The legal interpretation has been the position of President Joe Biden’s administration since he signed an inauguration day executive order on the rights of LGBTQ Americans. But the Education Department memo aims to provide additional clarity on the agency’s stance after shifting positions between the Trump and Biden administrations.

“As numerous courts have recognized, a school’s policy or actions that treat gay, lesbian, or transgender students differently from other students may cause harm,” the Education Department notice said.

Accordingly, the agency’s office for civil rights will investigate “allegations of individuals being harassed, disciplined in a discriminatory manner, excluded from, denied equal access to, or subjected to sex stereotyping in academic or extracurricular opportunities and other education programs or activities, denied the benefits of such programs or activities, or otherwise treated differently because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.”

The memo does not specifically mention school sports, which have been the subject of some of the most intense debates in state legislatures. And it does not detail schools’ obligations about issues like restroom access and pronoun use with the level of detail that would be included in an agency guidance document or “dear colleague” letter.

In one of her first official acts, former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos withdrew Obama-era guidance on the rights of transgender students. The Biden administration is expected to put some form of that guidance back into place. In hearings about Title IX last week, it sought public input on regulations for investigating reports of sexual assault and harassment in schools and for addressing discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

The Biden administration also previously withdrew court filings made by the Trump administration that argued against states’ transgender-inclusive sports policies.

The Trump administration had previously reached the opposite conclusion about the Bostock case’s application to Title IX.

"[B]ased on controlling authorities, we must give effect to the ordinary public meaning at the time of enactment and construe the term ‘sex’ in Title IX to mean biological sex, male or female,” it said in a Jan. 8 memorandum . “Congress has the authority to rewrite Title IX and redefine its terms at any time. To date, however, Congress has chosen not to do so.”

That position has since been replaced by the new Biden memos.

“The Supreme Court has upheld the right for LGBTQ+ people to live and work without fear of harassment, exclusion, and discrimination — and our LGBTQ+ students have the same rights and deserve the same protections,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement Wednesday.