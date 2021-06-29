Miguel Cardona: Puerto Rico’s Teachers Are Doing Their Best to Reopen Classrooms
Blog

Your Education Road Map

Politics K-12®

ESSA. Congress. State chiefs. School spending. Elections. Education Week reporters keep watch on education policy and politics in the nation’s capital and in the states. Read more from this blog.

Federal

Miguel Cardona: Puerto Rico’s Teachers Are Doing Their Best to Reopen Classrooms

By Andrew Ujifusa — June 29, 2021 3 min read
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during a press briefing at the White House on March 17, 2021.
U.S. Secretary of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during a press briefing at the White House in March.
Andrew Harnik/AP
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in an Education Week interview during his trip to Puerto Rico this week that while the U.S. territory’s officials acknowledge that they “have an obligation to earn the trust of the people of Puerto Rico,” he’s looking forward to strengthening the relationship between his agency and the island’s school system.

Doing so, he said, will clear the way for more support to help students recover from the pandemic and to help schools improve.

In addition to meetings with Puerto Rican officials, Cardona also made a point of visiting with students attending a summer-learning program. It was the first time, Cardona said, that those students had returned to their school since March 2020, when the pandemic shut down in-person classes in the island-wide system and added to the challenges that students and educators there have faced over the last several years.

“The students I saw today were happy to be in school,” Cardona said in a Tuesday interview. He added that teachers and other educators were working hard to ensure in-person learning opportunities this summer and into the next school year: “They want to be there with their students.”

He also stressed the importance of providing school counselors and other support staff to students to help them as they transition back to classrooms.

Cardona’s visit, scheduled to last from June 27 to June 29, underscored his links to the island. His parents moved from the U.S. territory to the mainland, where he was born, and Cardona has been a prominent participant in Puerto Rican cultural events in his Connecticut hometown.

COVID-19 and lingering damage from Hurricane Maria in 2017 have exacerbated or exposed significant issues for the island’s schools, from a long-term enrollment decline to the arrest of former education secretary Julia Keleher, who recently pleaded guilty to charges involving fraud.

Keleher, who left office in 2019, closed hundreds of public schools in 2018, citing fiscal and the drop in the number of students, a move that added to controversy surrounding her leadership. Enrollment stood at roughly 350,000 when Maria struck the island; federal data from 2019-20 put the number of students at 292,500, a drop of about 16 percent.

See Also

School & District Management Collection Putting Puerto Rico’s Schools Back on Track
February 6, 2018

Cardona marked the start of his Puerto Rico visit by announcing on Monday that his department was releasing nearly $4 billion in federal funding, including $2 billion in American Rescue Plan relief, for the island’s educational system. That came a few months after the U.S. Department of Education released nearly $1 billion in federal funding for the island. Cardona also visited with officials from the island’s teachers’ union, which is an affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers.

“The students of Puerto Rico have suffered enough,” Cardona said in a Monday speech. “It’s time to get back to school safely and quickly. The resources and the partnership will help that happen.”

Last year, the Trump administration restricted Puerto Rico’s access to some of its pandemic relief for education, and said that significant and long-standing concerns remained about Puerto Rico’s handling of federal education grants. A 2019 audit by the Education Department’s office of inspector general that examined post-Maria disaster aid for schools found oversight deficiencies in five of six transactions it sampled; the inspector general said Puerto Rico’s government lacked the proven ability to safeguard against “waste, fraud, and abuse.”

Asked by Education Week for his response to concerns people have about the overall management of the island’s educational system, Cardona pointed out that the Puerto Rico Department of Education has an agreement with a third-party fiduciary agent to conduct fiscal oversight, which should help ease concerns. He said Gov. Pedro Pierluisi recognized the importance of that step with respect to getting access to federal aid, even if the territory’s officials weren’t thrilled with it.

More broadly, he also said officials acknowledged to him that they must work to overcome the “history of mistrust” of K-12 education leadership in Puerto Rico.

“All signals are pointing that we’re moving forward,” Cardona said. “There are systems in place that are going to address some of the concerns folks have had about the behavior of previous secretaries.”

At the same time, Cardona said Puerto Rico’s education leaders need the Education Department and the administration to help Puerto Rico develop capacity where needed, and to help do things like strengthen the relationship between the University of Puerto Rico and the island’s K-12 schools.

“They need a partnership with the U.S. Department of Education that respects what they need and what their students need,” Cardona said.

Andrew Ujifusa
Assistant Editor Education Week
Andrew Ujifusa is an assistant editor who covers national education policy and politics.
Related Tags:
Puerto Rico Miguel Cardona Reopening

Events

Thu., July 22, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
Jobs The EdWeek Top School Jobs Virtual Career Fair
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Mon., July 26, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar A Safe Return to Schools is Possible with Testing
We are edging closer to a nationwide return to in-person learning in the fall. However, vaccinations alone will not get us through this. Young children not being able to vaccinate, the spread of new and
Content provided by BD
Register
Tue., July 13, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Equity & Diversity Live Online Discussion Critical Race Theory: Understanding the Debate
Join the conversation in our upcoming episode of A Seat at the Table when Peter DeWitt sits down with lawyer-educator Janel George and EdWeek reporters, Stephen Sawchuk and Andrew Ujifusa, as they discuss what’s at
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal Republicans Want Federal Funding Cuts to Schools Using '1619 Project'—But There's a Twist
A bill from U.S. Sens. Tom Cotton, Mitch McConnell, and others targets schools using lessons based on the New York Times Magazine series.
Andrew Ujifusa
4 min read
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on voting rights on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on voting rights on Capitol Hill.
Evelyn Hockstein/AP
Federal What's at Stake in a Review of Federal Sex Discrimination Protections for Students
The Biden administration's review of Title IX may prompt new guidance on how schools deal with sexual harassment and protect LGBTQ students.
Evie Blad
10 min read
Image of gender symbols drawn in chalk.
joxxxxjo/iStock/Getty
Federal Opinion Education Outlets Owe Readers More Than the Narratives They Want to Hear
It's vital that serious news organizations challenge runaway narratives and help readers avoid going down ideological rabbit holes.
Rick Hess
4 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Federal As GOP Leaves K-12 Out of Its Infrastructure Plan, Advocates Look For Alternatives
The GOP is proposing $1 trillion in federal dollars for the nation's infrastructure, but school buildings aren't part of their proposal.
Mark Lieberman
6 min read
A trash can and pink kiddie pool are used to collect water that leaks from the roof into the media center at Green County High School in Snow Hill, N.C..
A trash can and pink kiddie pool are used to collect water that leaks from the roof into the media center at Green County High School in Snow Hill, N.C.
Alex Boerner for Education Week
Load More ▼