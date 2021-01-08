Find your next job fast at the Jan. 28 Virtual Career Fair. Register now.

Miguel Cardona

Image of a computers in a classroom.
baona/iStock/Getty
Classroom Technology Here's What Educators Should Expect From the Biden Administration on Education Technology
Expectations are that Biden will start by working to expand broadband access for students and teachers, a crucial need during COVID-19.
Alyson Klein, January 25, 2021
6 min read
A diverse community of people tending small plots of plantings
Tasiania/iStock<br/>
Federal Opinion Miguel Cardona Shows You Don't Have to Leave to Succeed
The new U.S. secretary of education nominee sends a hopeful message to students long told they must leave their neighborhoods to make a mark.
Roberto Padilla & Nancy Gutiérrez, January 25, 2021
5 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Federal Opinion Miguel Cardona Deserves a Chance to Prove His Mettle
Miguel Cardona's lack of a paper trail means most of us don’t yet know enough about him to make an informed judgment. That's fine.
Rick Hess, January 25, 2021
4 min read
Miguel Cardona, first-time teacher, in his fourth-grade classroom at Israel Putnam School in Meriden, Ct. in August of 1998.
Miguel Cardona, chosen to lead the U.S. Department of Education, photographed in his 4th-grade classroom at Israel Putnam School in Meriden, Conn., in 1998.
Courtesy of the Record-Journal
Federal Who Is Miguel Cardona? Education Secretary Pick Has Roots in Classroom, Principal's Office
Many who've worked with Joe Biden's pick for education secretary say he's ready for what would be a giant step up.
Evie Blad & Andrew Ujifusa, January 14, 2021
15 min read
Miguel Cardona, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Secretary of Education, speaks after being introduced at The Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, as Biden, right, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, look on.
Carolyn Kaster/AP
Special Education What Biden's Pick for Ed. Secretary Discussed With Disability Rights Advocates
Advocates for students with disabilities want Biden to address discipline and the effects of COVID-19 on special education.
Evie Blad, January 13, 2021
2 min read
Federal Watch: A Primer on Miguel Cardona, Biden's Education Secretary Pick
In this video, Education Week reporters discuss Miguel Cardona, President-elect Joe Biden's choice for U.S. Secretary of Education.
Evie Blad, January 6, 2021
2 min read
Federal Video 5 Things To Know About Dr. Miguel Cardona: Biden's Choice for Ed. Secretary
Watch EdWeek politics reporters Andrew Ujifusa and Evie Blad as they discuss 5 key questions about Dr. Miguel Cardona, President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for Education Secretary.
January 5, 2021
22:49
Miguel Cardona, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Secretary of Education, speaks after being introduced at The Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
Carolyn Kaster/AP
Federal Biden's Pick for Ed. Secretary: U.S. Must Help Schools 'Forge Opportunity Out of Crisis'
President-elect Joe Biden introduced Connecticut schools chief Miguel Cardona as his choice for U.S. secretary of education Wednesday.
Evie Blad, December 23, 2020
3 min read
State Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona, right, and Gov. Ned Lamont talk during a 2019 forum on improving public school education.
Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona, right, and Gov. Ned Lamont talk during a 2019 forum on improving public education.
Christopher Keating/Hartford Courant/TNS
Federal An Early Honeymoon for Miguel Cardona Could Be Tested by Biden's Push to Reopen Schools
Biden's favorite for education secretary is being praised, for now, for what he is and is not by different factions.
Andrew Ujifusa, December 22, 2020
7 min read
Miguel Cardona, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Secretary of Education, speaks after being introduced at The Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del., on Dec. 23, 2020.
Carolyn Kaster/AP
Federal Where Biden's Choice for Education Secretary Stands on Key K-12 Issues
Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona, Biden's pick for education secretary, has taken positions on an array of K-12 issues.
Evie Blad, December 22, 2020
8 min read
State Commissioner of Education Miguel Cardona speaks with Berlin High School students while on a tour of the school on Jan. 28, 2020. Cardona met with students to hear about the issues they face and visited classrooms at the high school and Griswold Elementary School.
Connecticut Commissioner of Education Miguel Cardona speaks with students at Berlin High School in Berlin, Conn., earlier this year.
Devin Leith-Yessian/Berlin Citizen/Record-Journal via AP
Federal Biden Picks Connecticut Schools Chief Miguel Cardona for Education Secretary
Cardona became head of the Connecticut Department of Education in 2019. He's also been a teacher, principal, and district administrator.
Andrew Ujifusa & Evie Blad, December 22, 2020
6 min read