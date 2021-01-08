Miguel Cardona
Classroom Technology Here's What Educators Should Expect From the Biden Administration on Education Technology
Expectations are that Biden will start by working to expand broadband access for students and teachers, a crucial need during COVID-19.
Federal Opinion Miguel Cardona Shows You Don't Have to Leave to Succeed
The new U.S. secretary of education nominee sends a hopeful message to students long told they must leave their neighborhoods to make a mark.
Federal Opinion Miguel Cardona Deserves a Chance to Prove His Mettle
Miguel Cardona's lack of a paper trail means most of us don’t yet know enough about him to make an informed judgment. That's fine.
Federal Who Is Miguel Cardona? Education Secretary Pick Has Roots in Classroom, Principal's Office
Many who've worked with Joe Biden's pick for education secretary say he's ready for what would be a giant step up.
Special Education What Biden's Pick for Ed. Secretary Discussed With Disability Rights Advocates
Advocates for students with disabilities want Biden to address discipline and the effects of COVID-19 on special education.
Federal Watch: A Primer on Miguel Cardona, Biden's Education Secretary Pick
In this video, Education Week reporters discuss Miguel Cardona, President-elect Joe Biden's choice for U.S. Secretary of Education.
Federal Video 5 Things To Know About Dr. Miguel Cardona: Biden's Choice for Ed. Secretary
Watch EdWeek politics reporters Andrew Ujifusa and Evie Blad as they discuss 5 key questions about Dr. Miguel Cardona, President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for Education Secretary.
Federal Biden's Pick for Ed. Secretary: U.S. Must Help Schools 'Forge Opportunity Out of Crisis'
President-elect Joe Biden introduced Connecticut schools chief Miguel Cardona as his choice for U.S. secretary of education Wednesday.
Federal An Early Honeymoon for Miguel Cardona Could Be Tested by Biden's Push to Reopen Schools
Biden's favorite for education secretary is being praised, for now, for what he is and is not by different factions.
Federal Where Biden's Choice for Education Secretary Stands on Key K-12 Issues
Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona, Biden's pick for education secretary, has taken positions on an array of K-12 issues.
Federal Biden Picks Connecticut Schools Chief Miguel Cardona for Education Secretary
Cardona became head of the Connecticut Department of Education in 2019. He's also been a teacher, principal, and district administrator.