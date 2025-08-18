Judge Tells Trump Admin. to Restore Some Education Research Programs
Law & Courts

Judge Tells Trump Admin. to Restore Some Education Research Programs

The federal judge found the termination of the Ed. Dept.'s Comprehensive Centers and Regional Educational Laboratories was illegal
By Matthew Stone — August 18, 2025 5 min read
President Donald Trump, right, speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump, right, speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. Under Musk's leadership, the Department of Government Efficiency spearheaded the abrupt cancellation of dozens of Education Department contracts, including those for the Comprehensive Centers and Regional Educational Laboratories, which a judge found to be illegal.
Evan Vucci/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The Trump administration must restore two sets of centers that help state education departments and schools with improvement strategies and the use of education research, after two companies involved in the programs sued over the abrupt cancellations of their contracts earlier this year.

A federal judge in Maryland on Friday concluded that the administration violated federal law and the Constitution’s separation of powers by effectively shuttering the U.S. Department of Education’s Comprehensive Centers and Regional Educational Laboratories programs.

By 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, lawyers for the federal government and the companies that sued must provide the judge, Brendan Hurson, with a plan laying out how they’ll relaunch the technical assistance programs, all of which are federally funded but run by private contractors.

Hurson’s ruling came in response to an April lawsuit from two of those contractors, Maryland-based Child Trends Inc. and New Hampshire-based RMC Research Corp., which said in their lawsuit that the February cancellation of the contracts powering the two programs was “unlawful many times over.”

What the Comprehensive Centers and Regional Educational Laboratories do

The Comprehensive Centers provide technical assistance to states and school districts aimed at addressing specific problems, with a focus on districts serving large populations of low-income students. Their work can involve developing trainings for educators and helping districts work through both immediate and ongoing challenges—such as shifting to remote instruction during the pandemic and welcoming an influx of migrant students.

The Regional Educational Laboratories, or RELs, help states and schools apply education research to their improvement strategies and make sense of available research.

Mississippi’s education department, for example, relied on the REL assigned to its region as it developed and implemented the set of literacy instruction reforms credited with producing the “Mississippi Miracle”—the southern state’s yearslong improvement in reading performance that other states have since tried to emulate.

Both sets of organizations provide states and schools with access to manpower and expertise they otherwise wouldn’t have, state education leaders told Education Week in March.

Federal law requires that the Education Department award at least 20 grants to outside organizations to run the Comprehensive Centers. Most serve specific regions, but a handful work nationally to address specific focuses set by the Education Department. Most recently, those national centers were assigned to work on fiscal equity, English learners, early childhood success, and bolstering the educator workforce.

The law also requires that the department award 10 contracts so groups can run RELs that, together, cover the entire country.

How these technical assistance centers became the focus of litigation

The contracts powering the two technical assistance networks were among the dozens canceled across the Education Department during the first weeks of the second Trump administration as the Department of Government Efficiency, then led by billionaire Elon Musk, terminated contracts and grants for key research and data collection functions and teacher-training programs.

The Education Department announced the termination of the REL contracts on Feb. 13, saying a review “uncovered wasteful and ideologically driven spending not in the interest of students and taxpayers.” It claimed one laboratory was advising schools in Ohio to undertake “equity audits.”

See Also

Image of a magnifying glass over budget factor icons.
Getty
States Trump’s Cuts to Ed. Spending Will Hit Efforts to Improve Reading and Math. Here’s How
Sarah Schwartz, March 10, 2025
7 min read

The cancellation of 18 of the 20 Comprehensive Centers’ contracts came days later. In a Feb. 19 news release, the Education Department claimed the centers “have been forcing radical agendas onto states and systems, including race-based discrimination and gender identity ideology.”

Child Trends and RMC Research Corp. both held contracts to run regional comprehensive centers. In addition, RMC Research served as a subcontractor for two of the RELs.

In their April 7 lawsuit, they said the Education Department provided no official explanation for terminating their contracts in the middle of the five-year grant cycles. The department said in the official termination notices only that their grants are “inconsistent with, and no longer effectuate, department priorities”—generic language that has accompanied the cancellation of dozen of department grants since Trump took office.

The department also provided no explanation for why it retained two of the 20 Comprehensive Centers’ contracts.

The cancellations, they argued, violated the federal statutes requiring the operation of the programs and infringed on Congress’ authority, as Congress had appropriated money for both programs and the Trump administration had spent little of it.

Judge agrees the terminations violate federal law

Hurson, an appointee of former President Joe Biden, agreed with Child Trends and RMC Research that the contract terminations violated federal law and the separation of powers in the U.S. Constitution.

In his 44-page opinion, he also dismissed arguments from Trump administration lawyers that federal law required only the awarding of contracts and not necessarily the programs’ continued operation and that the contract terminations represented only a pause for the programs.

The Education Department has said that it intends to solicit new bids to run the RELs, but it hasn’t taken formal steps to solicit them.

See Also

Illustration of funding freeze.
sorbetto/DigitalVision Vectors
Education Funding How the Trump Administration's 'Indiscriminate Cutting' Will Affect Students
Mark Lieberman & Brooke Schultz, February 27, 2025
11 min read

Administration lawyers, Hurson wrote, “provided no credible argument ... that any efforts are underway to reestablish the statutorily required numbers of Comprehensive Centers and RELs.”

Hurson stopped short of ordering the Education Department to restore Child Trends’ and RMC Research’s contracts. Instead, he ordered lawyers for both sides to deliver a plan by 5 p.m. Wednesday outlining how the Trump administration will restore both programs by Sept. 30.

The judge’s ruling “marks important progress towards restoring essential, high-quality federal education research, a victory for the millions of students, educators, families, and policymakers who rely on the vital insights and tools provided by the Regional Education Laboratories (RELs) and Comprehensive Centers (CCs),” Rachel Dinkes, president and CEO of Knowledge Alliance, which represents many entities that held contracts the Education Department terminated earlier this year, said in a statement.

An Education Department spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.

Lawsuits challenging education research cuts have had mixed success

Hurson isn’t the first judge to find the Trump administration violated federal laws and procedures when abruptly terminating Education Department contracts and grants, and to order that they be restored.

But this is the first case in which plaintiffs have succeeded in specifically challenging cutbacks to the Education Department’s research arm, the Institute of Education Sciences, which oversees the RELs.

In June, two federal judges ruling in three cases challenging cuts to the Institute of Education Sciences declined to issue orders restoring terminated staff and contracts.

See Also

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference held at Trump Tower, Friday, Sept., 6, 2024 in New York.
Donald Trump speaks during a news conference held at Trump Tower on Sept. 6, 2024 in New York. His education actions since returning to the White House in January 2025 have drawn numerous lawsuits alleging he's overstepping his authority.
Stefan Jeremiah/AP
Law & Courts Tracker See All the Lawsuits Filed Over Trump's Education Policies
Brooke Schultz & Matthew Stone, March 26, 2025
1 min read

Matthew Stone
Assistant Managing Editor Education Week
Matthew Stone is an assistant managing editor for Education Week.

Events

Thu., August 21, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar From Classrooms to Careers: How Schools and Districts Can Prepare Students for a Changing Workforce
Learn how Alton High redesigned CTE pathways to align with academics, student interests, and workforce needs.
Content provided by TNTP
Register
Tue., August 26, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
IT Infrastructure & Management Webinar Future-Proofing K–12: 5G for Resilient Connectivity
Join T-Mobile for Education to explore how 5G is powering safer, smarter, more resilient K–12 connectivity.
Content provided by T-Mobile for Education
Register
Wed., August 20, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Education Funding Webinar The Trump Administration’s Latest K-12 Moves and Your District: How Do You Plan?
Facing unpredictability from Washington? Our webinar breaks down Trump admin K-12 policy shifts, budget impacts & strategies for planning in uncertainty.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Law & Courts Trump Can't Require Schools to Certify They Won't Use DEI, Judge Says
A federal judge appointed by Trump struck down several efforts made by the U.S. Department of Education to curb educators’ use of DEI.
Brooke Schultz
4 min read
Vector illustration of a large hand holding a contract and a smaller man with a large pen signing the contract while a woman in the background is clutching a gold coin and watching as he signs.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Law & Courts Ed. Dept. Hasn't Complied With Order to Restore Civil Rights Staff, Judge Says
The judge also said a high court ruling allowing layoffs at the Education Department shouldn't affect a separate case on agency cutbacks.
Brooke Schultz
4 min read
This is the Lyndon Baines Johnson Department of Education Building in Washington, D.C., on Monday, May 5, 2025.
The Lyndon Baines Johnson Department of Education Building in Washington is shown on May 5, 2025. A federal judge who ordered the department to restore laid-off staffers to its office for civil rights says the agency hasn't "substantially complied" with his order.
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Law & Courts Appeals Court Sides With School in ‘Come and Take It’ Gun Hat Dispute
A full federal appeals court declined to reconsider a panel's decision backing administrators who required a student to remove her gun hat.
Mark Walsh
4 min read
Seen is an image of the hat that was included in the complaint.
Seen is the “Come and take it” hat, featuring an image of an AR-15 style rifle, that was at the center of the First Amendment lawsuit <i>C.S.</i> v. <i>McCrumb</i>.
U.S. District Court Eastern District of Michigan Southern Division
Law & Courts Federal Appeals Court Ruling Allows DOGE Access to Education Department Data
A federal appeals court ruled for the Trump administration in a case brought by the American Federation of Teachers and other plaintiffs.
Mark Walsh
3 min read
The headquarters of the U.S. Department of Education pictured on March 12, 2025, in Washington.
The headquarters of the U.S. Department of Education pictured on March 12, 2025, in Washington. A federal appeals court has now cleared a White House efficiency unit to resume accessing the agency’s records as part of a disputed data-review effort.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Load More ▼