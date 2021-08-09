In Skirt Case, Appeals Court Says Title IX Bars Dress Codes That Discriminate Based on Sex
Law & Courts

In Skirt Case, Appeals Court Says Title IX Bars Dress Codes That Discriminate Based on Sex

By Mark Walsh — August 09, 2021 4 min read
Image shows a courtroom and gavel.
imaginima/E+
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A federal appeals court on Monday ruled that Title IX prohibits dress codes that discriminate on the basis of sex. The court panel sent a lawsuit challenging a North Carolina charter school’s dress code—which requires girls to wear skirts and bars them from wearing pants or shorts—back to a federal district court for further proceedings under that provision of federal education law.

At the same time, however, the panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, in Richmond, Va., ruled 2-1 that the group that held the charter and the entity that managed the K-8 Charter Day School in Leland, N.C., were not government “actors” and, thus, the dress code could not be challenged as unconstitutional.

The judge who dissented on that point said it was clear that girls at a public charter school were subject to a discriminatory dress code that the charter school’s founder has asserted is based on “chivalry” and “mutual respect.”

“The skirts requirement blatantly serves to perpetuate harmful gender stereotypes as part of the public education provided to our country’s young citizens,” Judge Barbara Milano Keenan said in her separate opinion. “CDS has imposed the skirts requirement with the express purpose of telegraphing to young children that girls are ‘fragile,’ require protection by boys, and warrant different treatment than male students, stereotypes with potentially devastating consequences for young girls.”

The appeals court essentially flipped legal theories on how the plaintiffs—several families backed by the American Civil Liberties Union—might prevail in their challenge to the dress code. The challengers contend that the skirt requirement at the “traditional values"-themed school restricts their movement, distracts their learning, and sends a message that girls are lesser than boys.

A federal district judge ruled in 2019 that the charter holder operated under state authority when it incorporated its disparate dress code into its disciplinary rules, and thus held that the dress code violated the 14th Amendment’s equal-protection clause. But the judge held that Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which prohibits sex discrimination in federally funded schools and educational programs, does not encompass dress codes.

The 4th Circuit court, in its Aug. 9 decision in Peltier v. Charter Day School Inc., rejected the equal-protection theory but decided unanimously that Title IX does prohibit dress codes that discriminate on the basis of sex.

First, the court held that both the charter holder, Charter Day School Inc., and the manager, Roger Bacon Academy Inc., are direct and indirect recipients, respectively, of federal funding and are thus subject to Title IX.

The court rejected the defendants’ assertion that dress codes are not an area covered by Title IX because the U.S. Department of Education had adopted, in 1975, a regulation governing “appearance codes” under the statute but rescinded that regulation in 1982.

The appeals court said the rescission of the appearance code regulation left a blank slate on whether the statute governed school dress codes.

“The text of Title IX is clear,” the appeals court said. “The statute broadly prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools that receive federal funding. That sweeping prohibition is followed by a handful of exceptions. Dress codes are not listed among those exceptions.”

Thus, there was no ambiguity on which the court must defer to any Education Department interpretation, the panel said. (And the department has investigated complaints regarding sex-based appearance codes since the 1982 rescission of its 1975 “appearance code” regulation, the court noted.)

Because the district court had categorically rejected the challengers’ Title IX theory, the 4th Circuit sent the case back for the judge to consider the evidence in greater detail on whether the charter school’s dress code “subjects girls to discrimination, excludes them from participating in educational activities, or deprives them of equal educational opportunity” under Title IX.

The 4th Circuit panel majority, meanwhile, rejected the equal-protection claim because it said the charter school’s skirt requirement “was not fairly attributable to the state.”

Keenan said she would hold that would hold that “the actions of Charter Day School, a public school created under North Carolina law and funded almost entirely by governmental sources, are actions of the state.” And the school’s enforcement of the skirts requirement, “with its many attendant harms to girls, denies these girls at this public school their constitutional guarantee of equal protection under the law.”

“No, this is not 1821 or 1921. It’s 2021,” Keenan said. “Women serve in combat units of our armed forces. Women walk in space and contribute their talents at the International Space Station. Women serve on our country’s Supreme Court, in Congress, and, today, a woman is vice president of the United States. Yet, girls in certain public schools in North Carolina are required to wear skirts to comply with the outmoded and illogical viewpoint that courteous behavior on the part of both sexes cannot be achieved unless girls wear clothing that reinforces sex stereotypes and signals that girls are not as capable and resilient as boys.”

Mark Walsh
Contributing Writer Education Week
Mark Walsh covers education law and the U.S. Supreme Court for Education Week.

Events

Tue., August 10, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology Webinar Making Big Technology Decisions: Advice for District Leaders, Principals, and Teachers
Educators at all levels make decisions that can have a huge impact on students. That’s especially true when it comes to the use of technology, which was activated like never before to help students learn
Register
Thu., August 12, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Professional Development Webinar Expand Digital Learning by Expanding Teacher Training
This discussion will examine how things have changed and offer guidance on smart, cost-effective ways to expand digital learning efforts and train teachers to maximize the use of new technologies for learning.
Register
Wed., August 18, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar The Social-Emotional Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic on American Schoolchildren
Hear new findings from an analysis of our 300 million student survey responses along with district leaders on new trends in student SEL.
Content provided by Panorama
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Law & Courts 'I Just Want to Play.' Judge Halts W. Va. Law Barring Transgender Girls From Girls' Sports
Ruling for an 11-year-old transgender girl, the judge holds that the law likely violates the equal-protection clause and Title IX.
Mark Walsh
3 min read
Image of a gavel.
Marilyn Nieves/E+
Law & Courts Praying Coach v. District That Suspended Him: What's Next in Fight Over Religious Expression
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit declined to reconsider an earlier panel ruling that sided with the school district.
Mark Walsh
4 min read
Bremerton High School assistant football coach Joe Kennedy, center in blue, kneels and prays after his team lost to Centralia in Bremerton, Wash., on Oct. 16, 2015. Kennedy, who was suspended for praying at midfield after games, has filed a discrimination complaint on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2015 with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission according to The Liberty Institute, a Texas-based law firm representing the coach.
Joe Kennedy, center in blue, kneels and prays after a game in October 2015 when he was the assistant football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton, Wash. In a long-running legal fight, Kennedy contends he has First Amendment free-speech and free-exercise-of-religion rights to express his Christian faith while on the job. The case is likely headed back to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Lindsey Wasso/The Seattle Times via AP
Law & Courts Appeals Court Again Backs Transgender Student, But on Narrower Grounds Amid Signs of Rift
A federal appeals panel removed a holding for student Drew Adams based on Title IX, perhaps to ward off a rehearing by the full court.
Mark Walsh
4 min read
Image of a gavel.
Marilyn Nieves/E+
Law & Courts Schools Will Get At Least $25 Million From Opioid Lawsuit
Lawyers are aiming to place significantly more money into the grant program as school districts' lawsuits against opioid companies continue.
Mark Lieberman
3 min read
This June 17, 2019, photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone.
This June 17, 2019, photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone.
Keith Srakocic/AP
Load More ▼