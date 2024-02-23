Leadership Symposium Early Bird Deadline Is Today | Join K-12 leaders nationwide for three days of empowering strategies, networking, and inspiration! Discounted pricing ends today, Feb. 23. Register now.
How States Are Rethinking Where School Funding Should Go
Education Funding

How States Are Rethinking Where School Funding Should Go

By Mark Lieberman — February 23, 2024 7 min read
Conceptual illustration of tiny people is planning the personal budget, accounting, analysis.
Muhamad Chabibalwi/iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The Staunton schools in Virginia employ roughly 530 people. But according to the state, they only need 200.

That means the state only contributes to the cost of salaries for roughly 40 percent of the district’s staff. And even then, the state pays for only 40 percent of those 200 staff members’ salaries.

All told, the Staunton district spends $34 million, or $12,630 per student, on staffing. Local taxpayers cover half those costs.

This discrepancy is the result of a complex K-12 school funding formula that the state hasn’t altered in decades, and applies decades-old assumptions about school staffing and student services to schools operating in the 2020s.

“It’s a trainwreck, and it’s been underserving the school divisions for a long time now,” said Brad Wegner, budget director for the Staunton district.

An analysis of the state’s education funding approach commissioned by the legislature and published last July called for a major overhaul of the formula.

But the most recent state budget proposal by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, doesn’t include any of the measures recommended in the report. Youngkin has said he backs the plan to revise the formula, and lawmakers have made tentative plans to start making changes in 2025.

Virginia is just one state where policymakers, researchers, and advocates have identified problems with the equations, weights, and other statistical measures their states use to figure out how much money schools get each year.

State funding formulas for K-12 schools are notoriously messy and complex. Policymakers, researchers, advocates, school district leaders, community groups, and parents are rarely in lockstep over how they should work.

To the public, and even to the lawmakers who execute them, they’re often inscrutable. And they’re always subject to change.

“You get what you get. No one really understands it,” Wegner said of Virginia’s formula. “I don’t think there’s any one person who could lay out the whole budget template that we get from the state, how all that math works.”

See Also

one woman and two men with a large calculator and next to large stacks of bills and coins.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Education Funding 4 Ways States Are Trying to Fix How They Fund Schools
Mark Lieberman, February 14, 2023
6 min read

Changes might not be happening this year in Virginia, but here are a few ways other states are looking to revamp their funding formulas for K-12 schools.

Adding weights for marginalized groups

The growing consensus in recent years among education researchers is that schools need more money to successfully educate students from low-income families, students of color, and English learners.

However, some funding formulas don’t dedicate extra money to students in the state who fit into those categories.

Others devote additional funds to some categories of students but not others, or they draw on data that’s out of date.

  • Colorado’s current formula allocates funds primarily based on the size of the district and the cost of living in the surrounding community. The number of students who live in poverty doesn’t factor in nearly as much. Legislators have proposed a new formula that would send districts significantly more money per student overall, and more weighted funding for students in poverty.
  • In Delaware, a recent report prompted by a school funding lawsuit found that students in high-need groups—English learners, students with disabilities, students living in poverty—were receiving between $4,000 and $6,000 per student less than the recommended investment in services for those populations. State lawmakers there have examined the reports but recently said they don’t expect major changes to the formula during the current legislative session.
  • Lawmakers in New Jersey want to increase the amount of state aid earmarked specifically for special education and transportation—two areas where many districts have seen dramatic cost increases in recent years, thanks to inflation and a rise in the number of students requiring special education services.
  • In Nevada, advocacy groups and some school leaders are worried after the number of students deemed “at risk” dropped by 75 percent after the state changed the source of that figure. The state is caught up in an ongoing debate over which categories of students need extra funding, and how to identify them.

Removing archaic and outdated components

Funding formulas are so complex and rife with political and administrative land mines that efforts to revise them often take years or even decades.

That’s especially problematic when the formulas include assumptions drawing on outdated figures for factors like salaries and population trends.

  • Mississippi’s “27% Rule” caps the share of education funding a district must cover with local dollars at 27 percent of its overall annual budget. The rule is designed to help ensure low-wealth districts receive plenty of state aid. But it also means districts in higher-wealth areas that can raise more local revenue end up spending drastically more on education than their lower-wealth counterparts, because districts can chip in additional local funds beyond the 27 percent share. State lawmakers have recently signaled a desire to revamp the funding formula and either revise or eliminate the 27 percent rule.
  • During the Great Recession, Virginia capped the number of support staff schools could hire to keep costs manageable, according to the state-mandated school funding report. But many of those caps remain in place, even as economic conditions and students’ needs have drastically changed.
  • Alaska’s school funding formula includes a provision known as the “disparity test” that’s unique to the state. To qualify for federal aid for school districts on government land, the state must demonstrate a gap of less than 25 percent in per-student spending between the highest- and lowest-funded districts, excluding outliers in either direction. If the state passes, it can use the federal impact aid in place of an equivalent amount of state money for schools. Districts have pushed back on the practice, allowed under federal law, arguing it leads to diminished funding for schools in the highest-need areas.
  • Oregon currently caps its special education funding for schools at 11 percent of a district’s student population. Washington state has a similar cap of 15 percent. However, many districts have a significantly higher percentage of students who need those services. Lawmakers in both states are pondering changes to that cap that would help districts avoid dipping into local funds to pay for costly special education services that are mandated by federal law.
  • New York City schools last year were receiving extra aid for homeless students based on a citywide count that took place at the end of 2022. But an influx of new families seeking shelter in 2023 meant schools faced much higher needs than they could pay for with the allocated funds. City officials have since updated the formula after months of delay, resulting in $9 million of additional weighted funding for schools to support homeless students.

Fundamental changes in strategy

Some funding formula tweaks affect only one piece of a much larger puzzle. For instance, several states including Colorado and Rhode Island are in the process of deciding how much to annually increase the base amount of aid schools get from the state before other parts of the formula are factored in.

Others aim to transform how the system works.

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.

Events

Thu., March 28, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Thu., February 29, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Science of Reading: Emphasis on Language Comprehension
Dive into language comprehension through a breakdown of the Science of Reading with an interactive demonstration.
Content provided by Be GLAD
Register
Mon., March 04, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
English-Language Learners Webinar English Learners and the Science of Reading: What Works in the Classroom
ELs & emergent bilinguals deserve the best reading instruction! The Reading League & NCEL join forces on best practices. Learn more in our webinar with both organizations.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Education Funding Schools Want More Time to Spend COVID-19 Aid for Homeless Students
Senators want to give districts more time to spend COVID relief funds for students experiencing homelessness.
Evie Blad
4 min read
New canvas school bags hanging on the backs of empty classroom student chairs in a large modern classroom
iStock/Getty Images
Education Funding ESSER Isn't the Only School Funding Relief That's Disappearing Soon
Federal relief aid, policies to prevent schools from losing enrollment-based funding, and support for vulnerable families are expiring soon.
Mark Lieberman & Lauraine Langreo
10 min read
Vector illustration of a businessman's hand holding a slowly vanishing dollar sign.
iStock/Getty
Education Funding Schools Lost Ground on Funding in Recent Years. The Recovery Could Be Slow
School funding took a hit a few years ago. It might be some time before it recovers.
Mark Lieberman
5 min read
Tight crop of a dollar bill puzzle missing one piece
iStock/Getty
Education Funding Here's How the Feds Are Spending $277M for Academic Recovery
A new round of grants from the Education Department aims to spur innovation in academic recovery, with initiatives in math, reading, and AI.
Libby Stanford
4 min read
Image of a dollar bill folded into an upward arrow.
ImagePixel/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼