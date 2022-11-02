Fed’s Education Research Board Is Back. Here’s Why That Matters

Nearly six years after its last meeting, a national board that helps guide federally funded education research is poised to become active again.

President Biden last week appointed 14 new members to the National Board for Education Sciences, which advises the Education Department’s research agency. The newly reconstituted board returns to an Institute of Education Sciences that is strapped for cash and under pressure to help educators and policymakers make sense of how the pandemic has shifted education, as the field grapples with historically large drops in math and reading performance, rising student mental health needs, evaporating teacher labor pools, and evolving technology use in the classroom, among others.

The new board includes education researchers, city and business leaders, and educators from across the country.

“It is great to see a board constituted with such breadth of substantive and methodological research expertise and attention to the range of diversities that are mission critical to the work of IES, including attention to minoritized populations, disabilities, and immigrant communities,” said Felice Levine, the executive director of the American Educational Research Association.

Congress created NBES to approve research priorities for the Institute of Education Sciences and advise the agency, but NBES has not held a meeting since November 2016. Existing members’ six-year terms expired without replacements by then-incoming President Trump, and the board could no longer command a quorum.

Levine said she was pleased the board would be in place “at such a vital time and after such a long hiatus to support and advise IES as it moves forward with its next generation of work.”

Earlier this spring, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine released a report calling for major structural and topic changes to IES’ research, as well as increasing the agency’s supports for diverse researchers and overhauling peer review to ensure more equitable representation.

Mark Schneider, the director of the Institute of Education Sciences, said the board’s first order of business will be approving research priorities for IES, which have not been officially updated since 2018.

“Obviously the pandemic has changed things. It’s a different administration, different priorities. The nation has changed. The [National Assessment of Educational Progress] scores [which declined in 2022 in reading and math] are scary,” Schneider said. “So the question is, what advice do they (NBES members) have with regard to taking limited funds and, you know, how do we deploy them most effectively?”

The appointed board members do not need Congressional approval, but they still have to go through ethics training and a clearance process to ensure they have no conflicts of interest, so Schneider expects the new board will not meet before the new year.