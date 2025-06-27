Education Department Restores COVID Funds For Schools—With Some Caveats
Education Funding

Education Department Restores COVID Funds For Schools—With Some Caveats

By Mark Lieberman — June 27, 2025 4 min read
Image of funding stream faucets and a hand controlling the flow.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Less than three months after the U.S. Education Department abruptly froze the several billion dollars in pandemic relief funds schools and states had a year left to spend, the agency has restored the original spending deadline, effectively unfreezing the funds nationwide.

As of Thursday, all state education agencies and school districts have until March 2026 to spend remaining pandemic relief dollars—the same deadline they had before the Trump administration changed the policy. Before this announcement, a judge had ordered that states suing the department could continue spending their funds, while those that didn’t sue were restricted.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon informed states of the change in a letter sent at 6:45 p.m. on June 26, along with an accompanying FAQ document. The department decided that it wasn’t fair for states that didn’t sue to face a different policy than the ones who had sued and secured temporary relief, McMahon wrote.

“The original intent of the policy announced on March 28 was to treat all states consistently with regards to safeguarding and refocusing their remaining COVID-era grant funding on students,” she wrote. “The ongoing litigation has created basic fairness and uniformity problems.”

McMahon’s letter leaves open the possibility of yanking the extended deadline yet again, if the litigation eventually goes in the department’s favor. But, she wrote, “unless and until the Department is allowed to uniformly apply the policy described in the March 28 letter to all states,” the cancellation she announced then is not in effect.

Until now, only the District of Columbia and the following 16 states had benefited from court rulings temporarily halting the department’s deadline change: Arizona, California, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.

States and districts that have money remaining would be wise to spend it as quickly as possible “so they don’t have to manage another shift in policy,” said Julia Martin, the director of policy and government affairs for the Bruman Group, an education law firm that represents states and school districts.

McMahon, in her letter, also leaves open the possibility of requesting additional documentation or rejecting reimbursement requests for “late liquidation” (spending funds past the original deadline) that were already approved.

“We will carefully review requests in order to ensure they continue to adhere to governmentwide grant cost principles and that, broadly, expenditures are intended to ‘prepare, prevent, and respond to coronavirus,’” McMahon wrote.

Disrupted timelines for pandemic funding led to canceled services and laid-off workers

The Trump administration’s latest decision on pandemic-era funding for schools marks yet another dramatic turn in a saga that has prompted numerous periods of logistical upheaval for schools and states in recent months.

Congress sent schools roughly $200 billion in three rounds of pandemic relief aid between March 2020 and March 2021. Funding for three programs awarded during the Biden administration—ESSER III for public schools; a grant program for supporting homeless students; and one for private schools—was due to be fully spent by January 2025.

As the spending periods for those grants approached, the department granted permission to states, and by extension districts, to “liquidate” or spend remaining dollars for 15 months past the original deadline. Schools sought those exceptions so they could have more time to pay down fees for contracted services, ranging from construction and maintenance to tutoring and technology.

But on March 28, McMahon wrote to states that the department had essentially wiped out those deadline extensions, effective immediately.

The 16 Democrat-led states and D.C. sued the department on April 11, arguing that the administration had illegally plunged them into financial chaos that would cut into services for students.

A series of court orders in May and June resulted in the original funding deadline being restored temporarily for plaintiffs as the lawsuit continues to play out.

The remaining states, meanwhile, have had the option to seek relief from the Department of Education for individual projects. But the department has rejected a large volume of those requests, including virtually all facilities projects and teacher-training efforts.

All told, the progression of events over the last months has likely resulted in fewer pandemic dollars being spent than would have otherwise, Martin said. Some districts and states canceled initiatives or laid off staff members in early April.

“As the school year has finished and summer activities are well underway, providers and parents are unlikely to pivot yet again,” Martin said. “Because no new contracts can be signed, there are some cases where the funds simply will not be spent, and students will not get the services planned.”

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.

Events

Thu., July 10, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and K-12 education jubs at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Thu., July 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Mathematics K-12 Essentials Forum Helping Students Succeed in Math
Register
Thu., September 18, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: The Power of Emotion Regulation to Drive K-12 Academic Performance and Wellbeing
Wish you could handle emotions better? Learn practical strategies with researcher Marc Brackett and host Peter DeWitt.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Education Funding 5 Ways Schools Are Directly Feeling the Federal Funding Chaos
Canceled grants, terminated contracts, and proposed cuts are sparking worries as districts plan future budgets.
Mark Lieberman
6 min read
Image of money assembling block by block.
iStock/Getty
Education Funding A 'Tsunami' of Uncertainty Is Crashing Into Federal Funding for Schools
The Trump administration has cut grants, terminated contracts, delayed funding estimates, and cut off communications to districts.
Mark Lieberman
13 min read
Image of stacked cubes representing money falling down.
JuSun/iStock/Getty
Education Funding Principals Urge Ed. Department: Leave School Safety Funding Alone
Schools need access to funds for mental health professionals and other student services, say principals who've experienced school shootings.
Olina Banerji
5 min read
Secretary of Education Linda McMahon listens to members of the Principal Recovery Network during their annual meeting on June 9, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Secretary of Education Linda McMahon listens to members of the Principal Recovery Network during their annual meeting on June 9, 2025, in Washington.
Courtesy of Allyssa Hynes/NASSP
Education Funding Trump Admin. Says California’s K-12 Funding Is at Risk. What Would It Mean?
Title I and IDEA funding could be caught up in the battle between the White House and the largest state, which is led by Democrats.
Mark Lieberman
10 min read
President Donald Trump takes a question from a reporter during an event signing a bill blocking California's rule banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, in the East Room of the White House on June 12, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump takes a question from a reporter during an event where he signed a resolution blocking California's rule banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035 in the East Room of the White House on June 12, 2025. Trump's administration has reportedly discussed halting "formula funds" to the state's education department.
Alex Brandon/AP
Load More ▼