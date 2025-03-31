Schools Could Lose Millions in Federal Dollars After McMahon Changes Rules
Education Funding

Schools Could Lose Millions in Federal Dollars After McMahon Changes Rules

By Mark Lieberman — March 31, 2025 7 min read
Photo of calendar with pushpins on dates.
iStock
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The U.S. Education Department threw school districts and state education agencies into yet another cycle of confusion and chaos this weekend with its abrupt Friday announcement that the deadline to spend remaining COVID relief funds had already passed, and that it was revoking all the extensions it had granted.

With a two-page letter to states, the department effectively canceled hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds overnight, offering little clarity on whether and how states and districts could recover that money.

Some districts are already moving to cancel long-planned projects, dip into emergency funds, and renegotiate already-signed contracts. Meanwhile, state education departments were scrambling as of Monday afternoon to interpret the new federal policy, communicate changes to affected districts, and even strategize potential legal action.

See Also

Education Secretary Linda McMahon arrives before President Donald Trump attends a reception for Women's History Month in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Washington.
Education Secretary Linda McMahon arrives before President Donald Trump attends a reception for Women's History Month in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Washington. In a letter Friday, McMahon told state leaders on March 28 that their time to spend remaining COVID relief funds would end that same day.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Federal Linda McMahon Abruptly Tells States Their Time to Spend COVID Relief Has Passed
Brooke Schultz, March 28, 2025
3 min read

“Shocked does not begin to describe our reaction” to the letter, said Carey Wright, Maryland’s superintendent of education, during a call with reporters Monday morning.

“These funds have been spent and committed with every expectation for reimbursement,” she added. “The federal government must keep its word.”

Education Secretary Linda McMahon sent every state the same letter on Friday evening, announcing that the department had moved up the deadline for districts to “liquidate,” or spend, the remainder of their federal pandemic-relief funds. Instead of having a year left, districts now had no additional time to liquidate their money—the deadline had changed to the day the email went out, McMahon said.

Maryland and Missouri are among the states urging districts to pause work on initiatives they were planning to pay for with federal relief money. Spokespeople for those states, along with Connecticut and Vermont, told Education Week they plan to petition the department to restore extended timelines for individual districts’ purchases funded by pandemic aid.

Andrew O’Leary, superintendent of the New Bedford school district in Massachusetts, saw the federal dispatch late Friday night and “didn’t get much sleep,” he said.

His district of 13,000 students now may have to cancel plans to outfit a 1970s-era school building with its first-ever HVAC system, and expand the district’s health services with a new school-based clinic.

“As early as Saturday morning, we were in buildings, looking at our exposure, informing our stakeholders, making what plans we could,” he said.

Federal approvals for late spending are no longer in effect

Schools received roughly $200 billion in emergency relief funds from the federal government over three rounds in 2020 and 2021. Federal rules gave districts until Sept. 30, 2024, to “obligate” the last of those funds, or commit them to particular expenses, and then until Jan. 30, 2025, to “liquidate,” or spend the money they’d already obligated.

More than two years ago, the Education Department under Secretary Miguel Cardona began offering the opportunity for schools to extend the liquidation deadline, notifying states that they could request approval on behalf of individual districts for “late liquidation” of ESSER and other pandemic-relief funds. The obligation deadline did not change at any point.

Districts nationwide obligated and liquidated the vast majority of pandemic-relief money by the respective original deadlines. Still, more than 40 states had secured late liquidation approval prior to Friday’s letter for roughly $2.5 billion in funds from the last and largest round of ESSER, according to an Education Department tally from February published by K-12 Dive.

Twenty-five states secured federal approval for late liquidation of $433 million from the Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools program for private schools, K-12 Dive reported. Close to 30 states got a similar extension for funds from the Homelessness Children and Youth assistance program, according to a tally by Schoolhouse Connection, an advocacy nonprofit.

Some states’ late liquidation requests covered every district, as in Maryland, where all 24 school systems are affected by the abrupt deadline change. Other states have a fraction of their districts with pandemic money still in late liquidation: 25 out of 140 in Connecticut; nine out of 12 in Delaware; 21 out of more than 300 in Massachusetts; 27 out of 540 in Michigan.

Many districts that asked their state to secure spending extensions said they needed more time to finish out contracts they’d already signed with vendors for tutoring, construction, and mental health services.

Equipment and materials were beset with supply chain delays; contractors were hard to book because so many districts wanted their help at the same time; and schools only have a few months during the year when they can do major building renovations without disrupting learning.

The Education Department approved virtually all of states’ late liquidation requests. But as of March 28, those approvals are now wiped out, McMahon wrote, unless states ask the department again for a deadline extension for specific projects, and explain how that project’s expenses connect to mitigating the effects of the pandemic.

Some states are now unexpectedly on the hook for millions of expenses they had expected the federal government would cover. Maryland officials said they’ve already sent out more than $300 million of education funds previously approved for late liquidation. They’re now under the impression that federal reimbursement won’t come to backfill those state funds, even though they’ve already spent the money according to the previously approved guidelines.

The state also has another $113 million approved for late liquidation that it hasn’t yet spent, either itself or to cover districts’ bills.

Top officials in several states on Monday blasted the Trump administration’s decision. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, in a statement called the changes—affecting $85 million for the state’s K-12 schools—"reckless and irresponsible.”

Connecticut officials planned to discuss late liquidation during a meeting with Department of Education officials on Monday, said Matthew Cerrone, spokesperson for the state education department.

The U.S. Education Department defended McMahon’s letter in a statement Monday.

“The Biden administration established an irresponsible precedent by extending the deadline for spending the COVID money far beyond the intended purpose of the funds,” wrote Madi Biedermann, a spokesperson for the department.

Biedermann didn’t answer questions about when applicants could expect to see individual extension requests approved or rejected.

Districts may have to cancel construction projects and forgo new instructional materials

The school district in New Bedford, Mass., where roughly 80 percent of students are from low-income families, has roughly $12 million of ESSER funds previously approved for late liquidation on five building projects: renovating a central kitchen; adding modular classrooms to a school; bringing a school building into compliance with federal disability law; adding an HVAC system to a 1970s-era building that doesn’t have one; and opening a new school-based health center.

The first three of those projects are close to completion, O’Leary, the superintendent, said. The district should be able to float an emergency surplus fund to fulfill contracts if federal money indeed doesn’t come through.

But without additional funding streams, the other two projects could be delayed or canceled altogether, he said. And using those surplus funds now means the district won’t have them for future emergencies.

“We’re drawing on our reserves essentially to manage this one-time crisis,” O’Leary said. “Our expectation and our demand is that those funds are restored.”

The Mercer County school district in rural Illinois has two small projects in the pipeline for this summer: an HVAC upgrade and a playground equipment installation.

“Those are contracts we must honor,” Superintendent Tim Farquer said. “That’s a $240,000 hit if we don’t get reimbursed as promised.”

In Maryland, some school districts owe funds to vendors for new instructional materials on the science of reading that haven’t been delivered yet, and to help cover tuition costs for participants in a “grow-your-own” educator preparation program, State Superintendent Wright said Monday.

Utah’s two biggest school districts have a combined $6 million worth of HVAC projects now in jeopardy, said Ryan Bartlett, a spokesperson for the state board of education.

“Based on the language in the update, these districts would likely not be able to request a late liquidation approval for these projects,” Bartlett said.

Education leaders in Michigan said the affected programs would likely include ongoing efforts to improve student health in communities like Flint and Pontiac that were hit hard by the pandemic.

“To cancel funding approval on no notice and to tell districts that they may apply for a second approval from the U.S. Department of Education to access these funds, with different criteria, has nothing to do with service to schoolchildren,” Pamela Pugh, president of the Michigan state board of education, wrote in a statement.

O’Leary in Massachusetts said he’s skeptical that the department will grant extension requests if states resubmit the ones that the federal Education Department previously approved.

“The letter talks about timelines and how they’ve been exceeded. It then proposes a whole new resubmittal of projects which are already going,” O’Leary said. “It makes no sense on its face.”

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.

Events

Wed., May 07, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reflections on Evidence-Based Grading Practices: What We Learned for Next Year
Get real insights on evidence-based grading from K-12 leaders.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Tue., April 01, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar Promoting Integrity and AI Readiness in High Schools
Learn how to update school academic integrity guidelines and prepare students for the age of AI.
Content provided by Turnitin
Register
Wed., April 02, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar What Kids Are Reading in 2025: Closing Skill Gaps this Year
Join us to explore insights from new research on K–12 student reading—including the major impact of just 15 minutes of daily reading time.
Content provided by Renaissance
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Education Funding What the Latest Federal Funding Law Means for Schools
The new federal spending resolution leaves the door open for continued disruption to federal education funding.
Mark Lieberman
6 min read
Broken and repaired: 3D symbol of a Dollar.
Education Week and Getty
Education Funding Trump Admin. Ordered to Temporarily Restore Teacher-Prep Grants in 8 States
A federal judge chided the Trump administration for offering what amounted to "no explanation at all" for terminating the grants.
Mark Lieberman
4 min read
California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a press conference to announce a lawsuit against the Trump administration over budget cuts to teaching training funds, at the Ronald Reagan Federal Building on Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Los Angeles.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta announces a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the cancellation of teacher-training grants on March 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. A judge on March 10 ordered the temporary reinstatement of the funds in California and seven other states.
Juliana Yamada/Los Angeles Times via TNS
Education Funding Trump Axed $400M in Funds for Columbia. Could a School District Be Next?
One legal expert described the move as arbitrary: “How can you predict what arbitrary punishment may come your way?"
Brooke Schultz
7 min read
Student protesters gather inside their encampment on Columbia University campus on April 29, 2024.
Student protesters gather inside an encampment on the Columbia University campus on April 29, 2024. The federal government has terminated $400 million in funds to the Ivy League university although investigations into alleged antisemitic harassment are continuing.
Stefan Jeremiah/AP
Education Funding Teacher-Prep Programs Sue Trump to Get Their Funding Restored
The programs say the grant terminations hurt their ability to prepare aspiring teachers and hurt the schools that depend on them.
Mark Lieberman
4 min read
Vector illustration of a businessman's hands tearing a piece of paper in half with a large red dollar sign on it.
DigitalVision Vectors
Load More ▼