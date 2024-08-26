Education Debates You’ll Likely Hear About in the Election, Explained
Policy & Politics Explainer

Education Debates You’ll Likely Hear About in the Election, Explained

Our explainers cover school choice, ESSA, religion in schools, and others
By Stephen Sawchuk — August 26, 2024 4 min read
Montage of news photos highlight protestors of school choice, a bible on a classroom desk, the U.S. Capitol building and protestors of CRT
Getty + AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Even if education isn’t a marquee issue in this November’s presidential election, it’s likely to come up somehow—in a pithy debate quote, down-ballot as voters weigh gubernatorial and state legislative candidates, and locally as school boards wrestle with declining enrollment, the impact of new school choice programs, and sticky district budgets.

Catch up on some of the core education issues in this curated set of Education Week explainers, written to give you the grounding you need in a friendly Q & A format.

School choice

This is a catch-all term for the various types of public and private school choice programs, which have rapidly expanded. They can include charter schools, which are public schools that are privately managed by nonprofits, for-profit organizations, districts, or universities; vouchers, which allow families to use public dollars to attend private schools; tax-credit scholarships, in which a nonprofit doles out funding from businesses or individuals, who receive tax credits for their donations; and education savings accounts, in which families receives public, per-pupil funding from a state-managed body.

The politics of each of these differs. Charter schools enjoyed bipartisan support for roughly 20 years, with the Obama administration a firm backer of the schools, but that has waned as Republicans have increasingly favored private-school choice programs and Democrats have soured on charters.

Meanwhile, you’ll also want to check out our tracker on private-school choice programs. Twelve states currently have at least one “universal” private school choice program, meaning any family can take advantage of them; many states have other, tailored programs with more restrictive eligibility criteria.

See Also

School Choice & Charters Explainer What Are Charter Schools?
We answer frequently asked questions about charter schools in this explainer.
Arianna Prothero
9 min read
Students arrive for classes at Alliance Collins Family College-Ready High School, a public charter school in Huntington Park, Calif.
Students arrive for classes at Alliance Collins Family College-Ready High School, a public charter school in Huntington Park, Calif.
Patrick T. Fallon for Education Week-File
School Choice & Charters Explainer Education Savings Accounts, Explained
An overview of how the ESA movement grew and how districts should expect to feel the effects.
Libby Stanford & Mark Lieberman
17 min read
Illustration with scales holding books and cash
Liz Yap/Education Week/iStock/Getty
School Choice & Charters Explainer What Are School Vouchers and How Do They Work?
Few topics in education incite as much debate as vouchers.
Arianna Prothero
6 min read
Supporters of school vouchers rally in Austin, Texas, on Jan. 24, in hopes of persuading state lawmakers to approve a voucher program that would provide public money to families to help pay tuition at private and religious schools.
Supporters of school vouchers rally in Austin, Texas, on Jan. 24, in hopes of persuading state lawmakers to approve a voucher program that would provide public money to families to help pay tuition at private and religious schools.
Associated Press

ESSA

The Every Student Succeeds Act is the main federal K-12 education law. States and districts that receive Title I funds, which pay for extra services for low-income students, must agree to test their students annually in reading and math. They also have to take steps to improve the lowest-performing schools and schools where students with disabilities, English learners, and other student populations are struggling. Compared to the law’s predecessor, No Child Left Behind, ESSA has attracted a lot less policy attention, and neither Betsy DeVos, the education secretary under former President Trump, nor Miguel Cardona, the current education secretary, made enforcing it or rewriting it a priority. Still, the law is now due for a rewrite, and it remains for some conservatives a core example of federal overreach in education, even after ESSA brought about a smaller federal role in education than No Child Left Behind.

See Also

Every Student Succeeds Act Explainer The Every Student Succeeds Act: An ESSA Overview
Alyson Klein, March 31, 2016
7 min read

Title IX

In contrast to ESSA, Title IX, a law that prevents sex-based discrimination in schools, has been through multiple policy whiplashes in the last decade, largely centering on how it relates to transgender students. The most recent concern regulations from the Biden administration that explicitly prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. Federal courts have blocked these rules in 26 states—and some individual schools in other states.

The Biden administration rewrite replaced a revision by the Trump administration, and both came on top of controversial guidance issued during the final years of the Obama administration. Title IX processes for handling sexual harassment in school, particularly in higher education settings, also changed over these successive administrations.

See Also

In this Nov. 21, 1979 file photo, Bella Abzug, left, and Patsy Mink of Women USA sit next to Gloria Steinem as she speaks in Washington where they warned presidential candidates that promises for women's rights will not be enough to get their support in the next election.
In this Nov. 21, 1979, photo, Bella Abzug, left, and Patsy Mink of Women USA sit next to Gloria Steinem as she speaks in Washington at an event where they warned presidential candidates that promises for women's rights will not be enough to win their support in the next election.
Harvey Georges/AP
Federal Explainer What Is Title IX? Schools, Sports, and Sex Discrimination
Libby Stanford, May 31, 2024
2 min read

Critical race theory

The term generally refers to a body of academic literature that posits that racism can be furthered through even race-blind law and policy, not just by individuals’ attitudes or prejudices. In late 2020, the term exploded in political discourse, with key figures claiming that schools were using it to indoctrinate students, leading 17 states to pass laws to forbid teaching these “divisive concepts” and other ideas. Although the specific focus on CRT has died down somewhat, it has been replaced by attacks on “diversity, equity, and inclusion” programs in schools—especially in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2023 ruling forbidding race-based affirmative action programs. (Colleges can still consider how race has shaped individual applicants’ lives.)

See Also

Illustrations.
Mary Hassdyk for Education Week
Equity & Diversity Explainer What Is Critical Race Theory, and Why Is It Under Attack?
Stephen Sawchuk, May 18, 2021
10 min read

Religion in public schools

This is a newer issue to emerge in the run-up to the election. It’s been in the news due to several events, including Oklahoma’s education chief mandating that all schools make the Bible available in school and teach about it, and a proposed English/language arts curriculum in Texas that includes Christian figures and themes. But religion has been the source of longstanding tension in schools. Generally speaking, the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution allows students to pray in schools—and to an extent teachers, too—but schools cannot compel students to participate in a particular act of faith. That landscape could change, however, as more activists seek to push the boundaries of the existing interpretation of these laws—and potentially ask the U.S. Supreme Court, which has grown more accommodating to the role of religion in public life under its conservative majority in recent years, to reconsider them.

See Also

Bible laying on a school desk in an empty classroom full of desks.
E+
Equity & Diversity Explainer Religion in Public Schools, Explained
Evie Blad, August 23, 2024
10 min read

Teacher pay

Both Republican- and Democratic-led states have recently taken steps to increase teacher pay, and it’s long been a priority for the Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris. Low teacher pay was one of the factors that led to a wave of teacher strikes and labor unrest in 2018 as well. And for school districts, teacher pay is among the big pressure points likely to come up in school board elections and budgeting, as personnel costs tend to represent the largest expenses in district budgets.

See Also

Thousands of teachers marched and rallied in downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 15, 2018. A month later, more than 30,000 educators went on strike for a pay raise, smaller class sizes, and more support staff.
Thousands of teachers marched and rallied in downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 15, 2018. A month later, more than 30,000 educators went on strike for a pay raise, smaller class sizes, and more support staff.
Damian Dovarganes/AP
Teaching Profession Explainer Teacher Pay: How Salaries, Pensions, and Benefits Work in Schools
Madeline Will & Stephen Sawchuk, March 30, 2018
7 min read

Stephen Sawchuk
Assistant Managing Editor Education Week
Stephen Sawchuk is an assistant managing editor for Education Week, leading coverage of teaching, learning, and curriculum.
Related Tags:
Elections School Choice Title IX Critical Race Theory Church & State Salaries & Benefits

Events

Thu., August 29, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Curriculum Webinar Selecting Evidence-Based Programs for Schools and Districts: Mistakes to Avoid
Which programs really work? Confused by education research? Join our webinar to learn how to spot evidence-based programs and make data-driven decisions for your students.
Register
Tue., September 10, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Personalized Learning Webinar Personalized Learning in the STEM Classroom
Unlock the power of personalized learning in STEM! Join our webinar to learn how to create engaging, student-centered classrooms.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Thu., September 12, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: How Can We ‘Disagree Better’? A Roadmap for Educators
Experts in conflict resolution, psychology, and leadership skills offer K-12 leaders skills to avoid conflict in challenging circumstances.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal Trump Will Return to Moms for Liberty Summit as Keynote Speaker
At the group's 2023 meeting, the former president pledged to eliminate the Education Department and have parents elect principals.
Libby Stanford
3 min read
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks on crime and safety during a campaign event at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Howell, Mich.
Former President Donald Trump speaks about crime and safety during a campaign event at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office in Howell, Mich., on Aug. 20, 2024. Trump will speak for the second time at the annual summit of Moms for Liberty, the conservative parents' rights organization announced.
Evan Vucci/AP
Federal Where Does Kamala Harris Stand on Education? Inside the 2024 Democratic Platform
The 2024 platform calls for universal prekindergarten, expanded career and technical education, and fully funding IDEA.
Libby Stanford
7 min read
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris hugs President Biden during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago.
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris hugs President Biden during the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. Democrats approved a party platform Monday whose education priorities include universal pre-K and a reduced emphasis on standardized testing.
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Policy & Politics Opinion Is Education a Public or Private Good?
Education would be better off if it were more democratic, argues an advocate of a new schooling model.
Rick Hess
12 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Federal Project 2025 and GOP Aim for Universal School Choice. What Would That Look Like?
Most ambitious private school choice policies have happened at the state level. How would it take shape at the federal level?
Libby Stanford
8 min read
Artistic image of multiple paths leading to a school building
Laura Baker/Education Week via Canva
Load More ▼