Texas Gov. Abbott Wants ‘Disciplinary Action’ for Schools That Resist Turning Point USA
States

He endorsed spreading the late Charlie Kirk’s group to more of the state’s high schools
By Philip Jankowski, The Dallas Morning News — December 09, 2025 1 min read
Attendees listen to a eulogy during a memorial for Charlie Kirk hosted by the University of Texas at Dallas chapter of Turning Point USA, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in Richardson, Texas.
Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via TNS
Austin , Texas -

Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday gave a full-throated endorsement of Turning Point USA and its assassinated founder Charlie Kirk’s quest to grow the conservative organization’s presence in high schools.

The Texas governor, speaking at the Governor’s Mansion alongside Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and a Turning Point USA leadership official, also warned school district officials who might be resistant to creating local chapters of the group in public schools.

“Let me be clear, any school that stands in the way of a Club America program in their school should be reported immediately to the Texas Education Agency, where I expect meaningful disciplinary action to be taken place for any stoppage of TPUSA in the great state of Texas,” Abbott said, referencing Turning Point’s high school program.

Abbott’s endorsement showed the growing support for Turning Point USA among top Republican leadership in the state.

Following the September assassination of Kirk, the organization has made substantial inroads in Texas’ government and institutions.

Attorney General Ken Paxton has joined Turning Point chapters at several universities, including the University of Texas at Austin, the University of Houston and the University of North Texas. Patrick has announced he will give $1 million to the organization to bolster its effort to create Turning Point USA chapters in every public high school and state college.

According to the group’s website, Turning Point exists “to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government.”

Speaking alongside the governor, Josh Thifault, senior director of Turning Point USA, said that since Kirk’s death, the organization has seen its presence in high schools nearly triple to about 3,000 campuses.

“To see what both of you are doing for us today, it gives me so much hope for the future of Texas,” Thifault said.

Thifault also met with Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath on Nov. 3, the Texas Tribune reported. Morath stood alongside a group of students attending Monday’s announcement, but made no remarks beyond confirming that no campuses had been reported for blocking Turning Point of Club America chapters so far.

“No complaints yet, but If one does arise, they will investigate,” Abbott said.

Philip Jankowski, The Dallas Morning News

Copyright (c) 2025,The Dallas Morning News.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.

