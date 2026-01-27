Quiz Yourself: How Polarized Do You Think Educators Are?

A recent report from the EdWeek Research Center examines the degree to which K-12 educators are split along partisan lines on two hot-button issues: immigration and the role of the federal government in education.

Based on a summer 2025 survey of more than 500 teachers, school leaders, and district leaders fielded with support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York, the report also explores perspectives on civics education—which can be viewed as an opportunity for students to learn about the factors that can stir political divisions.

To understand the extent of political polarization at the K-12 level, the analysis identified similarities and differences in survey results for respondents who said they voted for Kamala Harris and those who said they voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Although educators are divided on some issues, findings also highlight areas of broad agreement and common ground.

Take this quiz to see how the survey results align with your understanding of political polarization in education.

Once you complete the quiz, you can see how your score compares to those of your peers, get the correct answers with detailed explanations, and be provided with additional readings and resources on the topic.