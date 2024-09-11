A Private School Choice Program Is Illegal, State Court Rules. What Comes Next?
School Choice & Charters

A Private School Choice Program Is Illegal, State Court Rules. What Comes Next?

By Mark Lieberman — September 11, 2024 4 min read
Pictogram chalk drawing of a blue man holding scales.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Education savings accounts are dead in South Carolina—for now—after the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the state’s newest private school choice program violates the state’s constitution.

The Education Trust Fund Scholarship Program, which Republican Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law in the spring of 2023, offers parents up to $6,000 in state funds for a wide range of private education expenses, including private school tuition, fees, transportation, and supplies. The legislature allocated funding for up to 5,000 students who previously attended a public school, and whose families earn up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, to receive ESA funds this school year.

Eligibility was set to expand over the next two years to ultimately reach 15,000 students from families earning up to 400 percent of the federal poverty level by the 2026-27 school year.

In a 3-2 verdict on Sept. 11, however, judges ruled that the state constitution prohibits state lawmakers from directing “public funds to the benefit of private schools.”

“This is what our constitution forbids,” Justice D. Garrison Hill wrote in the majority opinion.

The ruling came in response to a legal challenge of the program by the South Carolina NAACP, the South Carolina Education Association, and six public school parents. The plaintiffs alleged that the ESA program violated constitutional restrictions on public spending for private institutions.

Ellen Weaver, the elected state superintendent of education and a Republican, said in a statement that the ruling “wreaks havoc on participating students and their families.”

“Families cried tears of joy when the scholarship funds became available for their children, and today’s Supreme Court ruling brings those same families tears of devastation,” she said.

The department didn’t respond to follow-up questions about the nature of that havoc. Step Up for Students, an advocacy group for private school choice, reported in July that families would start receiving funds later that month. Under the South Carolina law, this fall was the first in which families would receive money to enroll their children in private school.

Advocates knew ahead of time that this outcome was a possibility, said Chris Lubienski, a private school choice critic who is a professor of education policy at Indiana University.

“They went ahead with this knowing there were serious questions about legality,” Lubienski said. “That did set those families up for chaotic disruption.”

Lawmakers in the South Carolina House passed legislation in March to put the education savings account program on track for universal eligibility in the 2026-27 school year. But Senate leaders signaled they were reluctant to take up the legislation as this case was pending in state courts.

The families of slightly fewer than 2,900 students received ESA funds this school year. The state rejected another 5,000 students’ applications, according to data provided to the South Carolina Gazette.

Legal wrangling over ESAs is far from over

The ruling has immediate implications for participating families in South Carolina, as the court ordered the state to stop spending funds on ESAs. It also raises broader questions about the viability of private school choice programs currently in place in numerous other states.

Critics of private school choice are pursuing similar lawsuits in Ohio, Utah, and Wisconsin. The South Carolina case offers private school choice critics a potential roadmap.

The South Carolina verdict, however, may not be a “singular precedent in and of itself,” Lubienski said. State courts’ reactions to private school choice have been mixed, and each state constitution’s language on education is different.

Still, South Carolina isn’t the first state to see its private school choice program overturned. The Nevada Supreme Court in 2016 nixed a similar education savings account offering. Kentucky’s Supreme Court in 2022 knocked down state-funded tax-credit scholarships on constitutional grounds. West Virginia’s ESA was halted for four months before the state Supreme Court permitted it to proceed.

Seventeen states offer educational savings accounts to some or all families, according to Education Week’s tracker of private school choice legislation. Alabama, Louisiana, and Wyoming earlier this year became the latest states to offer them. Lawmakers in Texas and Tennessee are likely to consider new or expanded ESA offerings in their upcoming legislative sessions.

See Also

012024 School Choice Voucher Woes shopping data tracking 1302739460
School Choice & Charters Tracker Which States Have Private School Choice?
Libby Stanford, Mark Lieberman & Victoria A. Ifatusin, January 31, 2024
5 min read

The South Carolina Policy Center, a right-leaning think tank that helped craft the ESA legislation, is pushing for Weaver and the state treasurer, Curtis Loftis, to appeal this week’s decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, which would then have to decide whether to take it up.

“Ultimately, we are severely disappointed for all the students in need who will no longer have an opportunity to pursue a higher-quality education that meets their needs,” said Sam Aaron, research director for the organization.

Advocates for ESAs in South Carolina could also try to restore the shuttered program by asking voters to approve a constitutional amendment that explicitly allows state funds to flow to private schools. The majority verdict itself raises that possibility: “Our General Assembly knew how to draft an amendment to present to the people that would allow public funding for private schools, but it did not,” Hill wrote.

But based on history, such a proposal could face an uphill battle. Of the 16 times states in the last half-century have asked voters to weigh in on school choice, school choice has only won out on two occasions, according to a brief by researchers at Indiana University-Bloomington. In both cases—Georgia and Washington—voters were throwing support behind charter schools, not private schools.

More ballot items on private school choice are on the horizon. This November, voters in Colorado, Kentucky, and Nebraska will weigh in.

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.

Events

Thu., September 12, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: How Can We ‘Disagree Better’? A Roadmap for Educators
Experts in conflict resolution, psychology, and leadership skills offer K-12 leaders skills to avoid conflict in challenging circumstances.
Register
Wed., September 18, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Unlocking the Full Power of Fall MAP Growth Data
Maximize NWEA MAP Growth data this fall! Join our webinar to discover strategies for driving student growth and improving instruction.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Thu., September 19, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum How to Teach Digital & Media Literacy in the Age of AI
Join this free event to dig into crucial questions about how to help students build a foundation of digital literacy.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Choice & Charters Here's How Charters Can Improve Experiences for Students With Disabilities
Charter schools must improve access and experiences for students with disabilities, advocates say.
Evie Blad
3 min read
Blue conceptual image of five school kids walking away through school corridor, only one student in full color (isolated)
Liz Yap for Education Week + Getty
School Choice & Charters Why Jay-Z Is a Key Figure in the School Voucher Debate
Jay-Z's backing of school vouchers in Pennsylvania has public education advocates worried it will divert funds.
Brooke Schultz
6 min read
Jay-Z arrives at the premiere of "The Book of Clarence" on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Jay-Z is putting his weight behind an effort to fund private school vouchers in Philadelphia. The entertainment mogul’s Roc Nation announced it is funding a campaign in June 2024 to drum up support for the Pennsylvania Award for Student Success.
Jay-Z arrives at the premiere of "The Book of Clarence" on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Jay-Z is putting his weight behind an effort to fund private school vouchers in Philadelphia. The entertainment mogul’s Roc Nation announced it is funding an outreach campaign to drum up support for the Pennsylvania Award for Student Success.
Richard Shotwell/Invision via AP
School Choice & Charters Video Private School Choice: A Video Explainer
We're tracking the proliferation of school choice policies around the country. Here's how to get up to speed.
Libby Stanford & Jaclyn Borowski
2 min read
School Choice Thumb BS
School Choice & Charters Opinion What Would Religious Charter Schools Mean for Public Education?
Discriminating and proselytizing on the taxpayer dime will never be acceptable, writes Kevin G. Welner.
Kevin G. Welner
5 min read
A green apple with a cross shaped stem in between red apples.
Richard Mia for Education Week
Load More ▼