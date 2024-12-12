Trump Wants to Expand Private School Choice. Does the Public Agree?
Federal

Trump Wants to Expand Private School Choice. Does the Public Agree?

By Alyson Klein — December 12, 2024 4 min read
Artistic image of multiple paths leading to a school building.
Laura Baker/Education Week via Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

President-elect Donald Trump hasn’t even taken the oath of office yet, but already supporters and opponents of his promise to make it easier for families to use public dollars to pay for private schools a big focus of his second-term K-12 agenda are previewing their arguments.

Supporters of more choice—both within private and public education—contend that the policy has strong public support.

The yes. every kid. foundation, a nonprofit that backs expanding all types of school choice, released a nationally representative survey of U.S. adults on Dec. 12 that showed a majority of Americans—and even higher percentages of K-12 parents—favor tax credit scholarships, education savings accounts, and public-school choice. (Tax credit scholarships and education savings accounts are mechanisms to provide parents with public funds to enroll their kids in private schools or, in some cases, home-school them. Public-school choice allows parents to choose a public school for their child other than the one to which they’re assigned.)

“This isn’t a 50-50, partisan issue,” Scott Foster, the director of education marketplace and insights for the foundation, told reporters. “Despite all the opposition and all the money spent in the past year or two trying to defeat education freedom efforts around the country, there are very solid majorities in favor of these policies.”

On the same day, the National Coalition for Public Education, an alliance that’s opposed to private school choice measures, sent a letter to congressional leaders opposing a bill to create a federal tax credit scholarship program. That legislation, which passed a key House panel this year, is expected to form the basis for Trump’s national school choice program.

“Tuition tax credit voucher schemes may have a different name and structure, but they are simply another private school voucher,” said the letter, which was signed by more than 50 education, civil rights, and disability advocacy organizations.

The legislation, which was introduced in the House by Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., would “divert taxpayer funds away from public education and into private schools,” which can then turn students away because of their “disability, sexual orientation and gender identity, religion, academic achievement, and economic status,” the letter argues. The signatories included the Council for Exceptional Children, the Education Trust, and the National Education Association.

Voters this year rejected school choice on three state ballot measuresg

The yes. every kid. foundation survey found that three-quarters of adults—72 percent—and 81 percent of parents of students in K-12 schools support giving families more choice in how their child is educated, the schools they attend, and the way financial resources for education are used, the survey found.

Most respondents—68 percent overall, and 75 percent of K-12 parents—also favor allowing students to attend any public school in their state, even if it is not one their child is zoned for, the survey found.

Almost two-thirds of adults overall—63 percent—and 75 percent of K-12 parents back the use of education savings accounts, or ESAs, to help families cover private school tuition, tutoring services, online education programs, and more, the survey found.

See Also

Illustration with scales holding books and cash
Liz Yap/Education Week/iStock/Getty
School Choice & Charters Explainer Education Savings Accounts, Explained
Libby Stanford & Mark Lieberman, March 27, 2023
17 min read

And 60 percent of adults—plus 76 percent of K-12 parents—surveyed said they like the idea of tax credits to help families pay similar education-related costs, including for private school.

This is the second year in a row that the foundation has sought to capture public opinion on school choice. Last year’s survey yielded similar results, Foster said, a sign that support for choice-related polices is consistent. The survey, which was conducted for the foundation by YouGov, included responses from 1,000 adults.

Sasha Pudelski, a co-chair of the National Coalition for Public Education, said the wording of the questions generally emphasized the upside of school choice-related policies without detailing the potential cost to public schools, and therefore aren’t a true barometer of public sentiment.

“Clearly, they have an agenda and are willing to spend money on slanted, leading poll questions to promote their narrative,” said Pudelski, who is also the director of advocacy for AASA, The School Superintendents Association. AASA is also part of the coalition and signed the letter to congressional leaders.

The real poll, she said, came at the ballot box this fall when voters in three states—blue Colorado and deep red Kentucky and Nebraska—spurned initiatives that would have expanded choice.

See Also

Photo illustration of school building and check boxes.
Education Week + Getty
School Choice & Charters Voters Rejected Private School Choice. A Trump Administration May Push It Anyway
Mark Lieberman, November 6, 2024
6 min read

Voters realize that “we can’t afford to fund a secondary private system of education when the one that 90 percent of our students attend is underfunded,” Pudelski said.

But Matt Frendewey, the yes. every kid. foundation’s vice president of strategy, argued that ballot initiatives typically fail since voters will reject any proposal they don’t fully understand. “I wouldn’t say [those rejections] are an indication of where voters are,” he said.

And he dismissed the contention that a tax credit scholarship would draw resources from public schools, arguing school choice hasn’t “devasted public schools” in the 28 states that have embraced the policy.

“That’s really just a talking point from the status quo,” Frendewey said.

See Also

budget school funding
iStock/Getty
School Choice & Charters Explainer How States Use Tax Credits to Fund Private School Choice: An Explainer
Mark Lieberman, October 4, 2024
12 min read

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.

Events

Wed., January 15, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Harnessing AI to Address Chronic Absenteeism in Schools
Learn how AI can help your district improve student attendance and boost academic outcomes.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Tue., January 21, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Spark Minds, Reignite Students & Teachers: STEM’s Role in Supporting Presence and Engagement
Is your district struggling with chronic absenteeism? Discover how STEM can reignite students' and teachers' passion for learning.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Wed., January 22, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Webinar EdRecruiter 2025 Survey Results: The Outlook for Recruitment and Retention
See exclusive findings from EdWeek’s nationwide survey of K-12 job seekers and district HR professionals on recruitment, retention, and job satisfaction. 
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal Opinion Closing the Education Department Is a Solution in Search of a Problem
There’s a bill in Congress seeking to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education. What do its supporters really want?
Jonas Zuckerman
4 min read
USA government confusion and United States politics problem and American federal legislation trouble as a national political symbol with 3D illustration elements.
iStock/Getty Images
Federal Can Immigration Agents Make Arrests and Carry Out Raids at Schools?
Current federal policy says schools are protected areas from immigration enforcement. That may soon change.
Ileana Najarro
9 min read
A know-your-rights flyer rests on a table while immigration activist, Laura Mendoza, speaks to the Associated Press' reporter at The Resurrection Project offices in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood on June 19, 2019. From Los Angeles to Atlanta, advocates and attorneys have brought civil rights workshops to schools, churches, storefronts and consulates, tailoring their efforts on what to do if U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers show up at home or on the road.
A know-your-rights flyer rests on a table while immigration activist, Laura Mendoza, speaks to the Associated Press' reporter at The Resurrection Project offices in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood on June 19, 2019. Immigration advocates advise schools to inform families about their legal rights as uncertainty remains over how far-reaching immigration enforcement will go under a second Trump administration.
Amr Alfiky/AP
Federal Opinion 'Education Is Not Entertainment': What This Educator Wants Linda McMahon to Know
Her experience leading a pro wrestling organization could be both an asset and a liability
Robert Barnett
4 min read
A group of students reacting to a spectacle inside a ring.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Getty Images
Federal Opinion No, the U.S. Ed. Dept. Won't Be Abolished. But Here's What’s Likely to Happen Instead
There are plenty of big changes ahead that could catch educators, advocates, and others by surprise.
Rick Hess
5 min read
The United States Capitol building as a bookcase filled with red, white, and blue policy books in a Washington DC landscape.
Luca D'Urbino for Education Week
Load More ▼