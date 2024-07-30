A District’s Rule Against Misgendering Students Is Likely Constitutional
Law & Courts

A District’s Rule Against Misgendering Students Is Likely Constitutional

By Mark Walsh — July 30, 2024 4 min read
Demonstrators advocating for transgender rights and healthcare stand outside of the Ohio Statehouse, Jan. 24, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 17, refused to lift a judge's order temporarily blocking the Biden administration’s new Title IX rule meant to expand protections for LGBTQ+ students
Supporters of transgender rights and healthcare stand outside of the Ohio Statehouse on Jan. 24, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. A federal appeals court has refused to block an Ohio school district's policy that bars students from intentionally misgendering classmates by using pronouns that don't align with students' gender identity.
Patrick Orsagos/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A divided federal appeals court refused to block an Ohio school district’s rules that bar students from using pronouns that misgender their classmates. The policy, the court said, likely does not violate the First Amendment rights of students with religious beliefs that there is no such thing as a gender transition.

“Transgender students experience the use of non-preferred pronouns as dehumanizing and … as a result, the repeated use of such pronouns can have severely negative effects on children and young adults,” said the majority opinion on July 29 by a 2-1 panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit, in Cincinnati.

The court said the intentional use of preferred or nonpreferred pronouns is speech under the First Amendment, but the policies of the 24,000-student Olentangy school district were likely justified by the need to eliminate disruption and protect transgender students. The court rejected an injunction to block the rules sought by the national group Parents Defending Education on behalf of several district parents who argued that their children should not be required to use pronouns that conflict with their beliefs that there are only two biological-based genders.

“Perhaps the single thing on which the parties agree is that pronouns matter,” said the majority opinion by Judge Jane B. Stranch, an appointee of President Barack Obama. “That is true for transgender students in the district, who experience the use of preferred pronouns as a vital part of affirming their existence and experience the use of non-preferred pronouns as dehumanizing, degrading, and humiliating. It is also true for [the plaintiff] children, whose parents aver that using pronouns inconsistent with a person’s biological sex at birth contradicts their ‘deeply held beliefs’ about the immutability of sex.”

The opinion was joined by Judge Stephanie D. Davis, an appointee of President Joe Biden.

A school district’s rules are interpreted to bar misgendering, but it offers some alternatives

In 2023, the Olentangy district north of Columbus revised several of its policies to add protections against gender-identity discrimination. When a parent asked in an email whether their “devoutly Christian child who believes in two biological genders” would “be forced to use the pronouns that a transgender child identifies with or be subject to reprimand from the district,” a district lawyer responded that a student “purposefully referring to another student by using gendered language they know is contrary to the other student’s identity” would be discrimination under the district’s policies.

Parents Defending Education, which is involved in several similar cases across the country, sued on behalf of several parents in the district, arguing that the policies violated the First Amendment’s free-speech clause by impermissibly compelling speech, regulating speech based on viewpoint and content, and imposing overbroad restrictions on speech.

A federal district court last year denied a preliminary injunction to block the district’s policies. In its July 29 decision in Parents Defending Education v. Olentangy Local School District, the 6th Circuit affirmed the lower court.

“Even this limited preliminary injunction record contains evidence of the substantial disruption that repeated, intentional use of non-preferred pronouns to refer to transgender students can cause,” Stranch wrote for the majority.

The court rejected the compelled-speech argument by the plaintiffs, noting that the school district has said no student would be compelled to use pronouns aligning with a transgender student’s gender identity. Instead, the student could use the classmate’s first name or avoid using pronouns altogether, the district said.

The appeals court rejected the viewpoint-discrimination argument because the district’s policies prohibit harassment, misconduct, and other disruptive speech across a variety of categories and it allows students to express the viewpoint that sex is immutable by several means other than “the use of non-preferred pronouns.” For example, the district said in court proceedings that it would allow a student to wear a T-shirt with the message, “Gender is not fluid,” the court said.

Judge Alice M. Batchelder, an appointee of President George H.W. Bush, dissented, saying “The First Amendment forbids the district from compelling students to use speech that conveys a message with which they disagree, namely that biology does not determine gender.”

The district’s suggestion that objecting students use no pronouns was “awkward” and “requires the speaker to recognize and accept that gender transition is a real thing.”

“Regardless of whether students can also discuss gender ideology in the abstract—which is also protected speech—the students’ protected speech here is their use of biological pronouns to affirm their own belief that people are either male or female and that a child cannot ‘transition’ from one sex to another,” Batchelder said.

Mark Walsh
Contributing Writer Education Week
Mark Walsh covers education law and the U.S. Supreme Court for Education Week.

Events

Wed., August 07, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Attend to the Whole Child: Non-Academic Factors within MTSS
Learn strategies for proactively identifying and addressing non-academic barriers to student success within an MTSS framework.
Content provided by Renaissance
Register
Thu., August 08, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Webinar Getting Students Back to School and Re-engaged: What Districts Can Do 
Dive into districtwide strategies that are moving the needle on the persistent problem of chronic absenteeism and sluggish student engagement.
Register
Thu., September 19, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum How to Teach Digital & Media Literacy in the Age of AI
Join this free event to dig into crucial questions about how to help students build a foundation of digital literacy.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Law & Courts Biden Admin. Asks Supreme Court to Allow Part of Title IX Rule to Take Effect
The solicitor general asks that most of new Title IX rule be allowed to go into effect, even as gender-identity provisions remain blocked
Mark Walsh
3 min read
The Supreme Court building is seen on Friday, June 28, 2024, in Washington.
The Supreme Court building is seen on Friday, June 28, 2024, in Washington. The Biden administration on July 22 asked the justices to allow parts of the new Title IX regulation to go into effect even as provisions on gender identity remain blocked.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Law & Courts Two Appeals Courts Won’t Block Injunctions Against Biden's Title IX Rule
As the Aug. 1 date approaches for the broad new regulation to take effect, courts have blocked it in much of the country.
Mark Walsh
4 min read
Kansas high school students, family members and advocates rally for transgender rights, Jan. 31, 2024, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan.
Kansas high school students, family members and advocates rally for transgender rights, Jan. 31, 2024, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Two federal appeals courts have denied requests by the Biden administration to put aside injunctions blocking a new Title IX regulation that includes protections for transgender students.
John Hanna/AP
Law & Courts Letter to the Editor Religion in the Classroom May Be Legal, But Is It Just?
A teacher responds to Louisiana's Ten Commandments law.
1 min read
Education Week opinion letters submissions
Gwen Keraval for Education Week
Law & Courts Posting Ten Commandments in Schools Was Struck Down in 1980. Could That Change?
In 1980, the justices invalidated a Kentucky law, similar to the new Louisiana measure, requiring classroom displays of the Decalogue.
Mark Walsh
13 min read
Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry signs bills related to his education plan on June 19, 2024, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School in Lafayette, La. Louisiana has become the first state to require that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom, the latest move from a GOP-dominated Legislature pushing a conservative agenda under a new governor.
Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, a Republican, signs bills related to his education plan on June 19, 2024, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School in Lafayette, La. One of those new laws requires that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom, but the law is similar to one from Kentucky that the U.S. Supreme Court struck down in 1980.
Brad Bowie/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP
Load More ▼