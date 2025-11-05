Educational Toymakers Sued Over Trump Tariffs. How Is the Supreme Court Leaning?
Law & Courts

Educational Toymakers Sued Over Trump Tariffs. How Is the Supreme Court Leaning?

By Mark Walsh — November 05, 2025 3 min read
People arrive to attend oral arguments at the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Washington.
People arrive to attend oral arguments at the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Washington. The court heard arguments in a major case on President Donald Trump's tariff policies, which are being challenged by two educational toy companies.
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Washington

A majority of U.S. Supreme Court justices voiced skepticism on Wednesday about the legality of President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, which are being challenged by two educational toy companies and others who say the measures will raise costs for school districts.

During more than two hours of arguments in Learning Resources Inc. v. Trump, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said the tariffs were an “imposition of taxes on Americans, and that has always been the core power of Congress.”

Justice Neil M. Gorsuch warned of “a one-way ratchet toward the gradual but continual accretion of power in the executive branch and away from the people’s elected representatives” in Congress.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett asked tough questions of both sides, while more liberal members Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson also appeared sympathetic to the challengers.

The lead challengers to Trump’s tariffs are Learning Resources Inc. and hand2mind Inc., both based in Vernon Hills, Ill., a Chicago suburb. They sell hands-on learning toys focused on STEM learning, computer coding, social emotional learning, reading, and mathematics.

Most of their products were manufactured in China until the president imposed some of his highest tariffs on that country. The companies have shifted some of their production to Vietnam and India, although those countries have also seen higher Trump tariffs.

“Mr. Trump … raised the tax rate on our company to the point it was asphyxiating,” Rick Woldenberg, the CEO of both education companies, told Education Week recently. Woldenberg and several of his adult children who work for the companies were in attendance at court.

Trump has increased baseline and nation-specific tariffs on imported goods based on two conditions he has declared “emergencies.”

One involves the flow of fentanyl and other lethal opioids into the United States from countries such as Canada, Mexico, and China. Portions of the increased tariffs on those nations are meant to pressure them to better combat the problem.

The other emergency cited by the president is the existence of longstanding trade imbalances between the United States and many of its trading partners.

“President Trump has declared that these emergencies are country-killing and not sustainable, that they threaten the bedrock of our national and economic security, and that fixing them will make America strong, financially viable, and a respected country again,” U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer told the justices during the Nov. 5 arguments.

Argument at times a civics lesson

Woldenberg and other challengers argue that Trump’s use of a 1977 federal law, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), exceeds his powers because the statute does not mention tariffs.

“Tariffs are taxes,” Neal K. Katyal, a Washington lawyer representing small-business owners challenging the tariff policies. “They take money from Americans’ pockets and deposit them in the U.S. Treasury. Our founders gave that taxing power to Congress alone. Yet, here, the president bypassed Congress and imposed one of the largest tax increases in our lifetimes.”

Katyal and a lawyer representing a group of 12 states, also challenging the tariffs, faced pushback from conservative Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr., and Brett M. Kavanaugh.

“I know you dispute the fact that this is a real emergency,” Alito told Katyal. “Maybe it’s not. But isn’t it the very nature of an emergency provision that it’s going to be more open-ended?”

Kavanaugh expressed concern that restricting the president’s ability to impose tariffs would take away from his “suite of tools” to deal with economic emergencies.

At times, though, the argument sounded like a civics lesson dealing with the underpinnings of the American Revolution and the constitutional separation of powers.

“Tariffs are constitutionally special because our founders feared revenue-raising measures, unlike embargoes on foreign countries’ exports,” Katyal said.

“You know, there was no Boston embargo party, but there was certainly a Boston Tea Party,” he said.

Gorsuch said the key context here was “the constitutional assignment of the taxing power to Congress, the power to reach into the pockets of the American people is just different, and it’s been different since the founding.”

A decision in the case is expected by next June.

Mark Walsh
Contributing Writer Education Week
Mark Walsh covers education law and the U.S. Supreme Court for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Supreme Court Court Cases Federal Policy

Events

Thu., November 06, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Scaling Reading Intervention at High-Need Districts
Learn how to scale research-driven reading interventions to support every student, even in high-need districts with limited resources.
Content provided by EPS Learning
Register
Wed., November 12, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Bringing Dyslexia Screening into the Future
Explore the latest research shaping dyslexia screening and learn how schools can identify and support students more effectively.
Content provided by Renaissance
Register
Thu., November 13, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Artificial Intelligence K-12 Essentials Forum How Schools Are Navigating AI Advances
Join this free virtual event to learn how schools are striking a balance between using AI and avoiding its potentially harmful effects.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Law & Courts Appeals Court Heightens Stakes Over Ten Commandments School Laws
A full federal appeals court will review Texas and Louisiana laws requiring Ten Commandments displays in schools.
Mark Walsh
2 min read
A copy of the Ten Commandments hangs alongside other historical documents at the Georgia Capitol on June 20, 2024, in Atlanta. Similar displays in schools are now at the center of court battles in Texas and Louisiana.
A copy of the Ten Commandments hangs alongside other historical documents at the Georgia Capitol on June 20, 2024, in Atlanta. Similar displays in schools are now at the center of court battles in Texas and Louisiana.
John Bazemore/AP
Law & Courts Ed. Dept. Can't Cancel Dozens of School Mental Health Grants, Judge Rules
The grants, valued at $1 billion, help schools employ more mental health professionals.
Matthew Stone
5 min read
Social worker Mary Schmauss, right, greets students as they arrive for school on Oct. 1, 2024, at Algodones Elementary School in Algodones, N.M.
A social worker greets students as they arrive for school on Oct. 1, 2024, at Algodones Elementary School in Algodones, N.M. A judge on Oct. 27 said the Trump administration couldn't cancel about four dozen mental health grants that funded school district hiring of school social workers, counselors, and psychologists to boost school mental health services.
Roberto E. Rosales/AP
Law & Courts Educational Toy Companies Lead Supreme Court Battle Over Trump Tariffs
Two Illinois family-owned educational toy companies are challenging the president’s tariff policies.
Mark Walsh
8 min read
Spike the Fine Motor Hedgehog and Botley the Coding Robot (bottom right), two educational toys created by Learning Resources Inc.
Spike the Fine Motor Hedgehog and Botley the Coding Robot (bottom right), two educational toys created by Learning Resources Inc. The Illinois company is one of two related educational toy makers challenging President Donald Trump’s tariffs before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Courtesy of Learning Resources
Law & Courts Appeals Court Backs School Administrators Who Banned 'Let's Go Brandon!' Shirts
A coded message of political criticism was vulgar and can be barred in schools.
Mark Walsh
5 min read
A Let's Go Brandon flag and an American flag fly during the NASCAR Cup Series M&M'S Fan Appreciation 400 on July 24, 2022, at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.
A Let's Go Brandon flag and an American flag fly during the NASCAR Cup Series on July 24, 2022, at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. The slogan originated at a 2021 NASCAR race in Talladega, Ala., and quickly became a coded way of criticizing then-President Joe Biden. An appeals court in a free speech case said school administrators were within bounds insisting a student not wear a shirt with the slogan because of its implied vulgarity.
Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via AP Images
Load More ▼