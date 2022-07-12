Why This Principal Won’t Carry a Gun in School, Even Though She Could
School Climate & Safety In Their Own Words

Why This Principal Won’t Carry a Gun in School, Even Though She Could

‘This is how one of my kids could get shot.’
By Catherine Gewertz — July 12, 2022 3 min read
Amber Estis, principal of The Shepard School of Ohio, poses for a portrait at her school in Columbus, Ohio on July 11, 2022. Estis, who has her concealed carry permit and believes in the right to have weapons, is opposed to educators carrying firearms in school settings.
Amber Estis is the principal of The Shepard School by Eagle Community Schools in Columbus, Ohio. Estis, who has a permit to carry a concealed weapon after receiving hours of training, is opposed to educators carrying firearms in schools.
Andrew Spear for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Amber Estis is the principal of The Shepard School by Eagle Community Schools, a K-6 charter school in Columbus, Ohio, that opened last fall. During that 2021-22 school year, more than two dozen shootings injured or killed people at K-12 campuses across the country, reigniting debates about school safety. In response to the deadly attack in May on an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on June 13 signed a new law that makes it easier for teachers to carry guns in schools. Estis has a permit to carry a concealed weapon, but is opposed to educators carrying guns in school. Her interview with Education Week has been edited for length and clarity.

I grew up outside of New Albany [Ohio] on a horse farm, so I grew up around guns. My extended family hunted deer, hunted turkey, they shot shotguns, bow and arrows, all of that. I also come from a law enforcement family. I have two uncles very deeply ingrained in the law enforcement community. One was a detective with the Columbus police department. The other was a prosecuting attorney, and he also taught police academy students.

I am also a survivor of domestic violence. It was this past Christmas, with a romantic partner. That served as a catalyst to push me to take the concealed-carry classes. I got my permit at the end of January, but I haven’t purchased a firearm yet. For me, I’m still making sure that when I do make that purchase, I am fully prepared, because it is a massive responsibility.

When you shoot a firearm for the first time, you feel a kickback, and your natural inclination is that your arm goes up. Your arm jerks, and that bullet doesn’t go where the target is.

That’s what went through my mind every single time I held a gun during my CCW [concealed-carry weapon permit] training: “Oh, wow, so this is how, in a school situation, if a teacher had a firearm and they’re trying to shoot, this is how one of my kids could get shot.” Their arm’s gonna jerk. It’s just what’s gonna happen.

When you have a concealed weapon, you have to put in the hours at the range to become comfortable with shooting the firearm, to withdraw it from wherever you choose to conceal it. That takes more [skill] than people think.

People think, oh, I’ll just wear it on my hip and I can pull it from my hip and shoot, everything will be accurate and go off perfectly. That’s not necessarily the case. Most people capable of doing that practice for many, many hours at the range. Right now, because I’m also an expectant mother, I don’t have the time to go to the range to get in those practice hours.

When you get pulled over by a police officer, there’s a level of nervousness that exists. We’ve all seen the videos. We know what happens at traffic stops. And when you have a CCW and you’re carrying a firearm, you have a whole different level of responsibility in communicating with that officer.

If I were to be pulled over, I’d have to go through a checklist in my mind, like, OK, I’ve got my license, registration, proof of insurance. I also have my CCW permit to show them, and be able to tell them, this is where my firearm is located. You never quite know how that other person might react when they find out that there’s a firearm in the vehicle, because now I become a threat. And I’m already a threat because of the color of my skin.

So I’m still making sure that I’m ready for that responsibility.

My training, and my experience with [responsible gun ownership in] my family have enriched my views, and solidified why I don’t believe that firearms belong in schools, unless they’re carried by a fully trained resource officer or police. I’m not comfortable with teachers having guns in their classrooms, because there’s no way they can devote the hours that it really takes to properly operate the firearm in a school, where you have a lot of obstacles.

You have a ton of little kids around. We all know what kids do when they panic: they scream, they cry, they run to you. They’re not running to a space of safety in the classroom. They’re running to the person of safety. And if you are unable to put in the hours to shoot accurately with about 20 to 32 little people holding onto you, guess what happens? You’re gonna potentially take the life of one of those innocent children who are just trying to seek refuge in you.

There could be a situation where you may have to restrain a child because they are a danger to themselves. And if you have a firearm on your body, that could create a more dangerous situation.

Catherine Gewertz
Senior Contributing Writer Education Week
Catherine Gewertz is a writer for Education Week who covers national news and features.

Events

Wed., July 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Teaching Live Online Discussion Seat at the Table: How Can We Help Students Feel Connected to School?
Get strategies for your struggles with student engagement. Bring questions for our expert panel. Help students recover the joy of learning.
Register
Tue., July 19, 2022, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Real-World Problem Solving: How Invention Education Drives Student Learning
Hear from student inventors and K-12 teachers about how invention education enhances learning, opens minds, and preps students for the future.
Content provided by The Lemelson Foundation
Register
Thu., July 21, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety School Crime and Safety: What a Decade of Federal Data Show
Cyberbullying, behavioral issues, and shootings were among the top concerns in a report through 2019-20 school year.
Libby Stanford
5 min read
Chain link fence and school building.
E+/Getty
School Climate & Safety Talking About School Safety With Kids: A Guide for Educators
There are age-appropriate ways to foster a sense of safety and security among students in the era of lockdown drills and high anxiety.
Laura Baker
4 min read
Image of a classroom.
Courtney Hale/iStock/Getty
School Climate & Safety Nation's Largest Teachers’ Union Calls for Curbs on School Policing
But the National Education Association stopped short of urging the removal of school resource officers from campuses.
Madeline Will
6 min read
School Security Guard walking on a school yard.
E+/Getty
School Climate & Safety Opinion This Is What Happens to a Student’s Brain When Exposed to Gun Violence
Traumatized and hypervigilant brains cannot learn effectively, write a behavioral neuroscientist and a school psychologist.
Amanda M. Dettmer & Tammy L. Hughes
5 min read
Conceptual illustration of a lone figure standing in a sea of bullets
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and Jorm Sangsorn/iStock; Getty images
Load More ▼