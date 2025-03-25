What Superintendents Say About Summer School, in Charts
School & District Management

What Superintendents Say About Summer School, in Charts

Districts have to find new ways to pay for summer programs they started or expanded with pandemic aid
By Caitlynn Peetz — March 25, 2025 4 min read
A front view of a teacher and some of her young pupils in the sunshine outside. They are pointing and interacting with the teacher as she reads and encourages them to join in.
E+
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The good news: Most superintendents plan to sustain or expand their districts’ spending on summer school programs in 2025, an effort that could help many students build on academic skills learned during the school year.

The bad news: Districts will have to find new ways to fund those programs as the federal pandemic relief aid they used in recent years to start new summer offerings or expand existing ones are no longer flowing, meaning they’ll likely need to pull from their district budgets or seek grants.

Those are two key takeaways from the results of a new national survey of superintendents by AASA, The School Superintendents Association, Gallup, and the National Summer Learning Association. The results come at a time when districts are forced to make tough decisions about which programs to keep, cut, or scale back with less funding available. But they suggest that superintendents are committed to summer programming, and believe in the academic and social benefits they bring.

See Also

Photo of high school students walking into class.
E+
School & District Management What the Future Holds for Summer School as Federal Aid Dries Up
Caitlynn Peetz, March 19, 2025
5 min read

Almost two-thirds of the 421 superintendents who participated in the survey reported using pandemic relief funding on summer programs between the 2021-22 and 2024-25 school years.

Many superintendents said they’d rely on a combination of funding sources to keep those new and expanded programs running. Eighty-one percent of superintendents said they plan to use money from district budgets; 52 percent said they’d use grants, according to the survey, which was conducted from November to January.

The survey also showed the types of programs districts offer in the summer, superintendents’ views on whether there is adequate summer programming in their areas, what district leaders see as the top benefits of summer learning, and how they measure success for their programs.

Here’s what the report found, in charts.

By and large, districts plan to maintain their summer offerings in 2025

Generally, demand has been robust.

About 58 percent of superintendents said their summer programs were at capacity in 2024, and another 5 percent said they were over capacity. The rest (37 percent) said their programs were under-enrolled. About three-quarters of superintendents said the biggest barrier to student participation was conflicts with parents’ work schedules.

There are some differences by district size in the types of summer programming offered, with larger districts—those with 1,000 or more students—more likely to offer summer programming at all.

Most superintendents said their districts offered summer learning programs for remediation (73 percent) and for students with disabilities (55 percent) last summer. A much smaller percentage offered broader programs like summer school for all students (27 percent) and enrichment for high-performing students (24 percent).

Superintendents generally indicated they planned to offer the same types of summer programs this year as they did last year.

Higher-income districts are more likely to have adequate summer programming from outside organizations

Responses did not include information about what other programming might be offered locally by other organizations and companies, aside from the school district, AASA leaders noted. But the survey captured superintendents’ views on whether there’s adequate summer programming in their communities.

Those programs could—and should—work with the school district to ensure the offerings are robust and at least somewhat aligned with the district’s goals and lessons, said Bryan Joffe, the director of children’s programs at AASA.

That alignment is important, as 91 percent of superintendents say summer programs are either very important or important to “reaching strategic goals” in their district. Those goals vary, Joffe said, but often have to do with preparing students for college, careers, and life after high school, such as boosting high school graduation rates.

When asked whether there are adequate summer learning programs for students in their district, superintendents were divided based in part on the median household income in their district. Superintendents in lower- and middle-income districts (where the median household income is less than $81,000) are less likely than their peers in higher-income districts to believe adequate summer learning opportunities are available to their students.

Superintendents say summer programs deliver important benefits to students

Studies have shown that summer programs are effective tools to improve academic outcomes—but that students have to show up for the programs to work, posing a challenge for districts to design a summer program that will draw students. Even more research has shown generally that the more time students spend learning and engaging with academic concepts, the better.

About 73 percent of superintendents primarily view summer school as a way for students to maintain and improve academic skills, as opposed as chiefly a social opportunity, the survey found. (But fun is one important benefit, according to superintendents.)

District leaders said they judge their summer programs’ success based on participating students’ reading and math scores (33 percent), students’ general academic performance at the start of the next academic year (25 percent), and enrollment in the program (25 percent).

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.

Events

Wed., March 26, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar 3 Key Strategies for Prepping for State Tests & Building Long-Term Formative Practices
Boost state test success with data-driven strategies. Join our webinar for actionable steps, collaboration tips & funding insights.
Content provided by Instructure
Register
Thu., March 27, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and K-12 education jubs at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Tue., April 01, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar Promoting Integrity and AI Readiness in High Schools
Learn how to update school academic integrity guidelines and prepare students for the age of AI.
Content provided by Turnitin
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management How Superintendents Can Prioritize the Political Part of the Job
The superintendency is increasingly a political role, experts said.
Evie Blad
4 min read
a red paper airplane winds around obstacles made of wadded up pieces of paper
iStock/Getty
School & District Management How Principals Are Shaping Education Policy Through Advocacy
Principals share advice for advocating to state and federal lawmakers on behalf of schools.
Olina Banerji
6 min read
Elementary, middle, high school principals from Missouri met senior staffers at R-Rep. Eric Schmitt's office on March 12, 2025.
Principals from Missouri met senior staffers at Republican Rep. Eric Schmitt's office on March 12, 2025. School leaders say advocacy is an important part of their job.
Courtesy of Jenny Hayes
School & District Management Infographic 9 Charts That Show the Lasting Effects of COVID on Schools
Key data on some of the move consequential changes, five years later.
Maya Riser-Kositsky
3 min read
Illustration of Covid-19 impacting 3 years of school
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and Getty Images
School & District Management Opinion I Wear a Suit to School Every Day. Here's Why
You can suit up, dress down, or mix it up—but remember that what you wear sends a powerful message.
S. Kambar Khoshaba
2 min read
A man in a suit exudes confidence and authority.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
Load More ▼