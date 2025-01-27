What ‘Boy-Friendly’ Changes Look Like at Every Grade Level

When students returned from summer break this fall to Boys’ Latin School of Maryland, an all-boys K-12 private school in Baltimore, they were greeted with a number of subtle but deliberate changes meant to better reflect how boys learn and interact with the world.

There was a new student cellphone policy (a door-to-door ban), as well as several shifts to the morning schedule intended to increase students’ real-time interaction with peers, provide more opportunities for physical movement, and allow students to practice greater agency—socially and academically.

“We knew coming into this year that we had an opportunity to reset expectations,” said Chris Post, head of Boys’ Latin. Although the school administrators implemented the cellphone policy and schedule changes over summer break, they began to recognize the need for them far earlier. “Confronting the challenges of the pandemic had us focused more inwardly,” Post said.

For kids everywhere, school closures during the pandemic increased their isolation and screen time—which have both remained elevated post-pandemic, as mental health issues among youth have soared. Health experts assert that boys are far more likely than girls to suffer from “tech addiction.”

Mental health experts and educators worry that children are spending too much time in the virtual world, playing video games and scrolling social media, and too little time playing in real life.

In a recent Pew Research Center survey, 62 percent of boys ages 13 to 17 identified themselves as “gamers,” compared to just 17 percent of girls in the same age range. Excessive time spent playing violent video games may lead to an immediate increase in hostile or aggressive feelings, research suggests.

And when students are away from screens, they’re largely spending time in adult-supervised activities. That’s especially true for those from middle and upper-class families.

“Young people don’t have a lot of time to be boys and girls. And they certainly don’t have enough time to figure things out on their own,” said Brandon Mollett, the dean of academics at Boys’ Latin. “In adult-run activities, you don’t get any chance to work outside the box, make mistakes. It really takes away from a child’s ability to be independent.”

Given that a school’s ultimate goal is to help students become sufficiently independent for their next phase of life, Boys’ Latin began to take a close look at where they could add more “boy-friendly” elements to the school day that would stretch students’ ability to be autonomous.

Administrators focused on giving students more time for unstructured play, in-person socializing, and choice. The school faculty landed on these goals based on recommendations from mental health experts, including social psychologist Jonathan Haidt, whose book The Anxious Generation they read during the summer.

“Haidt makes the point that we’ve overprotected boys in the natural world and under-protected them in the artificial [virtual] world,” Post said.

That message resonated as the school sought to create tweaks to the school day.

The adjustments required little to no additional funding, making them feasible for public schools to try as well. Still, schools with larger enrollments or district-mandated start and dismissal times would likely find it more challenging to implement widespread scheduling changes such as those made by Boys’ Latin, which has about 630 K-12 students and a self-contained campus.

Younger students get more time to play

In Boys’ Latin’s lower, or elementary, school, the most noticeable difference in scheduling was adding a second recess in the morning. Before the official start of the school day, students can now play outside with their friends from 7:30 a.m. to 7:50 a.m. Gregory Schnitzlein, the head of the lower school, said most students participate—a “huge win” for both the boys and their teachers, he added.

A few boys, notoriously late in years past, now routinely get to school well before class starts. They don’t want to miss out on playing pick-up soccer games. And the boys who take advantage of early-morning recess tend to start class calmer and more alert, Schnitzlein said.

In general, boys tend to have a much harder time than girls sitting still in class, according to a nationally representative EdWeek Research Center survey of K-12 teachers. While about 4 in 10 teachers indicated that both boys and girls “sometimes” struggled with sitting still, 51 percent said boys “often” or “always” have a hard time sitting still—compared to 18 percent who said the same about girls.

That could help explain why teachers punish boys more frequently than their female classmates, beginning as early as preschool and continuing through high school.

Research shows not only that boys tend to be more active than girls, but that movement while learning can actually be beneficial—and the opposite is true, too. Even adults had a hard time sitting still while engaged in cognitive activities, according to a recent study that monitored the brain activity of study participants who were asked to “stay stock-still,” “relax,” and “move easily.”

For the Boys’ Latin students, starting the day with unstructured play time has also created more room for socialization and connection.

“Although the boys are playing quite a bit, there are just as many moments where they are just talking to each other. Those moments of social interaction did not take place organically prior to the before-school recess,” Schnitzlein said.

Recess also includes a new option for play. The “creative playground,” a formerly under-utilized 1,500 square foot grassy area of the school property adjacent to the playground, now intentionally resembles a junkyard. Old tires, plastic crates, tree branches, and even an old fishing boat encourage students to rely on their imagination for play.

During recess one late October day, some boys gathered the scattered crates and stacked them as high as they could; others used branches to make pretend fires and talked about building forts.

Middle schoolers get more choice

In Boys’ Latin’s middle school, reimagining the start of the day begins with students relinquishing their cellphones. When they get to school, students place their phones in a central case organized by grades, a process overseen by a teacher during arrival and dismissal.

Cases for 6th graders are nearly empty, meaning that many aren’t bringing cellphones to school, said Henry Melcher, the school’s middle school head. He suggests the new cellphone ban has influenced the habits of these young adolescents, who don’t feel compelled to bring their phones to school—a hunch that some of the students’ parents have confirmed.

The shift in the middle school’s morning schedule also involves more independent time and choice than in years past. While students of every age can benefit from choice during the school day, experts stress that it’s particularly advantageous for early adolescents to feel they have agency as they work to develop a stronger sense of identity.

“Part of what we took away from Jonathan Haidt’s Anxious Generation is that now, more than ever, our guys need to feel like they have agency and develop a sense of self-advocacy,” Melcher said. “Last year, we started the academic day at 8 a.m. and it was, ‘you’re going to class.’ Now boys can choose their own path to starting their day.”

The middle school now opens its doors at 7:40 a.m. Students have until 8:20 a.m. before making their way to class, which starts at 8:30 a.m. In that 40-minute span, students have multiple options of how to spend their time.

They can socialize or eat breakfast in the cafeteria. Boys can also choose to attend “open academics” sessions in the library to work on homework or group projects, play cards or board games, or read (print) newspapers, books, or magazines. Some students play ping-pong in the counselor’s office. Others head to the gymnasium, where they typically play pick-up basketball.

“We have a regular crew of 25 to 35 guys there,” Melcher said. “That means you show up to first period class sweaty.”

Students can also schedule one-on-one meetings with teachers during this time, in order to, as Melcher puts it, “catch up or get ahead.” Students must initiate and schedule these meetings at least a day in advance.

“In middle school, we’re working to build our prefrontal cortex,” said Melcher, referring to the part of the brain responsible for planning and prioritizing, among other things. “This gives kids a chance to work on that.”

Each of the pre-class options that middle school students choose are supervised by teachers or other school staff, whose expected arrival time to school at 7:40 a.m. hasn’t changed. This year’s new morning schedule means that teachers engage more frequently with students before formal class starts, but administrators haven’t noticed any pushback from staff.

“We hire for mission,” said Mollett, the dean of academics, adding that the school’s teachers are heavily involved in students’ school lives; for instance, every middle school teacher coaches a sport. “We’re here for the boys.”



High schoolers start class later and spend more time in clubs

Until this year, the academic day for Boys’ Latin’s high school students began at 8 a.m. Now, student clubs—all optional and peer-led, with a staff facilitator—start at 8 a.m., and students report at 8:45 a.m. to their advisories (like homeroom, but with dedicated time to talk with their faculty adviser) before classes start at 9 a.m.

The 9 a.m. start heeds research findings that show that during adolescence, a shift toward an evening circadian preference occurs, making it more challenging for teens to be alert early in the day.

But even given the option to sleep in, the majority of high school students walk through the school doors around 8 a.m., showing up at one of 34 clubs, from Chess Club to Film Society, according to Amy Wesloski, the head of the upper school.

“The students want to participate in these clubs. They’re in charge of them,” she said. In past years, the student-run clubs were held at the end of the school day and tended to conflict with extracurricular activities like sports and theater.

On a Thursday morning a few minutes before 8 a.m., about 40 upper school students file into a room that doubles as a theater, where they climb up and sit on stadium seating. They’re members of the school’s One Love club, which aims to raise awareness about relationship abuse. Ten years ago, Boys’ Latin started the first such school-based club in the country, an outgrowth of a national foundation of the same name founded after a college student was killed by her boyfriend.

Megan Kenney, the club’s faculty moderator and the school’s director of counseling, leads a conversation about traits of healthy versus unhealthy relationships. The conversation shifts to an upcoming schoolwide event where the club members will partner with younger students and introduce them to the club. Then, she lets the club leaders take over.

Marshall Stephenson, a senior and club leader, stands in front of his classmates and shares some ideas of what they might expect from the younger students during the upcoming event.

“You’ve got to keep them engaged, or they’ll get distracted,” he said. “It’s our job to teach them that it’s cool to care.”