Want to Start Your Own Free Book Fair? Here’s How You Can Get Started
Equity & Diversity Download

Want to Start Your Own Free Book Fair? Here’s How You Can Get Started

By Brooke Schultz & Gina Tomko — June 24, 2024 1 min read
Photo of book fair.
iStock
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

What are every day school events that may unintentionally isolate students and their families who are experiencing poverty?

That’s the question researcher Paul Gorksi asked students and their families in focus groups as he was conducting research for his book on erasing the opportunity gap.

For many families—particularly of elementary-aged children—the answer was book fairs.

See Also

Students at Mount Vernon Library in Raleigh, N.C., pose with free books after their book fair. School librarian Julia Stivers started the free book fair eight years ago, in an effort to make the traditional book fair more equitable. Alternative versions of book fairs have been cropping up as a way to help students' build their own personal library, without the costs associated with traditional book fair models.
Students at Mount Vernon Library in Raleigh, N.C., pose with free books after their book fair. School librarian Julia Stivers started the free book fair eight years ago, in an effort to make the traditional book fair more equitable. Alternative versions of book fairs have been cropping up as a way to help students' build their own personal library, without the costs associated with traditional book fair models.
Courtesy of Julia Stivers
Equity & Diversity School Librarians Are Creating Free Book Fairs. Here's How
Brooke Schultz, June 24, 2024
9 min read

“There’s lots of things that are in this sort of category of things that families can purchase a sense of belonging for their kids and the families who can’t do that, their kids don’t get access to that sense of inclusion,” said Gorski, the founder of Equity Literacy Institute, an organization that provides professional learning and training on equity. “Book fairs, yearbooks, field trips. All these ways that supposedly free public schools come with a lot of costs.”

School-based book fairs are pervasive and popular. Though fairs are often used as a fundraising opportunity for school librarians to purchase books for their collection, Gorski said they can also exacerbate the gaps between families who can afford to buy new titles and toys, and the ones who can’t.

For some librarians, it was hard to keep watching students not be able to grow their own book collections like their peers. That’s why some librarians have created alternative book fairs as a way to address that gap. These fairs, where all students can choose new books for free for their own personal libraries, and no one feels like they’re missing out.

It can be a year-long hustle to collect high-interest, popular, new titles, said Julia Stivers, a librarian at Carolina Friends School in North Carolina, who started what she calls “True Book Fairs” eight years ago. But it’s worth it, she said.

“These aren’t like books that nobody wants, right? Like, that would not be like an equitable book fair. That wouldn’t feel right to me. I wanted to have the same energy as a traditional book fair,” she said. “But it’s totally possible to do, even if you have a huge school.”

Download Checklist (PDF)

Brooke Schultz
Staff Writer Education Week
Brooke Schultz is a staff writer for Education Week.
Gina Tomko
Art Director Education Week
Gina Tomko is the Art Director for Education Week and a Brand Ambassador, working to elevate visual journalism.

Events

Thu., June 27, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Curriculum Webinar Strategies for Incorporating SEL into Curriculum
Empower students to thrive. Learn how to integrate powerful social-emotional learning (SEL) strategies into the classroom.
Content provided by Be GLAD
Register
Tue., July 16, 2024, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Leadership in Education: Building Collaborative Teams and Driving Innovation
Learn strategies to build strong teams, foster innovation, & drive student success.
Content provided by Follett Learning
Register
Wed., July 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum Principals, Lead Stronger in the New School Year
Join this free virtual event for a deep dive on the skills and motivation you need to put your best foot forward in the new year.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Equity & Diversity Opinion We Can End Academic Tracking Fast—Or We Can Do It Right
Eliminating ability grouping can give students better opportunities, but teachers must be ready to get students to grade-level standards.
Miriam Plotinsky
5 min read
Diverse group of students sitting on chairs looking away at an abstract background.
iStock/Getty Images + Education Week
Equity & Diversity States That Require Period Products for Free in Schools
More and more states are either requiring K-12 schools to stock pads and tampons, or provide funding for schools to do so.
Brooke Schultz
1 min read
A menstrual product dispenser inside a women's restroom in Purdue University Stewart Center on Feb. 6, 2020, in West Lafayette, Ind. More than half of the states have legislation on the books either requiring products be stocked in schools, or provide funding to purchase them.
A menstrual product dispenser inside a women's restroom in Purdue University Stewart Center on Feb. 6, 2020, in West Lafayette, Ind. Legislation in a number of states seeks to provide more access to pads and tampons for students in K-12 schools.
Nikos Frazier/Journal & Courier via AP
Equity & Diversity More Schools Stock Tampons and Pads, But Access Is Still a Problem
Period products are becoming more commonplace in schools. But there are gaps in funding—and in access, a barrier for lower-income students.
Brooke Schultz
7 min read
Photograph of hygienic tampons and a sanitary pad on a blue background.
iStock/Getty
Equity & Diversity A School Board Reinstated Confederate School Names. Could It Happen Elsewhere?
Shenandoah County's school board voted in May to reinstate two Confederate names. Researchers wonder if others will, too.
Brooke Schultz
7 min read
A statue of confederate general Stonewall Jackson is removed on July 1, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Shenandoah County, Virginia's school board voted 5-1 early Friday, May 10, 2024, to rename Mountain View High School as Stonewall Jackson High School and Honey Run Elementary as Ashby Lee Elementary four years after the names had been removed.
A statue of confederate general Stonewall Jackson is removed on July 1, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The Shenandoah County, Va. school board voted 5-1 on May 10, 2024, to restore the names of Confederate leaders and soldiers to two schools, four years after the names had been removed.
Steve Helber/AP
Load More ▼