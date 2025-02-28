How One School Leader Uses Music and More to Celebrate Black History

As Black History Month ends, a school leader in Norwalk, Conn., reflects on her varied approach to celebrating the month—and the significance of studying and learning from Black history.

Education Week spoke with LaShante James, assistant principal at Brien McMahon High School, about the different ways students and staff celebrated Black History Month this year. James has been with Norwalk Public Schools since 2016, where she had numerous roles. James’ work includes serving as the district facilitator for the My Sister’s Keeper program; the Dedicated CT RISE Administrator; the Supervising Administrator for Social Studies, Art, and Music at Brien McMahon; and James has been active on numerous equity, inclusion, and enrichment committees. She was recently named the 2025 Connecticut High School Assistant Principal of the Year.

“The things I do in the building are because I genuinely enjoy them, or it is what is best for the kids,” she told Education Week.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.



How did your school celebrate Black History Month?

We began every morning announcement with students reading a fact about an African American historical figure in the country.

The music department also performed a piece written or composed by an African American artist in the lounge. Our lounge area has a lot of foot traffic so many people were exposed to it. This all happened while teachers had a slideshow that displayed background information about the song and artist. Some included composer Harry Burleigh and “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” by Marvin Gaye.

Around the school, we also had the representation of Black history and Black culture.

In terms of learning, the national theme for BHM was African Americans in labor, so one of the ways we wanted to do this is teaching students about Black Wall Street. [Black Wall Street was the nickname for a prosperous African American community in Tulsa, Okla., where the Tulsa race riot took place.]

We also did a social media campaign which had two parts. Our superintendent, who has a book club where she reads to students virtually, invited students of color to read books written by Black authors that were showcased on social media. We had about four different recordings. Our students also interviewed influential African American leaders in the Norwalk area, which was shared on our social media platforms, too.

Lastly, our culminating event happened Feb 27, where we had performances by elementary, middle, and high school students. It is one of the largest events in our district and highlights how each school showcased BHM, whether it was dance, music, or exhibits.

1 / 2 Students sit in the student lounge at Brien McMahon High School during Black History Month in Norwalk, Conn. — Courtesy of LaShante James — Courtesy of LaShante James 2 / 2 Students from the music department perform during Black History Month at Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk, Conn. — Courtesy of LaShante James — Courtesy of LaShante James

Is there any feedback you’ve received from students on these events?

I think they have been happy and receptive to what’s been offered. One thing I would like to see in the future is a student voice when planning future BHM events.

I want them to see themselves in this celebration and make it even more personal and relatable for them.

How did the celebrations at Brien McMahon High School differ from previous years?

This year is the first year we taught a lesson around something specific to BHM. Usually, we have music celebrations and announcements, but this year every student who sat in a class learned about Black Wall Street.

Additionally, this is the first year we have been more inclusive with students with specific learning needs. For example, we had some students with cognitive challenges sing and perform with our mainstream choir in the lounge.



How do you see your district’s approach to Black History Month evolving?

It is not just BHM—we are very much trying to elevate multiple groups, so the same amount of effort went to Hispanic Heritage Month [from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15] and so on.

We are also trying to make sure it’s a collaborative effort not just in the building but also on a large scale, so it very much feels like a community effort and not done in silos. That’s a shift that has happened.



In today’s political climate, how do you navigate conversations about diversity and inclusion?

Always hearing and acknowledging other perspectives. Being open and respectful. While people are entitled to their beliefs, also understanding that as a district, our core values are about celebrating everyone.



What’s been your favorite activity so far this month?

I’m partial to music. I come from a music family. In fact, in my family history, I’m related to Thelonious Monk, [a jazz pianist and composer].

What does Black History Month mean to you?

BHM means another opportunity to see someone else’s perspective on history. I study my own family—my mom is the keeper of our history, but when she’s unavailable or can’t do it any longer, she passes it down to me.

When we learn something from people’s past, we will probably find that we share something in common, too.