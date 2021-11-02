Where Texas School Leaders Can Find Comprehensive Professional Development

A professional development program in Texas focuses on pairing school and district-level leaders in building professional skills and solving practical problems. The multi-year program has assisted districts across the state in addressing a myriad of issues confronting their districts, while helping to ensure a consistent pipeline of leaders at every level. Here, alumni of the program discuss the success they’ve found from the experience, and the program’s director talks through the benefits of their approach.
