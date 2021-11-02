Professional Development Video

Valuable Lessons From a ‘Teaching Principal’

By Julia Nikhinson — November 2, 2021 3:02
Julia Nikhinson/Education Week
For Steve McManus, principal at the private Friends School of Baltimore, teaching a class each semester has been a staple of his tenure. He uses the experience as a professional development tool to keep his leadership and teaching skills sharp. It’s an element he negotiated into his contract before he accepted the job, and one he thinks other principals could benefit from as well. Here, he shares his takeaways from the experience, and how he juggles the responsibilities that come with both roles.

Coverage of leadership, summer learning, social and emotional learning, arts learning, and afterschool is supported in part by a grant from The Wallace Foundation, at www.wallacefoundation.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

