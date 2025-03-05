How One School Transformed Early Release Days With Outdoor Learning

For many schools, early release days present a challenge. The half days where schedules are disrupted so students leave early—while teachers stay on campus for professional development or other activities—can be hard to manage.

But one Vermont school has found a solution.

The team at Vergennes Union Elementary School in Vergennes, Vt., discovered a program called Project Wild at a conference, and it has completely changed their approach and mindset around early release days.

The school’s assistant principal, Beth Bearor, explains how it works here. And how, even through a cold Vermont winter, these days present an opportunity to get kids outside, to build school community, and to incorporate multiple subjects in a single lesson.