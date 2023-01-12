Student Well-Being Video

How Districts Can Improve Mental Health Through Building Design

By Kaylee Domzalski — January 12, 2023 4:20
Kaylee Domzalski
Research shows that the surroundings that people learn, live and work in can deeply impact their mental and physical health. The International WELL Building Institute has created a certification that measures that impact, and several schools across the country have implemented those best practices to become WELL certified. In this video, IWBI’s president and CEO, Rachel Hodgdon, shares the different elements that go in to the certification and offers tips for districts looking to incorporate parts of it on a smaller scale.

Kaylee Domzalski
Video Producer Education Week
Kaylee Domzalski is a video producer for Education Week, telling meaningful stories that impact the field.

Coverage of whole-child approaches to learning is supported in part by a grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, at www.chanzuckerberg.com. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

