How Districts Can Improve Mental Health Through Building Design

Research shows that the surroundings that people learn, live and work in can deeply impact their mental and physical health. The International WELL Building Institute has created a certification that measures that impact, and several schools across the country have implemented those best practices to become WELL certified. In this video, IWBI’s president and CEO, Rachel Hodgdon, shares the different elements that go in to the certification and offers tips for districts looking to incorporate parts of it on a smaller scale.