This School Is a Model for Wellness and Student Learning. See Why

By Kaylee Domzalski — January 31, 2023 3:10
Sandy Spring Friends School’s Pen y Bryn Upper School, a private Quaker school in Sandy Spring, Md., is the first high school in the United States to be WELL Certified at the gold level. The WELL Building Standard, which is a set of concepts outlined by the International WELL Building Institute, measures the impact that building architecture and design have on student and educator mental and physical health.The school’s leaders hope that the building can serve as an inspiration to improve school building design in communities across the country.

Kaylee Domzalski
Video Producer Education Week
Kaylee Domzalski is a video producer for Education Week, telling meaningful stories that impact the field.

Coverage of whole-child approaches to learning is supported in part by a grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, at www.chanzuckerberg.com. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

Kaylee Domzalski
