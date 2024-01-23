The Popularity of 4-Day School Weeks, in Charts
School & District Management

The Popularity of 4-Day School Weeks, in Charts

By Caitlynn Peetz — January 23, 2024 5 min read
Calendar 4 day week 012024 1479274096
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The number of schools opting for a shortened week is on the rise. So, too, is regard for the four-day schedule among educators and the public.

The adoption of four-day weeks increased around 2008 as a number of mostly rural districts tried to cut costs during the Great Recession. But the rise in districts using four-day weeks has been particularly pronounced since the pandemic. This time around, schools are making the switch more often with a goal of boosting teacher recruitment and retention.

Four-day weeks have been adopted in almost 900 school districts nationwide, the Associated Press reported in September 2023. That’s up markedly from even four years earlier, in 2019, when about 650 districts in 24 states had adopted the schedule.

See Also

Man holding large pencil and marking X's on an oversized calendar showing a 4 day work week.
Gina Tomko/Education Week and iStock/Getty Images Plus
School & District Management Recruitment Strategy? Teachers React to 4-Day School Weeks
Caitlynn Peetz, January 18, 2024
5 min read

In Colorado, nearly two-thirds of districts run on four-day schedules, along with individual schools elsewhere in the state, according to the Colorado School Finance Project. And more than a quarter of Missouri districts have four-day weeks. But nationwide, it’s still only a small segment of the nation’s 13,000-plus school districts.

Nearly 95 percent of educators in a recent EdWeek Research Center survey said their districts still have a traditional, five day schedule.

Still, as more districts adopt the four-day model, community members, teachers, principals, and district leaders are becoming increasingly supportive, according to research.

When it comes to academic outcomes, research on four-day weeks has yielded mixed reviews. Researchers advise districts switching to a four-day week to ensure they don’t cut back on instructional time in making the change.

“Really make sure that you fully make up for the hours that you lose on that fifth day,” said Christopher Doss, a researcher at the RAND Corporation who has studied four-day school weeks.

See Also

Illustration of calendar on teacher's desk with days falling off.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and iStock/Getty images
School & District Management What the Research Says 4 Studies to Know on 4-Day School Weeks
Sarah D. Sparks, February 14, 2023
6 min read

Here’s a look at what the research says about public perceptions of four-day school weeks.

Four-day weeks appeal to teachers, principals, and district leaders

Many districts have cited a four-day week as a tool for recruiting and retaining teachers, particularly in recent years as districts, regardless of size or locale, have struggled to maintain a full roster of educators.

And while the first wave of districts that adopted the four-day week were largely rural with a mostly white population, some more recent converts to the schedule have been in metropolitan areas and more racially diverse.

In theory, the approach appeals to educators.

Two-thirds of teachers, principals, and district leaders who responded to an EdWeek Research Center survey in December said they’d be either slightly or much more willing to accept a job offer from a district with a four-day school week.

A 2021 study of four-day school weeks in Idaho, New Mexico, and Oklahoma conducted by the RAND Corporation found that leaders in districts with the abbreviated schedule believed it gave them a competitive edge in recruitment and retention, with many reporting long-empty vacancies finally being filled and more job applications when there were openings.

Teachers are more supportive than principals, superintendents

Teachers tend to be more supportive of four-day weeks than school and district leaders, according to the EdWeek Research Center survey results from a nationally representative survey of 924 educators conducted between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6, 2023.

Seventy percent of teachers said they support the abbreviated week, compared with 60 percent of school leaders and 57 percent of district leaders.

Doss, from the RAND Corporation, says the disconnect could stem from differing points of view depending on educators’ roles. Teachers may be thinking primarily about how it would affect their students and themselves. Conversely, school and district leaders are likely thinking about the logistical impacts of such a large-scale change on things like meal operations, transportation, and scheduling, he said.

Public support is growing

Between 2003 and 2023, the public’s support for four-day school weeks as a means to save money more than doubled. In 2003, 25 percent of the general public said they would favor the move, compared with 53 percent in 2023, according to the results of polls conducted by PDK International.

Even parents like four-day schedules

As part of their 2021 analysis of four-day weeks, RAND researchers asked parents of elementary-aged students in schools in Idaho, New Mexico, and Oklahoma how satisfied they were with the shortened schedule. Nearly three-fourths said they were very satisfied, and just 6 percent said they were either mildly or quite dissatisfied.

Parents of younger kids hold those opinions despite the fact that about 90 percent of them reported that their children primarily spent the fifth day of the week at home. Less than 1 percent said their children were at home without adult supervision.

In interviews with RAND researchers, parents said they were able to adjust their families’ schedules to align with the school schedule. In some families, one parent did not work outside the home, the researchers reported. In others, parents had flexible work schedules that allowed them to be home on the fifth day. Some families reported having multiple generations living in the home, with a retired or non-working adult able to care for children on the fifth day.

Students are big fans of the four-day week

Eighty-five percent of high school students who were asked by RAND about their four-day schedule said they “like it a lot.”

Like elementary students, middle and high school students were most likely to spend the fifth day at home or at someone else’s home. They said they spent their spare time catching up on rest, working on school assignments, completing chores, and hanging out with friends, according to RAND.

The RAND researchers estimated that the districts with four-day school weeks that they studied had slightly higher attendance than comparable districts with a five-day week. The researchers said those with four-day weeks had an average attendance rate of 93.4 percent, compared with a 92.9 percent average attendance rate in the comparison districts with a five-day week.

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.
Related Tags:
School Schedules Research

Events

Wed., January 24, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Strategies for More Effective Progress Monitoring
Learn practical, evidence-based strategies for improving school-wide acceptance and use of progress monitoring data.
Content provided by Renaissance
Register
Thu., January 25, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Thu., January 25, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar 3 Large Districts Address Science of (Pre) Reading in Pre-K
Hear how 3 large districts prioritized early literacy in their pre-K programs and their results.
Content provided by Teaching Strategies
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Schools Can More Easily Get Food, Laptops as Supply Chain Problems Fade
Fewer schools report difficulty securing crucial goods because of global supply chain logjams.
Mark Lieberman
2 min read
Bell Beverage owner Frank Bell, rear left, watches as employee Anthony Casalena loads chromebooks onto one of their trucks to deliver to district schools, at School District Headquarters in Philadelphia on April 6, 2020.
Bell Beverage owner Frank Bell, rear left, watches as employee Anthony Casalena loads Chromebooks onto one of their trucks to deliver to district schools at School District Headquarters in Philadelphia on April 6, 2020. Fewer districts are reporting difficulty securing laptops due to supply chain disruptions.
Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP
School & District Management In: Cocoa. Out: Chromebooks. E-Learning Didn't Kill Old-Fashioned Snow Days, Educators Say
Remember when virtual learning was going to put paid to snow days? These educators don't, either.
Evie Blad
5 min read
Kiara Unger-Fields, 4, of Johnstown, Pa., hangs on as she rides an inflatable tube pulled by her pup Neo, a Rottweiler, at Roxbury Park in Johnstown, Pa., on Jan. 11, 2024. Unger-Fields was accompanied at the park by her father Roshon Fields.
Kiara Unger-Fields, 4, of Johnstown, Pa., hangs on as she rides an inflatable tube pulled by her pup Neo, a Rottweiler, at Roxbury Park in Johnstown, Pa., on Jan. 11, 2024. Despite initial thoughts that remote learning would spell the end of snow days, many schools reverted to them in 2024 during cold, snowy weather.
Thomas Slusser/The Tribune-Democrat via AP
School & District Management Superintendents Share the Lessons They've Learned From ESSER—and Look Ahead
The four finalists for the 2024 National Superintendent of the Year award reflected on the lessons they learned from pandemic relief aid.
Caitlynn Peetz
5 min read
Illustration of a large dollar sign with small people running, jumping and climbing to get to end.
DigitalVision Vectors
School & District Management Opinion To Be a Great Educator and Leader, Emotional Intelligence Is Essential
Emotional intelligence might trigger an eye roll, but every leader needs it. Here's why.
Limary Trujillo Gutierrez
4 min read
Opinion Licensed Not for Reuse Emotional Intelligence FCG
Canva
Load More ▼