Recruitment Strategy? Teachers React to 4-Day School Weeks
School & District Management

Recruitment Strategy? Teachers React to 4-Day School Weeks

By Caitlynn Peetz — January 18, 2024 5 min read
Man holding large pencil and marking X's on an oversized calendar showing a 4 day work week.
Gina Tomko/Education Week and iStock/Getty Images Plus
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Two-thirds of teachers, principals, and school district leaders would be more likely to accept a job offer from a school district with a four-day week, according to a recent EdWeek Research Center survey.

Over the past decade, shortened school weeks have surged in popularity, with particular momentum in the past few years.

Four-day weeks have been adopted in almost 900 school districts nationwide, the Associated Press reported in September 2023. That’s up markedly from even four years earlier, in 2019, when about 650 districts in 24 states had adopted the schedule, but still a small portion of the nation’s more than 13,000 districts.

See Also

School entrance with a flag in background.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management 4-Day School Weeks Surge in Popularity Among American Adults
Arianna Prothero, August 24, 2023
3 min read

Initially, the move was seen as a way to cut costs, but more recently, district leaders, particularly in rural areas, have used the abbreviated schedule as a way to draw in teachers looking for more flexible schedules.

In the EdWeek Research Center survey, administered between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6, teachers, principals, and school district leaders signaled the move could very well be a perk that would draw them to a job, highlighting the truncated schedule’s potential power as a recruitment strategy as districts struggle to fill openings. At the same time, some educators and policymakers have urged caution in switching to four days, particularly if the change translates into less instructional time.

A total of 924 educators—498 teachers, 266 district leaders, and 160 school leaders—participated in the nationally representative survey. Two-thirds, 66 percent, said they would be either slightly or much more willing to accept a job offer from a district with a four-day week. There was no significant difference in responses by job type.

Not only has the concept gained traction among educators, the general public is also more supportive than it’s ever been of four-day school weeks. More than half of U.S. adults last year, 53 percent, said they support the concept in the annual PDK International Poll. That was nearly twice the share of adults who supported the schedule two decades ago. The level of support was even similar among adults with school-age children at home, the firm found.

“There’s no indication that this trend is slowing down,” said Christopher Doss, a researcher at the RAND Corporation who has studied four-day school weeks. “In fact, it’s a policy that seems to be gathering steam and enjoying more support over time.”

Despite indicating they’d generally be more likely to want to work in a district with a four-day week, school and district leaders were less likely than teachers to say they support schedules that replace five days with four longer days. While 70 percent of teachers said they either somewhat or completely support the change, only 57 percent of school leaders and 60 percent of district leaders said the same. The vast majority of the respondents (94 percent) said their schools operate on a traditional five-day schedule.

Doss speculated that the disconnect could be attributable to how educators in different roles view the issue. Teachers, for example, may be thinking primarily about how it would affect their students and themselves, whereas school and district leaders could be more worried about the large-scale logistical impacts of such a change—on meal operations, transportation, or scheduling, for instance.

Research points to the importance of maintaining instructional time

Recent research about the effectiveness of four-day weeks has yielded mixed reviews.

One study, out of Oregon State University in 2022, found significant differences in achievement between students in schools with four-day weeks and those with a traditional five-day schedule, with those on the abbreviated schedule lagging behind. But, when they dug deeper the researchers found no significant differences in academic achievement between districts that used five-day schedules and those that used four-day schedules, as long as the districts with shorter weeks maintained a high or medium amount of instructional time.

“Based on the evidence so far, my biggest recommendation for districts considering a four-day week would be to protect your instructional time,” Doss said. “Really make sure that you fully make up for the hours that you lose on that fifth day.”

A study of Oklahoma middle and high schools found the model has possibly made schools calmer and safer, though it has had little to no impact on students’ attendance or academic achievement.

See Also

Illustration of calendar on teacher's desk with days falling off.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and iStock/Getty images
School & District Management What the Research Says 4 Studies to Know on 4-Day School Weeks
Sarah D. Sparks, February 14, 2023
6 min read

Other research suggests districts can expect to save around 2 percent of their budgets when shortening their schedules, a relatively small total if schools are really looking to pinch pennies.

Most research has focused on smaller, rural districts that have adapted their schedules, largely because they made up the majority of early adopters. But a 2023 report examined one of the first metropolitan districts in the nation to adopt a four-day school week, a district outside of Denver. It concluded that larger districts that make the change could see a drop in teacher retention, student achievement, and home values within their boundaries, at least in the short-term.

It appears larger, more diverse, and more metropolitan districts are increasingly joining the ranks of those with four-day weeks.

See Also

Photo of calendar.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
School & District Management What Happened When One of the First Large School Districts Adopted a Four-Day Week
Caitlynn Peetz, February 13, 2023
5 min read

Missouri saw limited growth in the number of districts operating with four-day weeks for about a decade after the first district in the state adopted a four-day schedule in 2011. But that number jumped 70 percent between 2020 and 2021 alone, from 60 to 102, according to an analysis prepared for Missouri’s education department earlier this month. Missouri State University researchers estimate 146 districts in the state—more than a quarter—have now adopted the shortened schedule, Spectrum News reported in August 2023.

Districts that have shifted to four-day weeks more recently are less likely to be rural and more likely to have higher populations of special education students, English learners, and Hispanic and multiracial students, according to the state-commissioned analysis, which also found few differences in academic achievement and growth between districts with four-day and five-day schedules.

Families are fans of the shift to four-day school weeks

In a recent survey, RAND researchers found that the vast majority of students (85 percent) in four-day-week schools said they like the shorter week, and nearly 90 percent of parents of elementary school students said they were either mostly or very satisfied with the schedule.

In interviews with RAND, families said they enjoyed the ability to take children to medical appointments without them missing important instruction. Some families said the extra time at home with family was valuable, particularly as some parents in rural communities work long weekday hours on farms or in oil fields, Doss said.

“As policymakers try to grapple with the existing evidence and try to understand how or whether to allow the four-day school week to continue, it’s going to definitely be a consideration that those who are currently on the four-day school week like it,” Doss said. “So taking that away from them is not something that would generally be supported.”

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.

Events

Mon., January 22, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Building Early Literacy Programs
Learn how strong early literacy programs can set EVERY child up for long-term success. Join district leaders sharing key strategies & resources.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Tue., January 23, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Webinar EdRecruiter 2024 Survey Results: Key Recruitment & Retention Trends 
Discover what attracts and repels K-12 job seekers. Get insights from EdWeek's nationwide EdRecruiter survey to strengthen your district’s recruitment and retention. 
Register
Wed., January 24, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Strategies for More Effective Progress Monitoring
Learn practical, evidence-based strategies for improving school-wide acceptance and use of progress monitoring data.
Content provided by Renaissance
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Opinion To Be a Great Educator and Leader, Emotional Intelligence Is Essential
Emotional intelligence might trigger an eye roll, but every leader needs it. Here's why.
Limary Trujillo Gutierrez
4 min read
Opinion Licensed Not for Reuse Emotional Intelligence FCG
Canva
School & District Management What Principals Can Do to Fight Misperceptions About Their Jobs
Principals can take steps to make what they do more transparent despite how complex the job can be.
Olina Banerji
8 min read
Illustration of a male figure juggling plates above him.
DigitalVision Vectors
School & District Management Opinion 8 Leadership Pitfalls to Avoid in 2024
These traps can jeopardize school and district leaders’ goals if they aren’t navigated skillfully, writes a former education leader.
Brandi Chin
4 min read
Illustration of hand and walking figures.
cienpies / iStock / Getty Images Plus
School & District Management Why It's Getting More Expensive to Feed Kids at School
The School Nutrition Association's annual survey finds that rising food prices and staffing shortages are challenging school meal services.
Arianna Prothero
3 min read
School cook Renee Stanford, left, restocks food items in a heated display during lunch break at Tonalea K-8 school in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Dec. 12, 2022. Funding, labor and supply shortages have limited the school district's ability to cook and serve fresh food, making it more reliant on prepackaged, ready-to-eat items.
School cook Renee Stanford, left, restocks food items in a heated display during lunch break at Tonalea K-8 school in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Dec. 12, 2022.
Alberto Mariani/AP
Load More ▼