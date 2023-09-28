DOWNLOADABLE: A Recipe for Creating a School Culture Teachers Don’t Want to Leave
DOWNLOADABLE: A Recipe for Creating a School Culture Teachers Don't Want to Leave

By Laura Baker, Caitlynn Peetz & Francis Sheehan — September 28, 2023 1 min read
Principal David Arencibia chats with a student as they make their way to class at Colleyville Middle School in Colleyville, Texas, on April 18, 2023.
Principal David Arencibia chats with a student as they make their way to class at Colleyville Middle School in Colleyville, Texas, on April 18.
Emil T. Lippe for Education Week
Creating a positive school culture is a recipe, rather than a single action.

It takes the right ingredients—hiring staff who truly believe in the district’s goals, supporting those staff members’ personal and professional growth, celebrating their (and their students’) accomplishments, and having a bit of fun along the way.

If districts can strike a good balance of all these things, they can create a school culture that staff members don’t want to leave, as evidenced by Colleyville Middle School in Texas.

The work is nuanced and takes time, but the payoff is worth it, experts say.

A positive school culture can help retain employees and recruit new ones, when needed. And it can lead to more satisfied—and therefore more effective—teachers and better student performance on standardized tests.

Here are some tips from Principal David Arencibia, who has built up a school culture so enticing that staff members have been known to forgo big raises and shorter commutes to stay at Colleyville.

From left, Principal David Arencibia converses with Learning Liaison, Brooke Schuster at Colleyville Middle School in Colleyville, Texas on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Principal David Arencibia, left, talks with Brooke Schuster, a learning liasion, at Colleyville Middle School in Colleyville, Texas, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Emil T. Lippe for Education Week
Recruitment & Retention Why Teachers Are Turning Down Lucrative Offers to Stay at This Texas School
Denisa R. Superville, April 20, 2023
9 min read
082223 Forum QA Peetz BS
Recruitment & Retention Video How to Create a School Culture That Teachers Won't Want to Leave
Caitlynn Peetz, August 22, 2023
2 min read

Laura Baker
Creative Director Education Week
Laura Baker is the creative director for Education Week focusing on developing visual and immersive storytelling across platforms.
Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.
Francis Sheehan
Designer Education Week
Francis Sheehan is a designer for Education Week, working across products in print and digital.

Recruitment & Retention Teacher Autonomy Isn't Dead. Here's How to Achieve It
Award-winning teachers and other experts suggest ways to build and maintain this cherished professional freedom.
Elizabeth Heubeck
5 min read
Illustration of a teacher using a pencil and writing to post-it notes with goals noted attached to a bullseye.
iStock/Getty
Recruitment & Retention Q&A Behind the Podcast That's Trying to Entice More People of Color Into Teaching
New York City uses outside-the-box strategies to recruit and retain educators of color.
Alyson Klein
4 min read
Kabir Saad
Saad Kabir, who works on recruitment for New York City public schools, started a podcast to help entice people of color into the classroom.
Courtesy of Saad Kabir
Recruitment & Retention What the Research Says How to Find (and Keep) Substitutes
Educators and leaders discuss ways to deepen the substitute labor pool amid staff shortages and absenteeism.
Sarah D. Sparks
2 min read
Tia Martin teaches a third-grade class at Ulis Elementary School in Henderson, Nev., on Sept. 10, 2015. Martin is a long-term substitute teacher who is taking an alternative route to licensure program to get a regular teaching license. After years of recession-related layoffs and hiring freezes, school systems in pockets across the United States are in urgent need of more qualified teachers and students, instead of meeting their new teacher on their first day of class, are finding a substitute.
Tia Martin teaches a third-grade class at Ulis Elementary School in Henderson, Nev., on Sept. 10, 2015. Martin is a long-term substitute teacher who is taking an alternative route to licensure program to get a regular teaching license. After years of recession-related layoffs and hiring freezes, school systems in pockets across the United States are in urgent need of more qualified teachers and students, instead of meeting their new teacher on their first day of class, are finding a substitute.
John Locher/AP
Recruitment & Retention Staff Shortages in Schools Are Here to Stay. Here's Why
School districts are still struggling to hire qualified candidates in special education, transportation, and STEM.
Mark Lieberman
6 min read
Illustration of man and african american woman using binoculars and sitting on a search bar from internet.
iStock/Getty
