‘Thank You for All That You Do': How Educators Are Honoring Assistant Principals Week

It’s Assistant Principals Week and educators are sharing kudos for these leaders, who some call the unsung heroes of schools.
Assistant principals ensure a school runs smoothly. They can play an important role in improving school culture and equity through their work with students and families. But their role is often misunderstood as a kind of gofer or subordinate. In reality, they often work independently and lead initiatives in schools.
“This isn’t an assistant to the principal; these are assistant principals—key school leadership positions,” said Ellen Goldring, a dean at Peabody College at Vanderbilt University and the lead author of “The Role of Assistant Principals: Evidence and Insights for Advancing School Leadership,” in a 2021 EdWeek article.
So, how are schools and staff showing their appreciation for assistant principals this week—and how are they taking time to celebrate?
Take a look:
Colleagues share their congratulations
Schools shout out their APs
Assistant principals bask in the love—and express gratitude
Read more on assistant principals and their critical work:
- Assistant Principals Share How They Hone Their Skills—And Make the Job Their Own
- Advice for New Assistant Principals: Seize the Initiative, Take Care of the Teacher
- Advice for New Assistant Principals: Take Chances, Build Networks, Find Joy
- Top Tips for New Assistant Principals From Those Who’ve Been There