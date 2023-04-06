‘Thank You for All That You Do': How Educators Are Honoring Assistant Principals Week

It’s Assistant Principals Week and educators are sharing kudos for these leaders, who some call the unsung heroes of schools.

Assistant principals ensure a school runs smoothly. They can play an important role in improving school culture and equity through their work with students and families. But their role is often misunderstood as a kind of gofer or subordinate. In reality, they often work independently and lead initiatives in schools.

“This isn’t an assistant to the principal; these are assistant principals—key school leadership positions,” said Ellen Goldring, a dean at Peabody College at Vanderbilt University and the lead author of “The Role of Assistant Principals: Evidence and Insights for Advancing School Leadership ,” in a 2021 EdWeek article .

So, how are schools and staff showing their appreciation for assistant principals this week—and how are they taking time to celebrate?

Colleagues share their congratulations

Happy National Assistant Principal week!!! Crystal Hudson, you are the macaroni to my cheese, and I couldn’t be successful without the leadership you bring daily. Thank you for carrying peace! Our school community loves you! pic.twitter.com/W7KDM024gF — Valerie Walker (@boldarrows) April 4, 2023

I’m so grateful for this amazing group of educational leaders! I absolutely love their dedication and passion for our students and staff! Happy Assistant Principal and Dean Appreciation Week! pic.twitter.com/emgootKdbB — Kurt Johansen (@KurtJohansen6) April 4, 2023

We have THE BEST at Heritage! Thank you for being an amazing leader, Mr. Cochran. Happy Assistant Principals Week! #heritagelearn #sascompass pic.twitter.com/5V3uTRDpR7 — Megan DeGrand (@M_DeGrand) April 5, 2023

Schools shout out their APs

Happy Assistant Principal Week to Mr. Jones! Thanks for all you do! 😊 pic.twitter.com/cYSZsq1GWj — Lingle Avenue Elem (@LingleAveElem) April 4, 2023

Celebrating the amazing admin team on the Reservation for National Assistant Principal's Week. Thank you for all you do! #BOWUP #NationalAssistantPrincipalsWeek pic.twitter.com/hxjMPZ9inw — Ysleta HS (@YsletaHS) April 4, 2023

Assistant principals bask in the love—and express gratitude

Before returning to school in July, I read a book; “Stop Leading and Start Building”! This week, my team and scholars showered me with love and I am so grateful to work and build with this team day by day! National Assistant Principal’s week is next week, but Spring Break. . . pic.twitter.com/WEri44QMX4 — Marlon Gilbert (@iam_MarlonG) April 1, 2023

Continuing National Assistant Principal Week, I have to thank the biggest supporter. My mom has endlessly encouraged me to reach for the stars and achieve my wildest dreams, and I am grateful for her forevermore. There will never be the right words to express my appreciation. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/60ci2wnMm0 — AP G. (@mrgDISD) April 4, 2023

