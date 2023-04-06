‘Thank You for All That You Do': How Educators Are Honoring Assistant Principals Week
School & District Management

‘Thank You for All That You Do': How Educators Are Honoring Assistant Principals Week

By Marina Whiteleather — April 06, 2023 1 min read
Illustration of hands cupped holding a big heart.
Andreus/iStock/Getty Images Plus
It’s Assistant Principals Week and educators are sharing kudos for these leaders, who some call the unsung heroes of schools.

Assistant principals ensure a school runs smoothly. They can play an important role in improving school culture and equity through their work with students and families. But their role is often misunderstood as a kind of gofer or subordinate. In reality, they often work independently and lead initiatives in schools.

“This isn’t an assistant to the principal; these are assistant principals—key school leadership positions,” said Ellen Goldring, a dean at Peabody College at Vanderbilt University and the lead author of “The Role of Assistant Principals: Evidence and Insights for Advancing School Leadership,” in a 2021 EdWeek article.

So, how are schools and staff showing their appreciation for assistant principals this week—and how are they taking time to celebrate?

Take a look:

Colleagues share their congratulations

Schools shout out their APs

Assistant principals bask in the love—and express gratitude

Read more on assistant principals and their critical work:

Marina Whiteleather
Director of Social Media & Audience Engagement
Marina Whiteleather is the director of social media and audience engagement for Education Week.
