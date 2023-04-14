Texas Lawmakers Could Make It Easier to Kick Students Out of Class
School Climate & Safety

Texas Lawmakers Could Make It Easier to Kick Students Out of Class

By Talia Richman, The Dallas Morning News — April 14, 2023 6 min read
An empty classroom is shown at A.G. Hilliard Elementary School on Sept. 2, 2017, in Houston.
An empty classroom is shown at A.G. Hilliard Elementary School on Sept. 2, 2017, in Houston.
David J. Phillip/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Texas teachers and school administrators could more easily kick misbehaving students out of class under a wide-ranging bill debated Wednesday.

In the weeks after the Uvalde massacre, a Lubbock Republican drew attention when he told his fellow lawmakers: “Not all kids belong in the classroom anymore.” Sen. Charles Perry pledged to tackle school discipline this session.

He echoed that refrain Wednesday in a Senate education committee hearing.

See Also

School boy (11-13) sitting on chair in corridor outside principal's office, side view
DigitalVision/Getty
School Climate & Safety From Our Research Center Threats of Student Violence and Misbehavior Are Rising, Many School Leaders Report
Holly Kurtz, January 12, 2022
3 min read

Perry’s legislation would allow a teacher to remove a student based on a single incident of unruly or disruptive behavior. It would empower schools to suspend students for longer periods of time and kick them out of traditional public school for a broader range of reasons, including harassing a school employee.

Perry said his bill comes in response to teachers’ concerns about violence in schools and the number of students acting inappropriately in the classroom.

“Kids are just angrier these days,” Perry said, adding that Texas has a “whole different demographic” in schools. “We just have a different kid today than what we’ve had in the past.”

Civil rights advocates argue that his bill represents a return to the kind of zero-tolerance discipline that disproportionately impacts children of color. They worry the standard for removing a student from class under the bill is too low and would be based on subjective reasons.

In a letter to committee members, education advocacy groups wrote that the necessary goal of providing relief to overburdened teachers can’t come at the price of students’ futures.

“We fear that this will result in mass removals of students, and potential chaos for an already substandard [Disciplinary Alternative Education Program] system that is not equipped to meet students’ educational, mental and behavioral health needs,” wrote members of Texas Appleseed, the Intercultural Development Research Association and Texas Center for Justice and Equity.

Nearly half of teachers cite discipline or a safe work environment as a top concern, according to state data. The Texas Teacher Vacancy Task Force surveyed teachers who said student behavior and ineffective discipline support from administrators contributed to workplace stress.

“Teachers are done, and I don’t blame them. They should feel safe. They should feel respected,” Perry said.

See Also

Illustration of sad figure in dark room with window.
Benjavisa/Getty
School Climate & Safety Violence, Threats, and Harassment Are Taking a Toll on Teachers, Survey Shows
Madeline Will, March 17, 2022
5 min read

Last school year, roughly 2,400 assaults against a district employee occurred, according to state education agency discipline data. About 60 aggravated assaults happened during the same time period.

Texas enrolls more than 5 million students and has more than 765,000 school personnel.

The state has spent years stepping away from the kinds of strict disciplinary practices that are shown to kick Black and Hispanic children, as well as those with disabilities, out of school at higher rates.

An IDRA report found that, in 2018-19, Black students represented 13% of Texas public school enrollment in Texas, but 26% of those who received in-school suspensions.

But the drumbeat of school shootings – like the one at Robb Elementary – can trigger a renewed focus on cracking down on discipline.

After the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting in 2018, for example, then-President Donald Trump lambasted Obama-era guidance that had sought to curb the disproportionate suspensions and expulsions that students of color face. The Trump administration canceled that policy shortly after.

Meanwhile, a June 2020 federal report found no empirical research in the last decade that directly examined the link between school discipline and school shootings.

Shallowater ISD Superintendent Anita Hebert said what she hears most from teachers is that they want additional solutions to behavior challenges.

“We’ve been living in unsettled times since COVID,” she said. “We’ve got to make sure our classrooms re-emerge from the pandemic as safe and orderly places for learning.”

She described to legislators how her district struggled to find appropriate discipline options for a potentially dangerous student. She said the student showed disruptive behavior and bounced between campuses. According to Hebert, he described violent threats to other students and had access to a weapon.

“Looking at our disciplinary options, we discovered, once again, they were limited,” she said. “Our options need to be expanded.”

Removing students

Perry laid out how his bill could work before the Senate education committee.

“We’re taking those disruptive kids that currently are probably not violent, but they’re so disruptive and so disrespectful that they detract from the entire learning experience,” he said. “We’re taking those to [Disciplinary Alternative Education Program].”

Under his legislation, after a teacher determines a student must be removed, the educator would have to be consulted before the child could return. A “return to class” plan would need to be established.

A student could appeal removal.

Civil rights advocates often warn that exclusionary disciplinary practices result in missed learning time, lower graduation rates and feelings of mistrust and detachment from school. Plus, they say, this strategy can avoid dealing with the underlying issues for why a student may act out.

The bill would also bar the Texas Education Agency from withholding money or imposing a penalty on districts based on the number of students it suspends, expels or moves to an alternative discipline school.

States must monitor how students who receive special education services are disciplined and whether any student group appears to be disciplined more harshly than others. If that is the case, a school system may be required to use its federal funding to address the problem.

“Funds aren’t withheld - but a portion are directed at addressing the issue of disproportionality,” Texas Education Agency spokesman Jake Kobersky wrote in an email.

Truancy connection

Texas lawmakers appear to be taking some steps this session that undercut their predecessors’ reforms.

The state shifted away from certain stringent discipline policies – such as ticketing students for low-level misdemeanors and decriminalizing truancy – in recent years.

These actions came in response to concerns that Texas was sending vulnerable students along the school-to-pipeline, which is often described as how the education system can push children into the criminal justice system rather than provide them helpful support.

Lawmakers also debated this week whether to bring back harsher penalties for families whose children miss too much school.

See Also

Image of a conceptual dashboard that tracks attendance.
Polina Ekimova/iStock/Getty
Families & the Community Some Students Are Less Likely to Have Absences Excused. Why That Matters for Schools
Evie Blad, March 23, 2023
5 min read

Among those proposals: Increasing the financial penalty for each truancy offense, lessening the burden on districts to bring students back in a nonpunitive way and re-classifying a parent found responsible for a child’s nonattendance at school as a Class C misdemeanor.

iWatchTexas

Perry’s legislation would also have Texas schools prioritize submitting information to a statewide anonymous threat reporting system.

It calls for a campus behavior coordinator to submit reports to iWatchTexas for “any concerning student behaviors or behavioral trends that may pose a serious risk of violence to the student or others.”

The Dallas Morning News reported last year that the state has spent $2.2 million on iWatchTexas, a largely unused and unproven safety tool. The system doesn’t adhere to some research-based practices followed by the other programs, such as student-focused training.

It has netted very few tips when compared to other similar anonymous reporting tools used by individual districts.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s office said at the time that iWatchTexas ensures all tips reported from a variety of communities are “integrated and gives law enforcement the ability to respond to threats as quickly as possible and save lives.”

Talia Richman
The Dallas Morning News

Copyright (c) 2023, The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.

Events

Thu., May 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reimagining Grading in K-12 Schools: A Conversation on the Value of Standards-Based Grading
Hear from K-12 educational leaders and explore standards-based grading benefits and implementation strategies and challenges
Content provided by Otus
Register
Tue., June 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar After-School Learning Top Priority: Academics or Fun?
Join our expert panel to discuss how after-school programs and schools can work together to help students recover from pandemic-related learning loss.
Register
Tue., April 18, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar A Conversation About the Science of Reading: The Necessary Elements
Join leading voices in the Science of Reading movement for a discussion on transforming reading instruction.
Content provided by Renaissance
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety Do Schools Use Threat Assessment Fairly? In This State, There’s Little Data So Far
It's supposed to separate small incidents from true concerns, but data from Texas suggests inconsistency in what's considered a threat.
Evie Blad
4 min read
Photo of teenage boy with backpack waiting outside of school.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
School Climate & Safety Schools Turn to AI to Detect Weapons. But Some Question the Tech's Effectiveness
Schools have turned to AI systems to screen for weapons, but some have reported false alarms, missed weapons, and logistical concerns.
Evie Blad
9 min read
A computer screen shows a man walking between two vertical sensors at the entrance to a building. An orange cube shape illuminates over his hip, suggesting a weapon has been detected under his clothing.
The Evolv Express weapons detection system flags a weapon that Dominck D'Orazio, Evolv Technology account executive, wears on his hip while demonstrating the system, on May 25, 2022, in New York.
Mary Altaffer/AP
School Climate & Safety Schools With More Black and Latino Students Likelier to Have Police
The finding comes as lawmakers debate boosting numbers of school resource officers in the wake of a deadly Nashville school shooting.
Evie Blad
3 min read
an illustration shows the silhouettes of a two heads facing each other, one of them wearing a police hat.
wildpixel/iStock/Getty
School Climate & Safety After the Nashville Shooting, School Safety Proposals Echo Past Efforts
State and federal lawmakers have proposed increasing school police and arming teachers in response to a shooting at a private school.
Evie Blad
8 min read
A crowd of high school students stands in front of the Tennessee State Capitol holding protest signs calling for an end to gun violence.
Students protest gun violence in schools in front of the Capitol on April 3, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The protest was held one week after six people were killed by a shooter at The Covenant School, a private Presbyterian school, in Nashville.
Mark Humphrey/AP
Load More ▼