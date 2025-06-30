Teachers Want to Be Seen and Heard. How 2 Principals Make It Happen
School & District Management

Teachers Want to Be Seen and Heard. How 2 Principals Make It Happen

By Olina Banerji — June 30, 2025 3 min read
Takeaways on morale building between teachers and principals.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Candy stations are fun. So are school-sponsored lunches from neighborhood restaurants. But in the long run, boosting teacher morale requires constant effort to recognize, showcase, and celebrate how much teachers contribute to a school.

During a recent Education Week K-12 Essentials Forum, Terita Walker, the principal of East High School in Denver, and Tony Cattani, the principal of Lenape High School in Medford County, N.J., highlighted the different ways they recognize their teachers. Cattani, for instance, sends kudos through parent newsletters and even makes personal phone calls to teachers’ family members to praise their work.

At the beginning of the school year, Cattani collects information about what his teachers like—like their favorite candy, drink, and the person they share their proudest moments with, so he knows whom to call when the teacher has excelled at their job.

“I’ve called a [teacher’s] mother who was 70 years old. She said, ‘I haven’t had a principal call since she was 14,’” Cattani recalled. “It’s one of the coolest things I’ve ever done.”

Actions like these help teachers feel special beyond the classroom, he added.

Teacher morale is on an upswing, EdWeek Research Center data show, but in classrooms, the challenges around student mental health, absenteeism, and low math and reading scores persist. One key factor that affects teachers’ job satisfaction and morale is the relationship they share with their school’s administrators.

When teachers feel seen and supported by their principal, their morale tends to improve, survey data show.

Christina Colangelo, a math teacher at Lenape High School who participated in the K-12 Essentials Forum, said it helps when principals go beyond the official check-ins to take a real interest in teachers’ lives. Colangelo said Cattani, as the principal, has created a trusting and safe space to talk about both good and challenging things that occur during—and outside of—the school day.

How principals deal with critique

Encouraging candor from teachers or creating a safe space to discuss issues can often bring principals face to face with critique. They may hear about decisions that aren’t popular, or have teachers tell them their new initiative isn’t going as planned.

Both Walker and Cattani agreed that it’s hard not to take the criticism personally.

“There is a part of you that can’t say you don’t take some of it personally,” said Walker, noting that it can be especially challenging for longtime principals.

Principals are invested in the school’s success, Cattani said, so criticism from teachers can be hard to hear.

Involving teachers in the decisionmaking processes helps. Michelle Topf, a teacher at East High School who shares a good personal relationship with Walker, is the teacher representative on the leadership team, which gives her an inside view of how decisions are made.

See also

The concept of joint teamwork, building a team. Working people connecting pieces of puzzles. Metaphor of cooperation and staff partnership.
Anastasiia Boriagina/iStock
School & District Management Principals Can't Manage Teacher Morale Alone. Enter the Go-Between
Olina Banerji, April 14, 2025
6 min read

When Topf doesn’t agree with Walker’s decision or style of implementation, she is quick to give her feedback, she said during the forum.

“I’m invested in seeing the success of our school. I’m also invested in the success of my colleague,” Topf said. “Sometimes these things can compete with each other.”

What grounds her, and helps her broach difficult conversations or give Walker tough but honest feedback, is keeping in mind what’s best for students.

“And I trust she also sees that vision,” Topf said.

To foster that level of professional trust, Walker hosts morning coffee sessions with teachers, or meets them over lunch. She also aims to be as vulnerable as possible to show teachers that she’s also “human,” she said.

Walker said she tries to ask teachers directly what they need, or pick up cues from their personal lives. For instance, upon seeing that many teachers picnic at a local park in Denver over summer, Walker decided to get them charcuterie boards as a gift.

“It’s important as school leaders [to realize that] people want to know that you know them,” she said.

Olina Banerji
Staff Writer Education Week
Olina Banerji is a reporter for Education Week who covers school leadership.

Events

Thu., July 10, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and K-12 education jubs at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Thu., July 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Mathematics K-12 Essentials Forum Helping Students Succeed in Math
Register
Thu., September 18, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: The Power of Emotion Regulation to Drive K-12 Academic Performance and Wellbeing
Wish you could handle emotions better? Learn practical strategies with researcher Marc Brackett and host Peter DeWitt.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Few School Board Races Are Competitive. Here’s Why
Most school board turnover is caused by incumbent members resigning.
Caitlynn Peetz
3 min read
A man walks to submit his ballot for the 2021 school board elections at Canyon Lake Senior Center Tuesday morning in Rapid City.
A man walks to submit his ballot for the 2021 school board elections at Canyon Lake Senior Center on June 8, 2021 in Rapid City. New research shows that incumbents in local school board races run for reelection in uncontested races most of the time.
Grace Pritchett/Rapid City Journal via AP
School & District Management 6 Tips for Combatting Misinformation About Your School District
The spread of false information is a growing concern for schools and districts, and it can errode public trust.
Evie Blad
5 min read
An illustration showing a hand in a business suit using a sifter to shake out labels that read truth, fakes, facts, lies, and news.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management Quiz Quiz Yourself: Is Your EdTech Strategy Aligned With What Districts Want?
This isn’t just a quiz—it’s a pulse check. How in-sync is your edtech strategy with what schools are actually prioritizing right now?
A person and a robot study a giant cylinder filled with AI elements
Kathleen Fu for Education Week
School & District Management How Rural Schools Are Faring Under Trump
Changes to federal grants and state funding formulas could hit rural schools as they scramble to stay afloat.
Mark Lieberman
9 min read
Image of a student about to board a school bus in the morning.
Rural schools face an uncertain financial future with shifting student enrollment and proposed federal funding changes.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼