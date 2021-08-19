Supporting Grieving Students: Advice From Parents and Counselors (Videos)
Supporting Grieving Students: Advice From Parents and Counselors (Videos)

By Kaylee Domzalski — August 19, 2021 1 min read
Throughout the pandemic, students have experienced a range of losses – from the loss of a parent or loved one, to the loss of financial stability in the home, to the loss of some of those quintessential moments and experiences of childhood. Educators are now tasked with identifying the many ways that grief can present in students, and then addressing those different emotions and challenges that arise in the classroom. In this four-part series, we hear from school counselors, a mother who helped her son through the grief of losing his father and sister and the founder of a camp for kids who have experienced loss. All provide actionable advice for educators heading back into the classroom for another school year impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to Become Trauma–Informed

A school counselor discusses how her school has helped teachers with their own mental health, and empowered them to help their students too.

Addressing Students’ Grief and Anxiety

After six of her 500 students lost parents to COVID, a school counselor offers advice for educators trying to meet the needs of students.

How Schools Can Support Grieving Kids

The founder of a summer program for kids who are grieving offers advice on how schools can provide similar support to their students.

A Widowed Mother’s Advice for Teachers

A mother who helped her son through the loss of her husband and daughter offers advice to teachers working with students who are grieving.

Kaylee Domzalski
Video Producer Education Week
Kaylee Domzalski is a video producer for Education Week, working to tell impactful stories.

Coverage of whole-child approaches to learning is supported in part by a grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, at www.chanzuckerberg.com. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

